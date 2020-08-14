Moody's assigns credit enhanced Aa2 to Custodial Receipts (Barclays RIB), Series 2020-FR/RI-010

New York, August 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned credit
enhanced Aa2 to the Custodial Receipts (Barclays RIB), Custodial
Receipts, Series 2020-FR/RI-010 (the Receipts) evidencing
ownership of Economic Development Authority of the City of Lynchburg,
Virginia Hospital Revenue Bonds (Centra Health Obligated Group) Series
2020A & Series 2020B (the Bonds). The Receipts are supported
by a letter of credit (LOC) from Barclays Bank PLC (the Bank).
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating is based upon Joint Default Analysis (JDA), which reflects
Moody's approach to rating jointly supported transactions. The
JDA rating is based on the long-term senior unsecured rating of
the Bank (A1) as provider of the LOC, the underlying rating of the
Bonds deposited, and the structure and legal protections of the
transactions which provide for timely payment of debt service to Custodial
Receipts holders. Moody's underlying rating on the Bonds is Baa1.
Since a payment default on the Custodial Receipts would occur only if
both the Bank and the obligor default on bond principal and interest payment
dates, Moody's has assigned the rating based upon the joint probability
of default by both parties. In determining the joint probability
of default, Moody's considers the level of default dependence between
the Bank and the obligor. In this case, Moody's has determined
that there is a low level of default dependence between the Bank and the
obligor which results in a long-term JDA rating of Aa2 on the Custodial
Receipts.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
• Moody's upgrades either the long-term senior unsecured rating
of the Bank, or the long-term underlying rating of the Bonds.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
• Moody's downgrades either the long-term senior unsecured
rating of the Bank, or the long-term underlying rating of
the Bonds.
• Moody's determines that the default dependence between the obligor
and the Bank increased.
The Custody Receipts are entitled to interest on each Bond payment date
(semi-annually) at the Bond rate less any fees required to be paid
to the letter of credit provider and the custodian. The custody
agreement allows for the issuance of additional Custody Receipts with
a corresponding increase to the LOC and receipt of notice from Moody's
stating that the rating on the Custody Receipts will not be reduced or
withdrawn.
The custodian is instructed to draw under the LOC for principal and interest
due on each Bond payment date. Should the Bank fail to honor a
draw on the LOC, the custodian will utilize Bond payments to pay
the Custody Receipts. The custodian shall also draw under the LOC
for the redemption price due on any optional redemption date of the Custody
Receipts. The Custody Receipts are subject to optional redemption
by the Bank on the business day prior to the expiration date of the LOC.
The LOC is sized for the full principal amount of the Receipts plus 185
days of interest at the Bond rate, and provides sufficient principal
and interest coverage for the Custody Receipts. Substitution of
the current LOC cannot occur under the existing custody agreement.
Conforming draws for principal and/or interest presented to the Bank at
or before 7:00 a.m., New York time, on
a business day, will be honored by the Bank at or before 10:00
a.m., New York time, on the next business day.
The custodian is instructed to draw on the LOC by 5:00 p.m.,
New York time two business days prior to any payment date to ensure receipt
of funds by the payment date. Draws made under the letter of credit
for interest shall be automatically reinstated immediately upon an honoring
of a draw.
The LOC will terminate upon the earliest of: (i) the stated expiration
date, August 1, 2021 (provided however if, in any year,
the Bank either does not elect to redeem the Custody Receipts on a Custody
Receipt Optional Redemption Date or if the Bank elects to redeem the Custody
Receipts on such date but the Custodian has not received an amount equal
to the redemption price by 10:00 a.m., New York
time on such redemption date, then the stated expiration date shall
be automatically extended to the date that is 364 days after the then
existing stated expiration date); (ii) the honoring of a principal
payment draft with respect to all of the Custody Receipts upon redemption
of such Receipts; (iii) the effective date of a substitute letter
of credit; or (iv) the date on which the custodian surrenders the
letter of credit for cancellation.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Tender Option Bonds
and Related Instruments published in February 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1088098.
An additional methodology used in these ratings was Rating Transactions
Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed,
Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and
Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and
governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
