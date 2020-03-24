Moody's assigns debt ratings to nine enhanced loans of the State of Veracruz

Mexico, March 24, 2020 -- Moody's de Mexico assigned debt ratings of Baa3 (Global Scale, local
currency) and Aa3.mx (Mexico National Scale) to the following four
enhanced loans of the State of Veracruz, which will be used to refinance
a portion of the state's existing long-term debt:
- MXN 2.5 billion from Banobras (original face value) with
a maturity of 20 years and a pledge of 3.2869% of the state's
General Fund of Participaciones revenues.
- MXN 2.5 billion from Banobras (original face value) with
a maturity of 20 years and a pledge of 3.2869% of the state's
General Fund of Participaciones revenues.
- MXN 2.5 billion from Banobras (original face value) with
a maturity of 20 years and a pledge of 3.2869% of the state's
General Fund of Participaciones revenues.
- MXN 1 billion from BanBajío (original face value) with
a maturity of 20 years and a pledge of 1.3148% of the state's
General Fund of Participaciones revenues.
Moody's de Mexico also assigned debt ratings of Baa2 (Global Scale,
local currency) and Aa2.mx (Mexico National Scale) to the following
five enhanced loans of the State of Veracruz, which include Partial
Guarantees (GPOs):
- MXN 2 billion from BBVA Bancomer (original face value) with a
maturity of 20 years and a pledge of 2.6295% of the state's
General Fund of Participaciones revenues.
- MXN 2 billion from Santander (original face value) with a maturity
of 20 years and a pledge of 2.6295% of the state's
General Fund of Participaciones revenues.
- MXN 2 billion from Santander (original face value) with a maturity
of 20 years and a pledge of 2.6295% of the state's
General Fund of Participaciones revenues.
- MXN 2 billion from Santander (original face value) with a maturity
of 20 years and a pledge of 2.6295% of the state's
General Fund of Participaciones revenues.
- MXN 1 billion from Banorte (original face value) with a maturity
of 20 years and a pledge of 1.3448% of the state's
General Fund of Participaciones revenues.
All nine of the aforementioned enhanced loans are payable through master
trust number F/851-01936 with Banco Regional, S.A.,
Institución de Banca Múltiple, Banregio Grupo Financiero
as trustee, to which the state has pledged the flows and rights
of a portion of its General Fund of Participaciones revenues.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings of all nine loans reflect the underlying creditworthiness
of the State of Veracruz (B1/Baa2.mx, stable outlook),
supported by the following legal and credit enhancements embedded in the
loans:
1. Validity of the legal authorization of the transaction,
which authorizes the trust to be used as a mechanism for debt service
payment.
2. Strong trust structure based on an irrevocable notification
to the federal treasury regarding the transfer of rights and flows of
General Fund of Participaciones revenues to the trustee.
3. A solid level of reserves equal to 3 months of debt service
during the life of the loans, which provides a strong cushion against
payment delays.
4. Estimated cash flows that generate the following strong debt
service coverage (DSC) ratios:
i. MXN 2.5 billion (original face value) from Banobras:
under Moody's base case scenario, cash flows within the master trust
are projected to provide 3.42x debt service coverage at the lowest
point over the life of the loan. Under a stress case scenario,
estimated cash flows are projected to provide 2.64x debt service
coverage at the lowest point during the life of the loan.
ii. MXN 2.5 billion (original face value) from Banobras:
under Moody's base case scenario, cash flows within the master trust
are projected to provide 3.40x debt service coverage at the lowest
point over the life of the loan. Under a stress case scenario,
estimated cash flows are projected to provide 2.63x debt service
coverage at the lowest point during the life of the loan.
iii. MXN 2.5 billion (original face value) from Banobras:
under Moody's base case scenario, cash flows within the master trust
are projected to provide 3.39x debt service coverage at the lowest
point over the life of the loan. Under a stress case scenario,
estimated cash flows are projected to provide 2.62x debt service
coverage at the lowest point during the life of the loan.
iv. MXN 1 billion (original face value) from BanBanjío:
under Moody's base case scenario, cash flows within the master trust
are projected to provide 3.41x debt service coverage at the lowest
point over the life of the loan. Under a stress case scenario,
estimated cash flows are projected to provide 2.63x debt service
coverage at the lowest point during the life of the loan.
v. MXN 2 billion (original face value) from BBVA Bancomer:
under Moody's base case scenario, cash flows within the master trust
are projected to provide 3.47x debt service coverage at the lowest
point over the life of the loan. Under a stress case scenario,
estimated cash flows are projected to provide 2.69x debt service
coverage at the lowest point during the life of the loan.
