Moody's assigns definitive Aa1 ratings to Oldenburgische Landesbank AG - Mortgage Covered Bonds

EUR 190 million of notes affected

NOTE: On September 04, 2020, the press release was corrected as follows: The Request for Comment disclosure was added as the second paragraph of the RATING METHODOLOGY section. Revised release follows.

Frankfurt am Main, September 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned definitive Aa1 long-term ratings to the mortgage covered bonds (Hypothekenpfandbriefe or covered bonds) issued by Oldenburgische Landesbank Aktiengesellschaft (the issuer or Oldenburgische Landesbank AG, deposit rating Baa2, stable; adjusted baseline credit assessment baa3; counterparty risk (CR) assessment A3(cr)), which are governed by the German Pfandbrief Act.

RATINGS RATIONALE

A covered bond benefits from: (1) the issuer's promise to pay interest and principal on the bonds; and (2) following a CB anchor event, the economic benefit of a collateral pool (the cover pool). The ratings therefore reflect the following factors:

(1) The credit strength of Oldenburgische Landesbank AG (the issuer, deposit rating Baa2 stable; adjusted baseline credit assessment baa3; counterparty risk (CR) assessment A3(cr)) and a CB anchor of CR assessment plus 1 notch.

(2) Following a CB anchor event the value of the cover pool. The stressed level of losses on the cover pool assets following a CB anchor event (cover pool losses) for this transaction is 15.7%.

Moody's considered the following factors in its analysis of the cover pool's value:

a) The credit quality of the assets backing the covered bonds. The mortgage covered bonds are backed by German residential mortgage loans. The collateral score for the cover pool is 5.0%.

b) The legal framework. Notable aspects of the Pfandbrief legal framework include the legal requirement for the issuer to maintain 2% over-collateralisation (OC) on a stressed present value basis. The framework imposes a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio threshold of 60% based on a clearly defined lending value. The issuer must also cover potential liquidity gaps over the next 180 days between payments expected to be received under the cover pool assets and the payments due under the outstanding covered bonds.

c) The exposure to market risk, which is 12.3% for this cover pool.

d) The over-collateralisation (OC) in the cover pool is 36.8%, of which Oldenburgische Landesbank AG provides 2.0% on a "committed" basis (see Key Rating Assumptions/Factors, below).

The Timely Payment Indicator (TPI) assigned to this transaction is High. Moody's TPI framework does not constrain the ratings.

At present, the total value of the assets included in the cover pool is approximately EUR 450.7million, comprising 4,781 residential mortgage loans and substitute assets. The residential mortgage loans have a weighted-average (WA) seasoning of 41 months and a WA loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 89.2%.

KEY RATING ASSUMPTIONS/FACTORS

Moody's determines covered bond ratings using a two-step process: an expected loss analysis and a TPI framework analysis.

EXPECTED LOSS: Moody's uses its Covered Bond Model (COBOL) to determine a rating based on the expected loss on the bond. COBOL determines expected loss as: (1) a function of the probability that the issuer will cease making payments under the covered bonds (a CB anchor event); and (2) the stressed losses on the cover pool assets following a CB anchor event.

The cover pool losses for this programme are 15.7%. This is an estimate of the losses Moody's currently models following a CB anchor event. Moody's splits cover pool losses between market risk of 12.3% and collateral risk of 3.4%. Market risk measures losses stemming from refinancing risk and risks related to interest-rate and currency mismatches (these losses may also include certain legal risks). Collateral risk measures losses resulting directly from cover pool assets' credit quality. Moody's derives collateral risk from the collateral score, which for this programme is currently 5.0%.

The over-collateralisation in the cover pool is 36.8%, of which Oldenburgische Landesbank AG provides 2.0% on a "committed" basis. Under Moody's COBOL model, the minimum OC consistent with the Aa1 ratings is 1.5%, of which 0% needs to be in "committed" form to be given full value (numbers in present value terms). These numbers show that Moody's is not relying on "uncommitted" OC in its expected loss analysis.

For further details on cover pool losses, collateral risk, market risk, collateral score and TPI Leeway across covered bond programmes rated by Moody's please refer to " Covered Bonds Sector Update ", published quarterly.

TPI FRAMEWORK: Moody's assigns a TPI, which is our assessment of the likelihood of timely payment of interest and principal to covered bondholders following a CB anchor event. The TPI framework limits the covered bond rating to a certain number of notches above the CB anchor.

RATING METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating Covered Bonds" published in June 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1214379. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody’s requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, it is not currently expected that the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release will be affected. Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies page on www.moodys.com

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The CB anchor is the main determinant of a covered bond programme's rating robustness. A change in the level of the CB anchor could lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the covered bonds. The TPI Leeway measures the number of notches by which Moody's might lower the CB anchor before the rating agency downgrades the covered bonds because of TPI framework constraints.

Based on the current TPI of "High", the TPI Leeway for this programme is three notches. This implies that Moody's might downgrade the covered bonds because of a TPI cap if it lowers the CB anchor by four notches all other variables being equal.

A multiple-notch downgrade of the covered bonds might occur in certain circumstances, such as: (1) a country ceiling or sovereign downgrade capping a covered bond rating or negatively affecting the CB Anchor and the TPI; (2) a multiple-notch downgrade of the CB Anchor; or (3) a material reduction of the value of the cover pool.

