Moody's assigns debt ratings to five enhanced loans of the state of Jalisco

Mexico, September 30, 2020 -- Moody´s de México S.A.de C.V, ("Moody´s") assigned debt ratings of Baa1 (Global Scale, local currency) and Aaa.mx (Mexico National Scale) to the following four enhanced loans of the state of Jalisco:

• MXN 1 billion from BBVA Bancomer (original face value) with a maturity of 15 years and a pledge of 1.47% of the General Fund of Participations revenues.

• MXN 1 billion from BBVA Bancomer (original face value) with a maturity of 20 years and a pledge of 1.22% of the General Fund of Participations revenues.

• MXN 1 billion from BBVA Bancomer (original face value) with a maturity of 20 years and a pledge of 1.22% of the General Fund of Participations revenues.

• MXN 300 million from Banco del Bajio (original face value) with a maturity of 15 years and a pledge of 0.44% of the General Fund of Participations revenues.

At the same time, Moody's assigned debt ratings of Baa2 (Global Scale, local currency) and Aa2.mx (Mexico National Scale) to the following enhanced loan:

• MXN 1.2 billion from Banco del Bajio (original face value) with a maturity of 9.9 years and a pledge of 2.06% of the General Fund of Participations revenues.

The enhanced loans are payable through a master trust with Banorte F/751607 as trustee to which the state has pledged the flows and rights of its and General Fund of Participations revenues.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa1/Aaa.mx debt ratings reflect the underlying creditworthiness of the state of Jalisco (Ba1/A1.mx, stable), supported by the following legal and credit enhancements embedded in the loans:

1. Validity of the legal authorization of the transaction, which authorizes the trust to be used as a mechanism for debt service payment.

2. Strong trust structure based on an irrevocable notification to the federal treasury regarding the transfer of rights and flows of the General Fund of Participation revenues to the trust.

3. Moderate level of reserves of 2 months of debt service under a stress case scenario and provide enough cushion against payment delays.

4. Estimated cash flows generate strong debt service coverage (DSC) ratios:

i. MXN 1 billion (original face value) from BBVA Bancomer: under a Moody's base case scenario, cash flows within the master trust are projected to provide 3.6x debt service coverage at the lowest point over the life of the loan. Under a stress case scenario, estimated cash flows are projected to provide 2.8x debt service coverage at the lowest point during the life of the loan.

ii. MXN 1 billion (original face value) from BBVA Bancomer: under a Moody's base case scenario, cash flows within the master trust are projected to provide 3.6x debt service coverage at the lowest point over the life of the loan. Under a stress case scenario, estimated cash flows are projected to provide 2.8x debt service coverage at the lowest point during the life of the loan.

iii. MXN 1 billion (original face value) from BBVA Bancomer: under a Moody's base case scenario, cash flows within the master trust are projected to provide 3.6x debt service coverage at the lowest point over the life of the loan. Under a stress case scenario, estimated cash flows are projected to provide 2.7x debt service coverage at the lowest point during the life of the loan.

iv. MXN 300 million (original face value) from Banco del Bajio: under a Moody's base case scenario, cash flows within the master trust are projected to provide 3.6x debt service coverage at the lowest point over the life of the loan. Under a stress case scenario, estimated cash flows are projected to provide 2.8x debt service coverage at the lowest point during the life of the loan.

The Baa2/Aa2.mx debt ratings of the MXN 1.2 billion enhanced loan reflect the aforementioned credit enhancements and solid DSC ratios: under a Moody's base case scenario, cash flows within the master trust are projected to provide 2.8x debt service coverage at the lowest point over the life of the loan. Under a stress case scenario, estimated cash flows are projected to provide 2.2x debt service coverage at the lowest point during the life of the loan.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given that four enhanced loans are rated at Mexico's country ceiling of Baa1, an upgrade of the Global Scale rating would only be possible if the sovereign rating is upgraded and if the state of Jalisco's issuer rating and/or the credit enhancements of the loans are strengthened. For the MXN 1.2 billion loan rated at Baa2, an upgrade of the State of Jalisco's issuer rating and/or debt service coverage levels increase substantially above our expectations, could lead to an upgrade on the ratings.

Given the links between the loans and the credit quality of the obligor, a downgrade of the state of Jalisco could exert downward pressure on the loans' ratings. Also, a downgrade on Mexico's rating could lead to a downgrade of the GSR of the enhanced loans rated at Baa1. The ratings could also face downward pressure if debt service coverage levels fall materially below Moody's expectations.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Regional and Local Governments published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091595, and Enhanced Municipal and State Loans in Mexico Methodology published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1157935. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.mx for a copy of these methodologies.

The period of time covered in the financial information used to determine State of Jalisco´s rating is between 01 January 2015 and 31 December 2019 (source: State of Jalisco´s Financial Statements).

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Information sources used to prepare the rating are the following: parties involved in the ratings, public information, and confidential and proprietary Moody's information.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity prior to public dissemination.

A general listing of the sources of information used in the rating process, and the structure and voting process for the rating committees responsible for the assignment and monitoring of ratings can be found in the Disclosure tab in www.moodys.com.mx.

The date of the last Credit Rating Action was 21/04/2020.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.mx.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

This credit rating is subject to upgrade or downgrade based on future changes in the financial condition of the Issuer/Security, and said modifications will be made without Moody's de México S.A. de C.V accepting any liability as a result.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity, obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating.

Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process.

Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on www.moodys.com.mx for further information on the meaning of each rating category and the definition of default and recovery.

Please see ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx for the last rating action and the rating history. The date on which some ratings were first released goes back to a time before Moody's ratings were fully digitized and accurate data may not be available. Consequently, Moody's provides a date that it believes is the most reliable and accurate based on the information that is available to it. Please see our website www.moodys.com.mx for further information.

Please see www.moodys.com.mx for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

The ratings issued by Moody's de Mexico are opinions regarding the credit quality of securities and/or their issuers and not a recommendation to invest in any such security and/or issuer.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

