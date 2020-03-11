Moody's assigns definitive Aa1 to Luminor Bank AS -- Mortgage Covered Bonds

Madrid, March 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a definitive
Aa1 long-term rating to the mortgage covered bonds (hüpoteekpandikiri
or covered bonds) issued by Luminor Bank AS (the issuer/Luminor,
deposits Baa1, outlook stable; adjusted baseline credit assessment
ba1; counterparty risk (CR) assessment A3(cr)), which are governed
by the Estonian Covered Bond Act.
RATINGS RATIONALE
A covered bond benefits from: (1) the issuer's promise to
pay interest and principal on the bonds; and (2) following a CB anchor
event, the economic benefit of a collateral pool (the cover pool).
The rating therefore reflects the following factors:
(1) The credit strength of Luminor (deposits Baa1, outlook stable;
adjusted baseline credit assessment ba1; counterparty risk (CR) assessment
A3(cr)) and a CB anchor of CR assessment plus 1 notch.
(2) Following a CB anchor event the value of the cover pool. The
stressed level of losses on the cover pool assets following a CB anchor
event (cover pool losses) for this transaction is 22.4%.
Moody's considered the following factors in its analysis of the
cover pool's value:
a) The credit quality of the assets backing the covered bonds.
The mortgage covered bonds are backed primarily by Estonian residential
mortgage loans. The collateral score for the cover pool is 10.6%.
b) The legal framework. Notable aspects of the Estonian covered
bonds framework include a requirement to have a buffer of liquid assets,
floored at a minimum of 2.0% of the nominal value of the
cover pool, to cover potential liquidity gaps over the next 180
days between payments expected to be received under the cover pool assets
and the payments due under the outstanding covered bonds. For mortgage
covered bonds, primary cover pool assets are limited to residential
mortgage loans and the law sets a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio
threshold of 70.0%. Wide-ranging powers of
the cover pool administrator reduce the risk of an asset fire-sale.
c) The exposure to market risk, which is 15.3% for
this cover pool.
d) The over-collateralisation (OC) in the cover pool is 42.2%,
of which the issuer provides, as per the legal framework,
either: (i) 2.0% on a net present value (NPV) "committed"
basis and 0% on a nominal basis; or (ii) 5.0%
on a nominal "committed" basis (see Key Rating Assumptions/Factors,
below).
The timely payment indicator ("TPI") assigned to this transaction is Improbable.
This TPI does constrain the rating of the covered bonds at its current
level.
At present, the total value of the assets included in the cover
pool is approximately EUR 711 million, comprising 12,183 residential
mortgage loans, and substitute assets. The residential mortgage
loans have a weighted-average (WA) seasoning of 75 months and WA
unindexed and indexed loan-to-value (LTV) ratios of 78.2%
and 46.0%, respectively.
KEY RATING ASSUMPTIONS/FACTORS
Moody's determines covered bond ratings using a two-step
process: an expected loss analysis and a TPI framework analysis.
EXPECTED LOSS: Moody's uses its Covered Bond Model (COBOL)
to determine a rating based on the expected loss on the bond. COBOL
determines expected loss as: (1) a function of the probability that
the issuer will cease making payments under the covered bonds (a CB anchor
event); and (2) the stressed losses on the cover pool assets following
a CB anchor event.
The CB anchor for this programme is CR assessment plus 1 notch.
The cover pool losses for this programme are 22.4%.
This is an estimate of the losses Moody's currently models following a
CB anchor event. Moody's splits cover pool losses between
market risk of 15.3% and collateral risk of 7.1%.
Market risk measures losses stemming from refinancing risk and risks related
to interest-rate and currency mismatches (these losses may also
include certain legal risks). Collateral risk measures losses resulting
directly from cover pool assets' credit quality. Moody's
derives collateral risk from the collateral score, which for this
programme is currently 10.6%.
The over-collateralisation in the cover pool is 42.2%,
of which the issuer provides, as per the legal framework,
either: (i) 2.0% on a net present value (NPV) "committed"
basis and 0% on a nominal basis; or (ii) 5.0%
on a nominal "committed" basis. Under Moody's COBOL model,
the minimum OC consistent with the Aa1 rating is 10.0%,
of which 0% needs to be in "committed" form to be given
full value. These numbers show that Moody's is relying on
"uncommitted" OC in its expected loss analysis.
For further details on cover pool losses, collateral risk,
market risk, collateral score and TPI Leeway across covered bond
programmes rated by Moody's please refer to " Covered Bonds Sector Update
", published quarterly.
THE MODELLING OF THE COLLATERAL SCORE: For the Estonian market,
we have used the specific parameters described in the "Recourse New Securitisation
Markets" (RNSM) settings appended to the methodology "Moody's Approach
to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework", published in July 2019,
and available on www.moodys.com. The RNSM settings
contain the standard settings used for new markets that do not have their
own specific country settings and where there is recourse to the borrowers.
Most of the loans in the cover pool are floating rate, linked to
EURIBOR, and total mortgage interest rates are in line with those
in most euro countries. As a result, we have assumed an accrued
interest rate of 6.25%, which is in line with our
assumptions for most euro countries, instead of the 12.0%
interest rate in the RNSM settings.
TPI FRAMEWORK: Moody's assigns a TPI, which measures the likelihood
of timely payments to covered bondholders following a CB anchor event.
The TPI framework limits the covered bond rating to a certain number of
notches above the CB anchor.
For Luminor Bank AS -- Mortgage Covered Bonds, Moody's has
assigned a TPI of Improbable.
RATING METHODOLOGY
The methodologies used in this rating were "Moody's Approach to Rating
Covered Bonds" published in February 2019, and "Moody's Approach
to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in July 2019.
Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of
a rating for an RMBS security may focus on aspects that become less relevant
or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please
see Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework for
further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment
and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING:
The CB anchor is the main determinant of a covered bond programme's rating
robustness. A change in the level of the CB anchor could lead to
an upgrade or downgrade of the covered bonds. The TPI Leeway measures
the number of notches by which Moody's might lower the CB anchor before
the rating agency downgrades the covered bonds because of TPI framework
constraints.
Based on the current TPI of "Improbable", the TPI Leeway for this
programme is 0 notches. This implies that Moody's might downgrade
the covered bonds because of a TPI cap if it lowers the CB anchor all
other variables being equal.
A multiple-notch downgrade of the covered bonds might occur in
certain circumstances, such as: (1) a country ceiling or sovereign
downgrade capping a covered bond rating or negatively affecting the CB
Anchor and the TPI; (2) a multiple-notch downgrade of the
CB Anchor; or (3) a material reduction of the value of the cover
pool.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Tomas Rodriguez-Vigil
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Juan Pablo Soriano
MD - Structured Finance
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454