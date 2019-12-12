Moody's assigns definitive Aa3 rating to Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberoesterreich AG -- Mortgage Covered Bonds Programme B

EUR 1.5 billion of notes affected
Frankfurt am Main, December 12, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moodys") has today assigned a
definitive Aa3 long-term rating to the mortgage covered bonds (Fundierte
Schuldverschreibungen) issued by Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberoesterreich
AG (RLB OOE, or the issuer; deposits rating Baa1 stable;
adjusted baseline credit assessment baa3; counterparty risk (CR)
assessment A3(cr)), which are governed by the Austrian Covered Bond
Act (Gesetz betreffend Fundierte Bankschuldverschreibungen).
RATINGS RATIONALE
A covered bond benefits from (1) the issuer's promise to pay interest
and principal on the bonds; and (2) following a CB anchor event,
the economic benefit of a collateral pool (the cover pool). The
ratings therefore reflect the following factors:
(1) The credit strength of RLB OOE (deposits rating Baa1 stable;
adjusted baseline credit assessment baa3; counterparty risk (CR)
assessment A3(cr)) and a CB anchor of CR assessment plus 1 notch.
(2) Following a CB anchor event the value of the cover pool. The
stressed level of losses on the cover pool assets following a CB anchor
event (cover pool losses) for this transaction is 34.5%.
Moody's considered the following factors in its analysis of the
cover pool's value:
a) The credit quality of the assets backing the covered bonds.
The mortgage covered bonds are backed primarily by commercial mortgage
loans backed by properties located mainly in Austria (58.0%)
and other EU countries, as well as Austrian residential mortgage
loans (8.6%). The collateral score for the cover
pool is 12.3%.
b) The Austrian legal framework for Fundierte Schuldverschreibungen.
c) The exposure to market risk, which is 26.2% for
this cover pool.
d) The over-collateralisation (OC) in the cover pool is 32%,
of which RLB OOE provides 0% on a "committed" basis
(see Key Rating Assumptions/Factors, below).
For the issuer's mortgage covered bond Programme B, the current
level of overcollateralization (OC) exceeds the minimum levels consistent
with the Aa3 rating assigned to the covered bonds but looking ahead and
considering issuer's feedback, Moody's does not expect that
OC will be maintained at levels consistent with covered bond ratings higher
than Aa3.
The TPI assigned to this transaction is Probable. Moody's
TPI framework does not constrain the rating.
At present, the total value of the assets included in the cover
pool is approximately EUR 1.986 billion, comprising 86.3%
commercial mortgage loans, 9.8% residential mortgage
loans, and 3.9% non-profit housing.
8.6% of the pool are residential mortgage loans backed by
Austrian properties. The residential mortgage loans have a weighted-average
(WA) seasoning of 31 months and a WA loan-to-value (LTV)
ratio of 72.4%. The commercial mortgage loans have
a WA seasoning of 41.7 months and a WA LTV ratio of 62.0%.
KEY RATING ASSUMPTIONS/FACTORS
Moody's determines covered bond ratings using a two-step
process: an expected loss analysis and a TPI framework analysis.
EXPECTED LOSS: Moody's uses its Covered Bond Model (COBOL)
to determine a rating based on the expected loss on the bond. COBOL
determines expected loss as (1) a function of the probability that the
issuer will cease making payments under the covered bonds (a CB anchor
event); and (2) the stressed losses on the cover pool assets following
a CB anchor event.
The CB anchor for this programme is CR assessment plus 1 notch.
The cover pool losses for this programme are 34.5%.
This is an estimate of the losses Moody's currently models following a
CB anchor event. Moody's splits cover pool losses between
market risk of 26.2% and collateral risk of 8.3%.
Market risk measures losses stemming from refinancing risk and risks related
to interest-rate and currency mismatches (these losses may also
include certain legal risks). Collateral risk measures losses resulting
directly from cover pool assets' credit quality. Moody's
derives collateral risk from the collateral score, which for this
programme is currently 12.3%.
The over-collateralisation in the cover pool is 32%,
of which the issuer provides 0% on a "committed" basis.
Under Moody's COBOL model, the minimum OC consistent with
the Aa3 rating is 0%, of which 0% needs to be in "committed"
form to be given full value. These numbers show that Moody's
is relying on "uncommitted" OC in its expected loss analysis.
The cover pool losses are an estimate of the losses Moody's currently
models following a CB anchor event. Moody's splits cover
pool losses between market risk and collateral risk. Market risk
measures losses stemming from refinancing risk and risks related to interest-rate
and currency mismatches (these losses may also include certain legal risks).
Collateral risk is derived from the collateral score, which measures
losses resulting directly from the cover pool assets' credit quality.
For further details on cover pool losses, collateral risk,
market risk, collateral score and TPI Leeway across covered bond
programmes rated by Moody's please refer to "Moody's Covered Bonds
Sector Update", published quarterly.
TPI FRAMEWORK: Moody's assigns a "timely payment indicator"
(TPI), which measures the likelihood of timely payments to covered
bondholders following a CB anchor event. The TPI framework limits
the covered bond rating to a certain number of notches above the CB anchor.
RATING METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's
Approach to Rating Covered Bonds" published in February 2019.
Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
The CB anchor is the main determinant of a covered bond programme's rating
robustness. A change in the level of the CB anchor could lead to
an upgrade or downgrade of the covered bonds. The TPI Leeway measures
the number of notches by which Moody's might lower the CB anchor before
the rating agency downgrades the covered bonds because of TPI framework
constraints.
Based on the current TPI of "Probable", the TPI Leeway
for this programme is three notches. This implies that Moody's
might downgrade the covered bonds because of a TPI cap if it lowers the
CB anchor by more than three notches all other variables being equal.
A multiple-notch downgrade of the covered bonds might occur in
certain circumstances, such as (1) a country ceiling or sovereign
downgrade capping a covered bond rating or negatively affecting the CB
Anchor and the TPI; (2) a multiple-notch downgrade of the
CB Anchor; or (3) a material reduction of the value of the cover
pool.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Stanislav Nastassine
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Jose de Leon
Senior Vice President/Manager
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454