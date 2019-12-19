Moody's assigns debt ratings of Baa3/Aa3.mx to four enhanced loans of the State of Veracruz

Mexico, December 19, 2019 -- Moody's de Mexico assigned debt ratings of Baa3 (Global Scale, local
currency) and Aa3.mx (Mexico National Scale) to the following four
enhanced loans of the State of Veracruz:
- MXN 10 billion from Banobras (original face value) with a maturity
of 20 years and a pledge of 13.15% of the state's
General Fund of Participaciones revenues, which will be used to
refinance a portion of the state's existing long-term debt.
- MXN 7.5 billion from Banobras (original face value) with
a maturity of 20 years and a pledge of 9.86% of the state's
General Fund of Participaciones revenues, which will be used to
refinance a portion of the state's existing long-term debt.
- MXN 1 billion from BBVA Bancomer (original face value) with a
maturity of 20 years and a pledge of 1.31% of the state's
General Fund of Participaciones revenues, which will be used to
refinance a portion of the state's existing long-term debt.
- MXN 1 billion from BBVA Bancomer (original face value) with a
maturity of 20 years and a pledge of 1.31% of the state's
General Fund of Participaciones revenues, which will be used to
refinance a portion of the state's existing long-term debt.
The enhanced loans are payable through master trust number F/851-01936
with Banco Regional S.A. as trustee, to which the
state has pledged the flows and rights of a portion of its General Fund
of Participaciones revenues.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Baa3/Aa3.mx debt ratings reflect the underlying creditworthiness
of the State of Veracruz (B1/Baa2.mx, stable outlook),
supported by the following legal and credit enhancements embedded in the
loans:
1. Validity of the legal authorization of the transaction,
which authorizes the trust to be used as a mechanism for debt service
payment.
2. Strong trust structure based on an irrevocable notification
to the federal treasury regarding the transfer of rights and flows of
General Fund of Participaciones revenues to the trustee.
3. A solid level of reserves equal to 3 months of debt service
during the life of the loans, which provides a strong cushion against
payment delays.
4. Estimated cash flows that generate the following strong debt
service coverage (DSC) ratios:
i. MXN 10 billion (original face value) from Banobras: under
a Moody's base case scenario, cash flows within the master trust
are projected to provide 3.64x debt service coverage at the lowest
point over the life of the loan. Under a stress case scenario,
estimated cash flows are projected to provide 2.88x debt service
coverage at the lowest point during the life of the loan.
ii. MXN 7.5 billion (original face value) from Banobras:
under a Moody's base case scenario, cash flows within the master
trust are projected to provide 3.62x debt service coverage at the
lowest point over the life of the loan. Under a stress case scenario,
estimated cash flows are projected to provide 2.86x debt service
coverage at the lowest point during the life of the loan.
iii. MXN 1 billion (original face value) from BBVA Bancomer:
under a Moody's base case scenario, cash flows within the master
trust are projected to provide 3.62x debt service coverage at the
lowest point over the life of the loan. Under a stress case scenario,
estimated cash flows are projected to provide 2.86x debt service
coverage at the lowest point during the life of the loan.
iv. MXN 1 billion (original face value) from BBVA Bancomer:
under a Moody's base case scenario, cash flows within the master
trust are projected to provide 3.58x debt service coverage at the
lowest point over the life of the loan. Under a stress case scenario,
estimated cash flows are projected to provide 2.84x debt service
coverage at the lowest point during the life of the loan.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS UP/DOWN
Given the links between the loan and the credit quality of the obligor,
a downgrade of the State of Veracruz's issuer ratings or a material decline
in debt service coverage to levels below our expectations would likely
result in a downgrade of the ratings on the loan. Conversely,
an upgrade of Veracruz's issuer ratings or a substantial increase in debt
service coverage of the loan could lead to an upgrade to the loan ratings.
The methodologies used in these ratings were Regional and Local Governments
published in January 2018 and Enhanced Municipal and State Loans in Mexico
Methodology published in May 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com.mx for a copy of these methodologies.
The period of time covered in the financial information used to determine
State of Veracruz's rating is between 1 January 2014 and 31 December 2018
(source: State of Veracruz's financial statements).
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1174796.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
Information sources used to prepare the rating are the following:
parties involved in the ratings, public information, and confidential
and proprietary Moody's information.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity prior to public dissemination.
A general listing of the sources of information used in the rating process,
and the structure and voting process for the rating committees responsible
for the assignment and monitoring of ratings can be found in the Disclosure
tab in www.moodys.com.mx.
The date of the last Credit Rating Action was 27 September 2019.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For further information please see the ratings tab
on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.mx.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity (ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
This credit rating is subject to upgrade or downgrade based on future
changes in the financial condition of the Issuer/Security, and said
modifications will be made without Moody's de México S.A.
de C.V accepting any liability as a result.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity,
obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating.
Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses
in assigning a rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's
considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent
third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor
and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information
received in the rating process.
Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on www.moodys.com.mx
for further information on the meaning of each rating category and the
definition of default and recovery.
Please see ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx
for the last rating action and the rating history. The date on
which some ratings were first released goes back to a time before Moody's
ratings were fully digitized and accurate data may not be available.
Consequently, Moody's provides a date that it believes is the most
reliable and accurate based on the information that is available to it.
Please see our website www.moodys.com.mx for further
information.
Please see www.moodys.com.mx for any updates on changes
to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
The ratings issued by Moody's de Mexico are opinions regarding the credit
quality of securities and/or their issuers and not a recommendation to
invest in any such security and/or issuer.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Matthew Walter
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Sub-Sovereign Group
Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V
Ave. Paseo de las Palmas
No. 405 - 502
Col. Lomas de Chapultepec
Mexico, DF 11000
Mexico
JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
David Rubinoff
MD - Sub Sovereigns
Sub-Sovereign Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V
Ave. Paseo de las Palmas
No. 405 - 502
Col. Lomas de Chapultepec
Mexico, DF 11000
Mexico
JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653