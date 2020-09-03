Moody's assigns definitive Aa1 ratings to Oldenburgische Landesbank AG - Mortgage Covered Bonds

EUR 190 million of notes affected
NOTE: On September 04, 2020, the press release was corrected as follows: The Request for Comment disclosure was added as the second paragraph of the RATING METHODOLOGY section. Revised release follows.
Frankfurt am Main, September 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned definitive Aa1
long-term ratings to the mortgage covered bonds (Hypothekenpfandbriefe
or covered bonds) issued by Oldenburgische Landesbank Aktiengesellschaft
(the issuer or Oldenburgische Landesbank AG, deposit rating Baa2,
stable; adjusted baseline credit assessment baa3; counterparty
risk (CR) assessment A3(cr)), which are governed by the German Pfandbrief
Act.
RATINGS RATIONALE
A covered bond benefits from: (1) the issuer's promise to
pay interest and principal on the bonds; and (2) following a CB anchor
event, the economic benefit of a collateral pool (the cover pool).
The ratings therefore reflect the following factors:
(1) The credit strength of Oldenburgische Landesbank AG (the issuer,
deposit rating Baa2 stable; adjusted baseline credit assessment baa3;
counterparty risk (CR) assessment A3(cr)) and a CB anchor of CR assessment
plus 1 notch.
(2) Following a CB anchor event the value of the cover pool. The
stressed level of losses on the cover pool assets following a CB anchor
event (cover pool losses) for this transaction is 15.7%.
Moody's considered the following factors in its analysis of the
cover pool's value:
a) The credit quality of the assets backing the covered bonds.
The mortgage covered bonds are backed by German residential mortgage loans.
The collateral score for the cover pool is 5.0%.
b) The legal framework. Notable aspects of the Pfandbrief legal
framework include the legal requirement for the issuer to maintain 2%
over-collateralisation (OC) on a stressed present value basis.
The framework imposes a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio threshold
of 60% based on a clearly defined lending value. The issuer
must also cover potential liquidity gaps over the next 180 days between
payments expected to be received under the cover pool assets and the payments
due under the outstanding covered bonds.
c) The exposure to market risk, which is 12.3% for
this cover pool.
d) The over-collateralisation (OC) in the cover pool is 36.8%,
of which Oldenburgische Landesbank AG provides 2.0% on a
"committed" basis (see Key Rating Assumptions/Factors,
below).
The Timely Payment Indicator (TPI) assigned to this transaction is High.
Moody's TPI framework does not constrain the ratings.
At present, the total value of the assets included in the cover
pool is approximately EUR 450.7million, comprising 4,781
residential mortgage loans and substitute assets. The residential
mortgage loans have a weighted-average (WA) seasoning of 41 months
and a WA loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 89.2%.
KEY RATING ASSUMPTIONS/FACTORS
Moody's determines covered bond ratings using a two-step
process: an expected loss analysis and a TPI framework analysis.
EXPECTED LOSS: Moody's uses its Covered Bond Model (COBOL)
to determine a rating based on the expected loss on the bond. COBOL
determines expected loss as: (1) a function of the probability that
the issuer will cease making payments under the covered bonds (a CB anchor
event); and (2) the stressed losses on the cover pool assets following
a CB anchor event.
The cover pool losses for this programme are 15.7%.
This is an estimate of the losses Moody's currently models following a
CB anchor event. Moody's splits cover pool losses between
market risk of 12.3% and collateral risk of 3.4%.
Market risk measures losses stemming from refinancing risk and risks related
to interest-rate and currency mismatches (these losses may also
include certain legal risks). Collateral risk measures losses resulting
directly from cover pool assets' credit quality. Moody's
derives collateral risk from the collateral score, which for this
programme is currently 5.0%.
The over-collateralisation in the cover pool is 36.8%,
of which Oldenburgische Landesbank AG provides 2.0% on a
"committed" basis. Under Moody's COBOL model,
the minimum OC consistent with the Aa1 ratings is 1.5%,
of which 0% needs to be in "committed" form to be given
full value (numbers in present value terms). These numbers show
that Moody's is not relying on "uncommitted" OC in its
expected loss analysis.
For further details on cover pool losses, collateral risk,
market risk, collateral score and TPI Leeway across covered bond
programmes rated by Moody's please refer to " Covered Bonds Sector Update
", published quarterly.
TPI FRAMEWORK: Moody's assigns a TPI, which is our assessment
of the likelihood of timely payment of interest and principal to covered
bondholders following a CB anchor event. The TPI framework limits
the covered bond rating to a certain number of notches above the CB anchor.
RATING METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's
Approach to Rating Covered Bonds" published in June 2020 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1214379.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody’s requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, it is not currently expected that the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release will be affected. Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies page on www.moodys.com
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The CB anchor is the main determinant of a covered bond programme's rating
robustness. A change in the level of the CB anchor could lead to
an upgrade or downgrade of the covered bonds. The TPI Leeway measures
the number of notches by which Moody's might lower the CB anchor before
the rating agency downgrades the covered bonds because of TPI framework
constraints.
Based on the current TPI of "High", the TPI Leeway for
this programme is three notches. This implies that Moody's
might downgrade the covered bonds because of a TPI cap if it lowers the
CB anchor by four notches all other variables being equal.
A multiple-notch downgrade of the covered bonds might occur in
certain circumstances, such as: (1) a country ceiling or sovereign
downgrade capping a covered bond rating or negatively affecting the CB
Anchor and the TPI; (2) a multiple-notch downgrade of the
CB Anchor; or (3) a material reduction of the value of the cover
pool.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Martin Lenhard
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Nicholas Lindstrom
Associate Managing Director
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454