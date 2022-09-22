Moody's assigns definitive Aa3 (sf) to Italian CDQ ABS Notes issued by Marzio Finance S.r.l.

EUR 304.2 million ABS Notes rated, relating to a portfolio of Italian CDQ Loans

Madrid, September 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned the following rating to the Series 9-2022 of ABS Notes issued by Marzio Finance S.r.l.: (the "Issuer"):

....EUR 304.2M Series 9-2022 Class A Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due August 2046, Assigned Aa3 (sf)

Moody's has not assigned any rating to the EUR 57.87M Series 9-2022 Class J Asset-Backed Notes due August 2046.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Notes are backed by a static pool of Italian Cessione del Quinto (CDQ) and Delegazione di Pagamento (DP) consumer loans originated by IBL Banca S.p.A. (NR). This represents the ninth issuance out of the Marzio Finance S.r.l. series, the fourteenth originated by IBL Banca S.p.A..

The portfolio comprises 23,841 loans, with a total outstanding principal balance of EUR 352.7M. It is split between CDQ (85.30%) and DP (14.70%) loans, the average current loan size is EUR 21,058 and has a seasoning of 2 years. A significant portion of the borrowers receive income from the Italian public sector: public sector workers represent 41.67% of the pool and borrowers receiving public sector pension from INPS (the Italian social security institute), 45.73%. The remaining 12.60% are private sector employees. References to characteristics of the portfolio in this press release refer to the portfolio as of 31st of August 2022.

The liquidity cash reserve will be funded at 0.75% of the Class A Notes at closing; the additional reserve fund will be funded at 1.75% of the initial portfolio amount. The total credit enhancement for the Class A Notes will be 16.36% taking into account reserve fund and the liquidity facility with no benefit attributed to excess spread.

All the loans are fixed-rate loans, whereas the notes are floating-rate liabilities. As a result, the issuer is subjected to a fixed-floating interest-rate mismatch. To mitigate the fixed-floating rate mismatch, the issuer has entered into a swap agreement, with Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (Aa2(cr)/P-1(cr)). Under the swap agreement, (i) the issuer pays a fixed rate of 2.30%, (ii) the swap counterparty pays 1M Euribor + 1.10% (floored at 0), (iii) the notional as of any date will be the outstanding balance of the Class A.

The ratings are primarily based on the credit quality of the portfolio, the structural features of the transaction and its legal integrity.

According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from various credit strengths such as a granular portfolio and the two amortising liquidity reserves. However, Moody's notes that the transaction features some credit weaknesses such as an unrated servicer. Various mitigants have been included in the transaction structure such as a back-up servicer which will replace the servicer upon termination.

All the loans in the portfolio benefit from life insurance and 55.6% also benefit from employment insurance. The top three life insurers represent 61.01% of the pool: Net Insurance Life SpA (NR) 26.01%, CNP Vita Assicurazioni SpA (NR) 21.55% and Cardif Assurance Vie SA (NR) 13.45%. The top three unemployment insurers represent 36.58% of the pool: Net Insurance SpA (NR) 17.17%, HDI Assicurazioni SpA (NR) 10.46% and Cardif Assurances Risques Divers SA (NR) 8.94%.

The insurance policies will pay off the outstanding loan balance in the event of, inter alia, borrowers' unemployment, resignation or death. Since those events would be the typical drivers of defaults in a standard consumer loan transaction, the existence of the insurance is credit positive. Therefore, the default risk of the insurers and their correlation to the portfolio are a key aspect in Moody's quantitative analysis of the transaction.

Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected defaults of 6%, expected recoveries of 75% (pre-insurance default scenario) and Aa3 portfolio credit enhancement ("PCE") of 25% related to borrower receivables. The expected defaults and recoveries capture our expectations of performance considering the current economic outlook, while the PCE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario prior to giving any benefit to insurance recoveries. Expected defaults and PCE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio loss distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential future loss scenario in the ABSROM cash flow model to rate Consumer ABS.

Portfolio expected defaults of 6% are below EMEA CDQ Loan ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account (i) historic performance of the loan book of the originator, (ii) benchmark transactions, and (iii) other qualitative considerations.

Portfolio expected recoveries of 75% (pre- insurance default scenario) are in line with the EMEA CDQ Loan ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account (i) historic performance of the loan book of the originator, (ii) benchmark transactions, and (iii) other qualitative considerations.

PCE of 25% is in line with the EMEA CDQ Loan ABS average and is based on Moody's assessment of the pool which is mainly driven by: (i) evaluation of the underlying portfolio, complemented by the historical performance information as provided by the originator, (ii) the relative ranking to originator peers in the EMEA CDQ loan market and (iii) the exposure to different insurance companies. The PCE level of 25% results in an implied coefficient of variation ("CoV") of 67.41%.

Moody's also considered the insurance company exposure in the transaction and the impact of one or more insurance companies defaulting on the recovery figure above, as well as shifts in the concentration to single insurance companies. These scenarios are weighted by the credit quality of the insurance companies to derive a joint loss distribution for Moody's cash-flow model.

The principal methodology used in this rating was 'Moody's Approach to Rating Consumer Loan-Backed ABS' published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/390487. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

Factors that may cause an upgrade of the rating of the notes include significantly better than expected performance of the pool together with an increase in credit enhancement of Notes and an increase in the local currency ceiling.

Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the rating include: (i) increased counterparty risk leading to potential operational risk of servicing or cash management interruptions; and (ii) economic conditions being worse than forecasted resulting in higher arrears and losses.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Alberto Barbachano

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid, 28002

Spain

Anthony Parry

Senior Vice President/Manager

Structured Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid, 28002

Spain

