Moody's assigns definitive Aa2 (sf) ratings to French Dealer Floorplan ABS issued by Auto ABS DFP Master Compartment France 2013

Madrid, September 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned the following definitive ratings to notes issued by Auto ABS DFP Master Compartment France 2013

EUR 204.1 million Class S2020-01 Notes due September 2030, Assigned Aa2 (sf)

EUR 200.0 million Class S2020-02 Notes due September 2030, Assigned Aa2 (sf)

EUR 200.0 million Class S2020-03 Notes due September 2030, Assigned Aa2 (sf)

Moody's has not rated EUR 144.3 million Class B Notes.

Moody's may also assign ratings to Class S Notes and Class A Notes (together, the "Senior Notes") issued in the future by Auto ABS DFP Master Compartment France 2013. The sum of all Senior Notes will not exceed a maximum amount of EUR 1,500,000,000 at any one time.

The transaction is a five year revolving cash securitisation of floorplan receivables extended to auto dealers in France by Credipar (NR), directly owned by PSA Banque France (A3/P-2/A2(cr)/P-1(cr)). The originator will also act as the servicer of the portfolio during the life of the transaction.

The issuance of subsequent series of Class S and Class A Notes will be subject to compliance with a number of conditions precedent as per the Terms and Conditions of the Notes (such as maintaining minimum credit enhancement levels of portfolio subordination). The Class A and Class S Notes are both Senior Notes with a legal final maturity date in September 2030.

The portfolio of receivables backing the Notes consists of floorplan receivables extended to auto dealers in France. The dealer floorplan receivables arise from invoicing cars to dealers, relating to a total of 458 dealers.

As at July 2020, the provisional portfolio of underlying assets consists of non-defaulted floorplan receivables related to Peugeot (59.2%) as well as Citroen and DS vehicles (40.8%) for a total amount of EUR 1,000 million. These receivables finance new vehicles including demo cars and buy-backs (91.6%) as well as used vehicles (8.4%).There are concentration limits preventing the exposure to second hand vehicles to increase above 15%.

The level of required subordination available to support the notes will depend on the three month average monthly payment rate in the transaction. This rate is calculated as the percentage of assets outstanding that are repaid on a monthly basis and defines the speed at which the pool repays at the start of early amortization. As long as the three months average monthly payment rate remains above 50%, the required subordination level will be 14.0%, and will increase to 15.2% while the rate remains between 40% and 50%, the subordination will increase to 16.9% while the rate remains between 30% and 40% and will further increase to 19.1% while the rate remains between 20%-30%. If the three months average monthly payment rate falls below 20%, the deal will enter early amortisation.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The transaction's main credit strengths are (i) the credit quality of the manufacturer of the financed vehicles Peugeot S.A. (Baa3 Issuer Rating) ("Peugeot"); (ii) the credit quality and securitsation experience of Credipar as seller; (iii) the relatively good historical performance with low losses; (iv) the simple waterfall structure; and (v) the general reserve defined as 1.5% of the Senior Notes and the required subordination. The reserve fund will be available to cover liquidity shortfalls on the Senior Notes throughout the life of the transaction and can serve as credit enhancement.

However, Moody's notes that the transaction features some credit weaknesses. Typical of dealer floorplan deals there is high exposure to the manufacturer (Peugeot) whose vehicles are being financed. There is also dealer group concentration risk in the pool, with an exposure to the largest dealer as high as 10% of the pool, subject to a sufficiently high dealer credit score by Credipar. The risk attached to used vehicles is also increased by their fixed maturity of 120 days resulting in the possibility that proceeds from used vehicles sold before the due date could be used by the dealer for other purposes than paying the issuer. In case of a seller default the transaction is also exposed to dilution risk and set-off risk. Interest rate risk caused by the mismatch between the floating rate notes and the fixed discount percentage used to generate yield on the portfolio is not hedged. These risks are partially mitigated by the level of credit enhancement and were considered by Moody's in its quantitative modelling.

