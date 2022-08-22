Moody's assigns credit enhanced Aaa to Custodial Receipts (Freddie Mac), Series FRTA-5

New York, August 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned credit enhanced Aaa to the Custodial Receipts (Freddie Mac), Custodial Receipts, Series FRTA-5 (the Receipts) evidencing ownership of The Solemint Heights Partnership Taxable Multifamily Housing Revenue Bonds (Riverpark Apartments Project) 2022 Series (the underlying bonds). The Receipts are supported by a standby credit enhancement agreement (CEA) from the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating is based upon (i) the CEA provided by Freddie Mac; (ii) the structure and legal protections of the transaction, which provide for timely payment of debt service to receipt holders; and (iii) Moody's evaluation of the credit quality of Freddie Mac. Moody's currently rates Freddie Mac long-term senior unsecured obligations Aaa.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

? Not applicable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

? Moody's downgrades the long-term senior unsecured rating of Freddie Mac.

The Custodial Receipts pay interest on the same date on which interest is paid on the underlying bonds (monthly) if the bond payment is received on that date. If the underlying bond fails to pay, the Custodial Receipts will be paid on the Custodial Receipts payment date which is 10 calendar days following the scheduled payment date on the underlying bonds. The CEA covers amounts due on the Custodial Receipts on any bond payment date to the extent that such amounts are not received by the custodian from the underlying bond.

If on any bond payment date there shall exist a payment deficiency, then the Custodian shall, no later than the next business day, deliver a deficiency notice to Freddie Mac. No later than the fifth day (or the succeeding Business Day, if such fifth day is not a Business Day) following Freddie Mac's receipt of such deficiency notice, Freddie Mac shall deliver to the Custodian a Freddie Mac Credit Enhancement Payment in an amount equal to the deficiency existing on such bond payment date.

Payments to Custodial Receipt holders are first paid from the underlying bonds. In the event all or any portion of any regularly scheduled payment of principal and/or interest on the Custodial Receipts is recovered from the Custodian or any Beneficial Owner of a Custodial Receipt, in whole or in part, as a result of a final, nonappealable order by a court of competent jurisdiction pursuant to Section 544, 547, 549 or 550 of the United States Bankruptcy Code, then the Custodian shall notify Freddie Mac and pursuant to the CEA, make demand for payment of such disgorged amounts.

If the Custodian receives any unscheduled principal payments due to optional redemption, prepayment, purchase in lieu of redemption or any other payment made at the discretion of the obligor of the underlying bonds on the underlying bond, it shall immediately call the Custodial Receipts for redemption on the following Custodial Receipts payment date. In the event underlying bonds are subject to optional redemption, prepayment, purchase in lieu of redemption or any other payment made at the discretion of the obligor of the underlying bonds, and all or any portion of such payment is recovered from the Custodian or any Beneficial Owner of a Custodial Receipt, in whole or in part, as a result of a final, nonappealable order by a court of competent jurisdiction pursuant to Section 544, 547, 549 or 550 of the United States Bankruptcy Code, then the Custodian shall reissue any Custodial Receipts redeemed in connection with such redemption to the holders of such Custodial Receipts at the time of such redemption, on the same terms and conditions of the Custodial Receipts previously redeemed (including, without limitation, maturity date, CUSIP, and interest rate). Such reissued Custodial Receipts are enhanced, automatically upon issuance, by Freddie Mac under the CEA.

The Custodial Receipts are subject to mandatory tender on the fifth business day following receipt by the Custodian of notice from Freddie Mac of the occurrence of a Repurchase Event (as defined in the Reimbursement Agreement). Purchase price for such mandatory tender shall be drawn in full on the CEA and paid by Freddie Mac. Substitution of the CEA must be accompanied by written evidence from Moody's stating that the rating on the Custodial Receipts will not be reduced or withdrawn as a result of such substitution.

The CEA terminates on the Series Termination Date which is the first to occur of (a) the date the Custodial Receipts shall have been paid in full, (b) the effective date of any substitute credit enhancement provided in accordance with the Custody Agreement, and (c) the date on which all of the underlying bonds have been released or withdrawn from the Custody Agreement in accordance with its terms.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Tender Option Bonds and Related Instruments published in February 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/63933. An additional methodology used in this rating was Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

