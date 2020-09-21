Moody's assigns definitive Aa2 (sf) ratings to French Dealer Floorplan ABS issued by Auto ABS DFP Master Compartment France 2013

Madrid, September 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned the following definitive
ratings to notes issued by Auto ABS DFP Master Compartment France 2013
EUR 204.1 million Class S2020-01 Notes due September
2030, Assigned Aa2 (sf)
EUR 200.0 million Class S2020-02 Notes due September
2030, Assigned Aa2 (sf)
EUR 200.0 million Class S2020-03 Notes due September
2030, Assigned Aa2 (sf)
Moody's has not rated EUR 144.3 million Class B Notes.
Moody's may also assign ratings to Class S Notes and Class A Notes (together,
the "Senior Notes") issued in the future by Auto ABS DFP Master
Compartment France 2013. The sum of all Senior Notes will not exceed
a maximum amount of EUR 1,500,000,000 at any one time.
The transaction is a five year revolving cash securitisation of floorplan
receivables extended to auto dealers in France by Credipar (NR),
directly owned by PSA Banque France (A3/P-2/A2(cr)/P-1(cr)).
The originator will also act as the servicer of the portfolio during the
life of the transaction.
The issuance of subsequent series of Class S and Class A Notes will be
subject to compliance with a number of conditions precedent as per the
Terms and Conditions of the Notes (such as maintaining minimum credit
enhancement levels of portfolio subordination). The Class A and
Class S Notes are both Senior Notes with a legal final maturity date in
September 2030.
The portfolio of receivables backing the Notes consists of floorplan receivables
extended to auto dealers in France. The dealer floorplan receivables
arise from invoicing cars to dealers, relating to a total of 458
dealers.
As at July 2020, the provisional portfolio of underlying assets
consists of non-defaulted floorplan receivables related to Peugeot
(59.2%) as well as Citroen and DS vehicles (40.8%)
for a total amount of EUR 1,000 million. These receivables
finance new vehicles including demo cars and buy-backs (91.6%)
as well as used vehicles (8.4%).There are concentration
limits preventing the exposure to second hand vehicles to increase above
15%.
The level of required subordination available to support the notes will
depend on the three month average monthly payment rate in the transaction.
This rate is calculated as the percentage of assets outstanding that are
repaid on a monthly basis and defines the speed at which the pool repays
at the start of early amortization. As long as the three months
average monthly payment rate remains above 50%, the required
subordination level will be 14.0%, and will increase
to 15.2% while the rate remains between 40% and 50%,
the subordination will increase to 16.9% while the rate
remains between 30% and 40% and will further increase to
19.1% while the rate remains between 20%-30%.
If the three months average monthly payment rate falls below 20%,
the deal will enter early amortisation.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The transaction's main credit strengths are (i) the credit quality of
the manufacturer of the financed vehicles Peugeot S.A. (Baa3
Issuer Rating) ("Peugeot"); (ii) the credit quality and securitsation
experience of Credipar as seller; (iii) the relatively good historical
performance with low losses; (iv) the simple waterfall structure;
and (v) the general reserve defined as 1.5% of the Senior
Notes and the required subordination. The reserve fund will be
available to cover liquidity shortfalls on the Senior Notes throughout
the life of the transaction and can serve as credit enhancement.
However, Moody's notes that the transaction features some credit
weaknesses. Typical of dealer floorplan deals there is high exposure
to the manufacturer (Peugeot) whose vehicles are being financed.
There is also dealer group concentration risk in the pool, with
an exposure to the largest dealer as high as 10% of the pool,
subject to a sufficiently high dealer credit score by Credipar.
The risk attached to used vehicles is also increased by their fixed maturity
of 120 days resulting in the possibility that proceeds from used vehicles
sold before the due date could be used by the dealer for other purposes
than paying the issuer. In case of a seller default the transaction
is also exposed to dilution risk and set-off risk. Interest
rate risk caused by the mismatch between the floating rate notes and the
fixed discount percentage used to generate yield on the portfolio is not
hedged. These risks are partially mitigated by the level of credit
enhancement and were considered by Moody's in its quantitative modelling.
Moody's analysis focused, amongst other factors, on (i) the
strength and size of the manufacturer and the seller; (ii) risks
associated with a default of the seller; (iii) the historical performance
information of the total book; (iv) an evaluation of the underlying
floorplan receivables; (v) the credit enhancement provided by subordination
and the general reserve; (vi) the liquidity support available in
the transaction by way of the general reserve, the additional liquidity
reserve, and available principal to pay interest; and (vii)
the legal and structural integrity of the issue.
