Moody's assigns debt ratings to ten enhanced loans of the State of Chihuahua

Mexico, March 27, 2020 -- Moody's de Mexico assigned debt ratings of Baa3 (Global Scale, local
currency) and Aa3.mx (Mexico National Scale) to the following five
enhanced loans of the State of Chihuahua, which will be used to
refinance a portion of the state's existing long-term debt:
- MXN 5,000 million from Banobras (original face value) with
a maturity of 20 years and a pledge of 8.39% of the state's
General Fund of Participaciones revenues.
- MXN 5,000 million from Banobras (original face value) with
a maturity of 20 years and a pledge of 8.39% of the state's
General Fund of Participaciones revenues.
- MXN 4,416 million from Banobras (original face value) with
a maturity of 20 years and a pledge of 7.41% of the state's
General Fund of Participaciones revenues.
- MXN 1,185 million from Multiva (original face value) with
a maturity of 20 years and a pledge of 2.9% of the state's
General Fund of Participaciones revenues.
- MXN 500 million from HSBC (original face value) with a maturity
of 20 years and a pledge of 0.84% of the state's General
Fund of Participaciones revenues.
Moody's de Mexico also assigned debt ratings of Baa2 (Global Scale,
local currency) and Aa2.mx (Mexico National Scale) to the following
five enhanced loans of the State of Chihuahua, which include Partial
Guarantees (GPOs):
- MXN 1,900 million from Santander (original face value)
with a maturity of 20 years and a pledge of 3.19% of the
state's General Fund of Participaciones revenues.
- MXN 1,750 million from Santander (original face value)
with a maturity of 20 years and a pledge of 2.94% of the
state's General Fund of Participaciones revenues.
- MXN 1,350 million from Santander (original face value)
with a maturity of 20 years and a pledge of 2.27% of the
state's General Fund of Participaciones revenues.
- MXN 3,000 million from BBVA (original face value) with
a maturity of 20 years and a pledge of 5.04% of the state's
General Fund of Participaciones revenues.
- MXN 1,852 million from BBVA (original face value) with
a maturity of 20 years and a pledge of 3.1% of the state's
General Fund of Participaciones revenues.
All ten of the aforementioned enhanced loans are payable through master
trust number F/851-01869 with Banco Regional S.A.
as trustee, to which the state has pledged the flows and rights
of a portion of its General Fund of Participaciones revenues.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings of all ten loans reflect the underlying creditworthiness of
the State of Chihuahua (Ba3/A3.mx stable), supported by the
following legal and credit enhancements embedded in the loans' contracts:
1. Validity of the legal authorization of the transaction,
which authorizes the trust to be used as a mechanism for debt service
payment.
2. Strong trust structure based on an irrevocable notification
to the federal treasury regarding the transfer of rights and flows of
General Fund of Participaciones revenues to the trustee.
3. A solid level of reserves equal to 2 months of debt service
during the life of the loans, which provides a strong cushion against
payment delays.
4. The contracted interest rate swaps for all the five enhanced
loans, mitigating variable interest risk. Per all the loan
contracts, the state has the obligation to renew the interest rate
swaps, at least three months before their maturity, during
the whole life of the loans.
5. Estimated cash flows that generate the following solid debt
service coverage (DSC) ratios:
i. MXN 5,000 million (original face value) from Banobras:
under a Moody's base case scenario, cash flows within the master
trust are projected to provide 2.0x debt service coverage at the
lowest point over the life of the loan. Under a stress case scenario,
estimated cash flows are projected to provide 1.55x debt service
coverage at the lowest point during the life of the loan.
ii. MXN 5,000 million (original face value) from Banobras:
under a Moody's base case scenario, cash flows within the master
trust are projected to provide 2.0x debt service coverage at the
lowest point over the life of the loan. Under a stress case scenario,
estimated cash flows are projected to provide 1.54x debt service
coverage at the lowest point during the life of the loan.
iii. MXN 4,416 million (original face value) from Banobras:
under a Moody's base case scenario, cash flows within the master
trust are projected to provide 1.99x debt service coverage at the
lowest point over the life of the loan. Under a stress case scenario,
estimated cash flows are projected to provide 1.54x debt service
coverage at the lowest point during the life of the loan.
iv. MXN 1,185 million (original face value) from Multiva:
under a Moody's base case scenario, cash flows within the master
trust are projected to provide 2.84x debt service coverage at the
lowest point over the life of the loan. Under a stress case scenario,
estimated cash flows are projected to provide 2.19x debt service
cover age at the lowest point during the life of the loan.
v. MXN 500 million (original face value) from HSBC: under
a Moody's base case scenario, cash flows within the master trust
are projected to provide 1.98x debt service coverage at the lowest
point over the life of the loan. Under a stress case scenario,
estimated cash flows are projected to provide 1.52x debt service
coverage at the lowest point during the life of the loan.