vi. MXN 2 billion (original face value) from Santander: under
Moody's base case scenario, cash flows within the master trust are
projected to provide 3.45x debt service coverage at the lowest
point over the life of the loan. Under a stress case scenario,
estimated cash flows are projected to provide 2.67x debt service
coverage at the lowest point during the life of the loan.
vii. MXN 2 billion (original face value) from Santander:
under Moody's base case scenario, cash flows within the master trust
are projected to provide 3.44x debt service coverage at the lowest
point over the life of the loan. Under a stress case scenario,
estimated cash flows are projected to provide 2.67x debt service
coverage at the lowest point during the life of the loan.
viii. MXN 2 billion (original face value) from Santander:
under Moody's base case scenario, cash flows within the master trust
are projected to provide 3.44x debt service coverage at the lowest
point over the life of the loan. Under a stress case scenario,
estimated cash flows are projected to provide 2.66x debt service
coverage at the lowest point during the life of the loan.
ix. MXN 1 billion (original face value) from Banorte: under
Moody's base case scenario, cash flows within the master trust are
projected to provide 3.41x debt service coverage at the lowest
point over the life of the loan. Under a stress case scenario,
estimated cash flows are projected to provide 2.63x debt service
coverage at the lowest point during the life of the loan.
Additionally, the five loans assigned Baa2/Aa2.mx debt ratings
include the additional credit consideration of a partial guarantee (GPO)
that substantially limits the risk of a potential default. Under
the guarantee, the guarantor is obliged to cover any shortfall owed
to creditors, including interest and principal payments, up
to an amount equivalent to 15% of the outstanding value of the
loans at the time the guarantee is triggered. The guarantee will
be non-revolving, unconditional and irrevocable. Moody's
assigned one additional level of uplift to the global scale rating of
these loans relative to the other 4 that lack a GPO to reflect the increased
protection offered by this instrument, resulting in a rise from
Baa3/Aa3.mx without considering a GPO to the final ratings of Baa2/Aa2.mx.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS UP/DOWN
Given the links between the loan and the credit quality of the obligor,
a downgrade of the State of Veracruz's issuer ratings or a material decline
in debt service coverage to levels below Moody's expectations would
likely result in a downgrade of the ratings on the loans. Conversely,
an upgrade of Veracruz's issuer ratings or a substantial increase in debt
service coverage of the loan could lead to an upgrade to the loan ratings.
The methodologies used in these ratings were Enhanced Municipal and State
Loans in Mexico Methodology published in May 2019, and Regional
and Local Governments published in January 2018. Please see the
Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.mx for
a copy of these methodologies.
The period of time covered in the financial information used to determine
State of Veracruz's rating is between 1 January 2014 and 31 December 2018
(source: State of Veracruz's financial statements).
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier
signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa.
For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings,
please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016
entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings".
While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk
or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent
with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at
that particular point in time. For information on the historical
default rates associated with different global scale rating categories
over different investment horizons, please see http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1174796.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
Information sources used to prepare the rating are the following:
parties involved in the ratings, public information, and confidential
and proprietary Moody's information.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity prior to public dissemination.
A general listing of the sources of information used in the rating process,
and the structure and voting process for the rating committees responsible
for the assignment and monitoring of ratings can be found in the Disclosure
tab in www.moodys.com.mx.
The date of the last Credit Rating Action was 13 January 2020.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For further information please see the ratings tab
on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.mx.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity (ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
This credit rating is subject to upgrade or downgrade based on future
changes in the financial condition of the Issuer/Security, and said
modifications will be made without Moody's de México S.A.
de C.V accepting any liability as a result.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity,
obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating.
Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses
in assigning a rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's
considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent
third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor
and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information
received in the rating process.
Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on www.moodys.com.mx
for further information on the meaning of each rating category and the
definition of default and recovery.
Please see ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx
for the last rating action and the rating history. The date on
which some ratings were first released goes back to a time before Moody's
ratings were fully digitized and accurate data may not be available.
Consequently, Moody's provides a date that it believes is the most
reliable and accurate based on the information that is available to it.
Please see our website www.moodys.com.mx for further
information.
Please see www.moodys.com.mx for any updates on changes
to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
The ratings issued by Moody's de Mexico are opinions regarding the credit
quality of securities and/or their issuers and not a recommendation to
invest in any such security and/or issuer.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