MAIN MODEL ASSUMPTIONS
Moody's assumed an average dealer default rating equivalent of B3 as an
input parameter for Moody's cash flow model, and assumed a Peugeot
rating at Ba3, three notches below its current level. As
per the methodology, Moody's applied stresses to the dealer
default rates depending on the whether the manufacturer is considered
performing, in administration, or in liquidation.
The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to
contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt
economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis
has considered the effect on the performance of consumer and corporate/SME
assets from the current weak French economic activity and a gradual recovery
for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway,
it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment
of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
The monthly payment rate assumption for the deal is composed of three
inputs, relating to a minimum, mode and a maximum amount.
The minimum assumed was equal to 10%, while the maximum was
modelled equal to the payment rate trigger levels, floored at 30%.
The mode was assumed to be 3% below the payment rate trigger being
modelled.
Moody's expected payment rates, consisting of a minimum 10%
assumption as well as mode and maximum levels based on the triggers included
in the deal documentation, are in line with the average assumptions
used in EMEA floorplan deals. Moody's took into account the
high historical payment rate level relative to the trigger by flooring
the maximum payment rate following manufacturer default at 30%
when modelling the 20% payment rate trigger level.
The recovery rate assumptions in a dealer floorplan deal differ by the
insolvency scenario being modelled as well as the type of vehicle,
new or used, being recovered. Receivables backed by used
vehicles are always due after 120 days, irrespective of whether
and when the car has been sold. This increases the risk that proceeds
from used vehicles sold before the due date could be used by the dealer
for other purposes than paying the Issuer, leaving the FCT with
an unsecured claim against the dealer if it defaults. We assumed
a significantly lower recovery rate for used car receivables.
Moody's expected recovery rates, which range approximately between
15% and 45% in a liquidation scenario are slightly below
similar EMEA floorplan deals. The expected recovery rates reflect
(i) our expectations in a stressed scenario (ii) other transactions used
as benchmarks (iii) adjustments due to unsecured receivables.
AUTO SECTOR TRANSFORMATION:
Technological obsolescence, shifts in demand patterns and changes
in government policy will result in some segments of the portfolio experiencing
greater volatility in certain asset performance metrics compared to that
seen historically. Combustion engines are declining in popularity
and will face carbon, air pollution and emission regulations.
Rising popularity of Alternative Fuel Vehicles (AFVs) introduces uncertainty
in the future price trends of both legacy engine types and AFVs themselves
due to evolutions in technology, battery costs and government incentives.
The securitised portfolio is at low risk because the portfolio is predominantly
backed by new and demo vehicles (91.6%), all of which
adhere to Euro 6 emission standards.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating Floorplan Asset-Backed Securities" published in June
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230114.
Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
Moody's could upgrade the notes if the securitized portfolio performs
better than expected. Losses could decline from Moody's original
expectations as a result of a lower number of dealer defaults or appreciation
in the value of the assets securing a dealer's promise of payment.
Additionally, a strengthening credit profile of manufacturers and/or
dealers could decrease expectations for loss. Portfolio losses
also depend greatly on French economic performance.
Moody's could downgrade the notes if levels of credit enhancement are
insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of portfolio
losses. Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as
a result of a higher number of dealer defaults or deterioration in the
value of the assets securing a dealer's promise of payment. Additionally,
a weakening credit profile of manufacturers and/or dealers could increase
loss expectations. Portfolio losses also depend greatly on French
and German economic performance. Other reasons for worse-than-expected
performance include poor servicing, inadequate transaction governance
and fraud.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on a Monte Carlo simulation that generates a large
number of collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which on average
meet key metrics Moody's determines based on its assessment of the
collateral characteristics. Moody's uses a range of discount
rates to calculate its assessed collateral value by averaging the simulated
cash flows. As a second step, Moody's calculates the cumulative
loan-to-value (CLTV) ratio for each rated instrument,
where "cumulative loan" for a particular instrument refers to the aggregate
size of that instrument and the more senior instruments, and "value"
refers to Moody's assessed collateral value. Moody's
then uses the CLTV ratio to obtain a "model-indicated" assessment
for each rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
