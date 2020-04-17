Moody's assigns definitive Aa1 ratings to Banco Santander S.A. (Spain) - Export Finance Covered Bonds

Madrid, April 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned definitive long-term ratings of Aa1 to the Export Finance Covered Bonds (Cédulas de Internacionalización or CIs) issued by Banco Santander S.A. (Spain) (Banco Santander or the issuer) (deposits A2; adjusted baseline credit assessment baa1; counterparty risk (CR) assessment A3(cr)).

RATINGS RATIONALE

A covered bond benefits from the issuer's promise to pay interest and principal on the bond and, following a CB anchor event, the economic benefit of a collateral pool (the cover pool). The ratings therefore reflect the following factors:

(1) The credit strength of the issuer (CR Assessment A3(cr)) and a CB anchor of CR assessment plus 1 notch.

(2) Following a CB anchor event the value of the cover pool. The stressed level of losses on the cover pool assets following a CB anchor event (cover pool losses) for this transaction is 46%.

Moody's considered the following factors in its analysis of the cover pool's value:

a) The credit quality of the assets backing the covered bonds. The cover pool consists of export finance loans guaranteed by different ECAs backed by the states they represent. As of December 2019, Banco Santander reported a cover pool of around EUR 9.3 billion, with the collateral score for the cover pool at 13%.

b) The robustness of the Spanish legal framework for CIs. Its strengths include: (i) that CI holders have a priority security claim over the issuer's entire loan book linked to the financing of export of goods and services or to the internationalization of companies, and complying with certain eligibility criteria (excluding those loans linked to Export Finance Bonds - Bonos de Internacionalización or BIs) (the cover pool); (ii) the restriction on issuing CIs to a maximum of 70% of the cover pool, which provides for a minimum 42.9% over-collateralisation (OC) for issuance purposes; and (iii) that the issuer does not have to terminate or accelerate the CIs because of insolvency proceedings.

c) The exposure to market risk, which is 39.5% for this cover pool.

d) The over-collateralisation in the cover pool is 63.9%, of which the issuer provides 42.9% on a "committed" basis (see Key Rating Assumptions/Factors, below).

The Timely Payment Indicator (TPI) assigned is "Improbable." The country ceiling for Spain is set at Aa1. Both TPI and country ceiling constrain the ratings assigned to the covered bonds.

At present, the total value of the assets included in the cover pool is approximately EUR 9.3 billion, comprising 254 export finance loans. These loans are guaranteed by different ECAs backed by the states they represent. The weighted-average (WA) seasoning of the cover pool is 45.7 months and a WA remaining terms is 118.8 months.

Our analysis has considered the increased uncertainty relating to the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the Spanish economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures put in place to contain the virus, will have on the covered bond sponsor entity and the cover assets' performance. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. It is a global health shock, which makes it extremely difficult to provide an economic assessment. The degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.

KEY RATING ASSUMPTIONS/FACTORS

Moody's determines covered bond ratings using a two-step process: an expected loss analysis and a TPI framework analysis.

EXPECTED LOSS: Moody's uses its Covered Bond Model (COBOL) to determine a rating based on the expected loss on the bond. COBOL determines expected loss as: (1) a function of the probability that the issuer will cease making payments under the covered bonds (a CB anchor event); and (2) the stressed losses on the cover pool assets following a CB anchor event.

The CB anchor for this programme is CR assessment plus 1 notch.

The cover pool losses for this programme are 46%. This is an estimate of the losses Moody's currently models following a CB anchor event. Moody's splits cover pool losses between market risk of 39.5% and collateral risk of 6.5%. Market risk measures losses stemming from refinancing risk and risks related to interest-rate and currency mismatches (these losses may also include certain legal risks). Collateral risk measures losses resulting directly from cover pool assets' credit quality. Moody's derives collateral risk from the collateral score, which for this programme is currently 13%.

The over-collateralisation in the cover pool is 63.9%, of which the issuer provides 42.9% on a "committed" basis. Under Moody's COBOL model, the minimum OC consistent with the Aa1 ratings is 48%. These numbers show that Moody's is relying on "uncommitted" OC in its expected loss analysis.

For further details on cover pool losses, collateral risk, market risk, collateral score and TPI Leeway across covered bond programmes rated by Moody's please refer to "Covered Bonds Sector Update", published quarterly.

TPI FRAMEWORK: Moody's assigns a TPI, which is our assessment of the likelihood of timely payment of interest and principal to covered bondholders following a CB anchor event. The TPI framework limits the covered bond rating to a certain number of notches above the CB anchor.

For Banco Santander S.A. (Spain) - Export Finance Covered Bonds, Moody's has assigned a TPI of Improbable.

RATING METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating Covered Bonds" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1154442. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The CB anchor is the main determinant of a covered bond programme's rating robustness. A change in the level of the CB anchor could lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the covered bonds. The TPI Leeway measures the number of notches by which Moody's might lower the CB anchor before the rating agency downgrades the covered bonds because of TPI framework constraints.

Based on the current TPI of "Improbable", the TPI Leeway for this programme is 0 notch. This implies that Moody's might downgrade the covered bonds because of a TPI cap if it lowers the CB anchor by more than one notch, all other variables being equal.

A multiple-notch downgrade of the covered bonds might occur in certain circumstances, such as: (1) a country ceiling or sovereign downgrade capping a covered bond rating or negatively affecting the CB Anchor and the TPI; (2) a multiple-notch downgrade of the CB Anchor; or (3) a material reduction of the value of the cover pool.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Miguel Lopez Patron

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Nicholas Lindstrom

Associate Managing Director

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

