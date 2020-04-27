Moody's assigns definitive Aa1 to Bluestep Bank AB (publ) -- Mortgage Covered Bonds

Madrid, April 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a definitive
Aa1 long-term rating to the mortgage covered bonds (säkerställda
obligationer or covered bonds) issued by Bluestep Bank AB (publ) (the
issuer/Bluestep, deposits Baa1, outlook positive; adjusted
baseline credit assessment baa2; counterparty risk (CR) assessment
A2(cr)), which are governed by the Swedish covered bond legal framework.
RATINGS RATIONALE
A covered bond benefits from: (1) the issuer's promise to
pay interest and principal on the bonds; and (2) following a CB anchor
event, the economic benefit of a collateral pool (the cover pool).
The rating therefore reflects the following factors:
(1) The credit strength of Bluestep (deposits Baa1, outlook positive;
adjusted baseline credit assessment baa2; counterparty risk (CR)
assessment A2(cr)) and a CB anchor of CR assessment plus 1 notch.
(2) Following a CB anchor event the value of the cover pool. The
stressed level of losses on the cover pool assets following a CB anchor
event (cover pool losses) for this transaction is 32.1%.
Moody's considered the following factors in its analysis of the cover
pool's value:
a) The credit quality of the assets backing the covered bonds.
The mortgage covered bonds are backed by Swedish non-conforming
residential mortgage loans. These include, amongst others:
(i) loans to borrowers with credit remarks; and (ii) debt consolidation
loans. The collateral score for the cover pool is 15.0%.
b) The legal framework. Notable aspects of the Swedish covered
bonds framework include the requirement for the issuer to exclude non-performing
assets from coverage tests at 60 days past due. The framework restricts
loans backed by commercial property to 10.0% of the cover
pool. Issuers must also stress test cover pools against falls of
up to 30.0% in mortgaged property values.
c) The exposure to market risk, which is 22.1% for
this cover pool.
d) The over-collateralisation (OC) in the cover pool is 76.5%,
of which the issuer provides 2.0% both on a nominal and
NPV basis, as per the legal framework, on a "committed" basis
(see Key Rating Assumptions/Factors, below).
The timely payment indicator (TPI) assigned to this transaction is Improbable.
Moody's TPI framework does not constrain the rating.
At present, the total value of the assets included in the cover
pool is approximately SEK 3.0 billion, comprising 4,922
residential mortgage loans (3,083 residential mortgage loans backed
by single-family housing and 1,839 residential mortgage loans
backed by tenant owner rights, which represent 62.2%
and 37.8% of the cover pool, respectively).
These loans have a weighted-average (WA) seasoning of 42 months
and a WA loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 67%.
Our analysis has considered the increased uncertainty relating to the
effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the Swedish economy as well as the
effects that the announced government measures put in place to contain
the virus, will have on the covered bond sponsor entity and the
cover assets' performance. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as
a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. It is a global health shock,
which makes it extremely difficult to provide an economic assessment.
The degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.
KEY RATING ASSUMPTIONS/FACTORS
Moody's determines covered bond ratings using a two-step
process: an expected loss analysis and a TPI framework analysis.
EXPECTED LOSS: Moody's uses its Covered Bond Model (COBOL)
to determine a rating based on the expected loss on the bond. COBOL
determines expected loss as: (1) a function of the probability that
the issuer will cease making payments under the covered bonds (a CB anchor
event); and (2) the stressed losses on the cover pool assets following
a CB anchor event.
The CB anchor for this programme is CR assessment plus 1 notch.
The cover pool losses for this programme are 32.1%.
This is an estimate of the losses Moody's currently models following a
CB anchor event. Moody's splits cover pool losses between
market risk of 22.1% and collateral risk of 10.1%.
Market risk measures losses stemming from refinancing risk and risks related
to interest-rate and currency mismatches (these losses may also
include certain legal risks). Collateral risk measures losses resulting
directly from cover pool assets' credit quality. Moody's
derives collateral risk from the collateral score, which for this
programme is currently 15.0%.
The over-collateralisation in the cover pool is 76.5%,
of which the issuer provides 2.0% on a "committed" basis.
Under Moody's COBOL model, the minimum OC consistent with the Aa1
rating is 11.5%, of which 0% needs to be in
"committed" form to be given full value. These numbers show that
Moody's is relying on "uncommitted" OC in its expected loss analysis.
For further details on cover pool losses, collateral risk,
market risk, collateral score and TPI Leeway across covered bond
programmes rated by Moody's please refer to "Covered Bonds Sector Update",
published quarterly.
TPI FRAMEWORK: Moody's assigns a TPI, which is our assessment
of the likelihood of timely payment of interest and principal to covered
bondholders following a CB anchor event. The TPI framework limits
the covered bond rating to a certain number of notches above the CB anchor.
For Bluestep Bank AB (publ) -- Mortgage Covered Bonds, Moody's
has assigned a TPI of Improbable.
RATING METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to
Rating Covered Bonds" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1154442.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING:
The CB anchor is the main determinant of a covered bond programme's rating
robustness. A change in the level of the CB anchor could lead to
an upgrade or downgrade of the covered bonds. The TPI Leeway measures
the number of notches by which Moody's might lower the CB anchor before
the rating agency downgrades the covered bonds because of TPI framework
constraints.
Based on the current TPI of "Improbable", the TPI Leeway for this
programme is 1 notch. This implies that Moody's might downgrade
the covered bonds because of a TPI cap if it lowers the CB anchor by more
than one notch, all other variables being equal.
A multiple-notch downgrade of the covered bonds might occur in
certain circumstances, such as: (1) a country ceiling or sovereign
downgrade capping a covered bond rating or negatively affecting the CB
Anchor and the TPI; (2) a multiple-notch downgrade of the
CB Anchor; or (3) a material reduction of the value of the cover
pool.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Tomas Rodriguez-Vigil
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Juan Pablo Soriano
MD - Structured Finance
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454