Moody's analysis focused, amongst other factors, on (i) the strength and size of the manufacturer and the seller; (ii) risks associated with a default of the seller; (iii) the historical performance information of the total book; (iv) an evaluation of the underlying floorplan receivables; (v) the credit enhancement provided by subordination and the general reserve; (vi) the liquidity support available in the transaction by way of the general reserve, the additional liquidity reserve, and available principal to pay interest; and (vii) the legal and structural integrity of the issue.

MAIN MODEL ASSUMPTIONS

Moody's assumed an average dealer default rating equivalent of B3 as an input parameter for Moody's cash flow model, and assumed a Peugeot rating at Ba3, three notches below its current level. As per the methodology, Moody's applied stresses to the dealer default rates depending on the whether the manufacturer is considered performing, in administration, or in liquidation.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of consumer and corporate/SME assets from the current weak French economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The monthly payment rate assumption for the deal is composed of three inputs, relating to a minimum, mode and a maximum amount. The minimum assumed was equal to 10%, while the maximum was modelled equal to the payment rate trigger levels, floored at 30%. The mode was assumed to be 3% below the payment rate trigger being modelled.

Moody's expected payment rates, consisting of a minimum 10% assumption as well as mode and maximum levels based on the triggers included in the deal documentation, are in line with the average assumptions used in EMEA floorplan deals. Moody's took into account the high historical payment rate level relative to the trigger by flooring the maximum payment rate following manufacturer default at 30% when modelling the 20% payment rate trigger level.

The recovery rate assumptions in a dealer floorplan deal differ by the insolvency scenario being modelled as well as the type of vehicle, new or used, being recovered. Receivables backed by used vehicles are always due after 120 days, irrespective of whether and when the car has been sold. This increases the risk that proceeds from used vehicles sold before the due date could be used by the dealer for other purposes than paying the Issuer, leaving the FCT with an unsecured claim against the dealer if it defaults. We assumed a significantly lower recovery rate for used car receivables.

Moody's expected recovery rates, which range approximately between 15% and 45% in a liquidation scenario are slightly below similar EMEA floorplan deals. The expected recovery rates reflect (i) our expectations in a stressed scenario (ii) other transactions used as benchmarks (iii) adjustments due to unsecured receivables.

AUTO SECTOR TRANSFORMATION:

Technological obsolescence, shifts in demand patterns and changes in government policy will result in some segments of the portfolio experiencing greater volatility in certain asset performance metrics compared to that seen historically. Combustion engines are declining in popularity and will face carbon, air pollution and emission regulations. Rising popularity of Alternative Fuel Vehicles (AFVs) introduces uncertainty in the future price trends of both legacy engine types and AFVs themselves due to evolutions in technology, battery costs and government incentives. The securitised portfolio is at low risk because the portfolio is predominantly backed by new and demo vehicles (91.6%), all of which adhere to Euro 6 emission standards.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating Floorplan Asset-Backed Securities" published in June 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230114. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

Moody's could upgrade the notes if the securitized portfolio performs better than expected. Losses could decline from Moody's original expectations as a result of a lower number of dealer defaults or appreciation in the value of the assets securing a dealer's promise of payment. Additionally, a strengthening credit profile of manufacturers and/or dealers could decrease expectations for loss. Portfolio losses also depend greatly on French economic performance.

Moody's could downgrade the notes if levels of credit enhancement are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of portfolio losses. Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a higher number of dealer defaults or deterioration in the value of the assets securing a dealer's promise of payment. Additionally, a weakening credit profile of manufacturers and/or dealers could increase loss expectations. Portfolio losses also depend greatly on French and German economic performance. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include poor servicing, inadequate transaction governance and fraud.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on a Monte Carlo simulation that generates a large number of collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which on average meet key metrics Moody's determines based on its assessment of the collateral characteristics. Moody's uses a range of discount rates to calculate its assessed collateral value by averaging the simulated cash flows. As a second step, Moody's calculates the cumulative loan-to-value (CLTV) ratio for each rated instrument, where "cumulative loan" for a particular instrument refers to the aggregate size of that instrument and the more senior instruments, and "value" refers to Moody's assessed collateral value. Moody's then uses the CLTV ratio to obtain a "model-indicated" assessment for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