vi. MXN 1,900 million (original face value) from Santander:
under a Moody's base case scenario, cash flows within the master
trust are projected to provide 1.96x debt service coverage at the
lowest point over the life of the loan. Under a stress case scenario,
estimated cash flows are projected to provide 1.52x debt service
coverage at the lowest point during the life of the loan.
vii. MXN 1,750 million (original face value) from Santander:
under a Moody's base case scenario, cash flows within the master
trust are projected to provide 1.98x debt service coverage at the
lowest point over the life of the loan. Under a stress case scenario,
estimated cash flows are projected to provide 1.53x debt service
coverage at the lowest point during the life of the loan.
viii. MXN 1,350 million (original face value) from Santander:
under a Moody's base case scenario, cash flows within the master
trust are projected to provide 1.98x debt service coverage at the
lowest point over the life of the loan. Under a stress case scenario,
estimated cash flows are projected to provide 1.53x debt service
coverage at the lowest point during the life of the loan.
ix. MXN 3,000 million (original face value) from BBVA:
under a Moody's base case scenario, cash flows within the master
trust are projected to provide 1.98x debt service coverage at the
lowest point over the life of the loan. Under a stress case scenario,
estimated cash flows are projected to provide 1.53x debt service
coverage at the lowest point during the life of the loan.
x. MXN 1,852 million (original face value) from BBVA:
under a Moody's base case scenario, cash flows within the master
trust are projected to provide 1.97x debt service coverage at the
lowest point over the life of the loan. Under a stress case scenario,
estimated cash flows are projected to provide 1.52x debt service
coverage at the lowest point during the life of the loan.
Additionally, the five loans assigned Baa2/Aa2.mx debt ratings
include the additional credit consideration of a partial guarantee (GPO)
that substantially limits the risk of a potential default. Under
the guarantee, the guarantor is obliged to cover any shortfall owed
to creditors, including interest and principal payments, up
to an amount equivalent to 15% of the outstanding value of the
loans at the time the guarantee is triggered. The guarantee will
be non-revolving, unconditional and irrevocable. Moody's
assigned one additional level of uplift to the Global Scale rating of
these loans relative to the other 5 that lack a GPO to reflect the increased
protection offered by this instrument, resulting in a rise from
Baa3/Aa3.mx without considering a GPO to the final ratings of Baa2/Aa2.mx.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS UP/DOWN
Given the links between the enhanced loans and the credit quality of the
obligor, a downgrade of the State of Chihuahua's issuer ratings
or a material decline in debt service coverage to levels below our expectations
would likely result in a downgrade of the ratings on the loans.
Conversely, an upgrade of Chihuahua's issuer ratings or a substantial
increase in debt service coverage of the loans could lead to an upgrade
to the loans' ratings.
The methodologies used in these ratings were Regional and Local Governments
published in January 2018, and Enhanced Municipal and State Loans
in Mexico Methodology published in May 2019. Please see the Rating
Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.mx for a copy
of these methodologies.
The period of time covered in the financial information used to determine
State of Chihuahua's rating is between 1/1/2014 and 31/12/2018 (source:
state financial statements).
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier
signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa.
For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings,
please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016
entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings".
While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk
or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent
with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at
that particular point in time. For information on the historical
default rates associated with different global scale rating categories
over different investment horizons, please see http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1174796.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
Information sources used to prepare the rating are the following:
parties involved in the ratings, public information, and confidential
and proprietary Moody's information.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity prior to public dissemination.
A general listing of the sources of information used in the rating process,
and the structure and voting process for the rating committees responsible
for the assignment and monitoring of ratings can be found in the Disclosure
tab in www.moodys.com.mx
The date of the last Credit Rating Action was 19/03/2020.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For further information please see the ratings tab
on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.mx.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
This credit rating is subject to upgrade or downgrade based on future
changes in the financial condition of the Issuer/Security, and said
modifications will be made without Moody's de México S.A.
de C.V accepting any liability as a result.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity,
obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating.
Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses
in assigning a rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's
considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent
third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor
and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information
received in the rating process.
Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on www.moodys.com.mx
for further information on the meaning of each rating category and the
definition of default and recovery.
Please see ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx
for the last rating action and the rating history. The date on
which some ratings were first released goes back to a time before Moody's
ratings were fully digitized and accurate data may not be available.
Consequently, Moody's provides a date that it believes is the most
reliable and accurate based on the information that is available to it.
Please see our website www.moodys.com.mx for further
information.
Please see www.moodys.com.mx for any updates on changes
to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
The ratings issued by Moody's de Mexico are opinions regarding the credit
quality of securities and/or their issuers and not a recommendation to
invest in any such security and/or issuer.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Roxana Munoz
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Sub-Sovereign Group
Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V
Ave. Paseo de las Palmas
No. 405 - 502
Col. Lomas de Chapultepec
Mexico, DF 11000
Mexico
JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
David Rubinoff
MD - Sub Sovereigns
Sub-Sovereign Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V
Ave. Paseo de las Palmas
No. 405 - 502
Col. Lomas de Chapultepec
Mexico, DF 11000
Mexico
JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653