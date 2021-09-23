Moody's assigns definitive Aa3 to Iccrea Banca S.p.A. - Mortgage Covered Bonds

EUR 500 million of notes affected.
Paris, September 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a definitive
Aa3 long-term rating to the Iccrea Banca S.p.A.
- Mortgage Covered Bonds issued by Iccrea Banca S.p.A.
(the issuer, counterparty risk (CR) assessment unpublished),
which are governed by the Italian covered bond legislation.
RATINGS RATIONALE
A covered bond benefits from (1) the issuer's promise to pay interest
and principal on the bonds; and (2) following a CB anchor event,
the economic benefit of a collateral pool (the cover pool). The
ratings therefore reflect the following factors:
(1) The credit strength of Iccrea Banca S.p.A. (at
the request of the issuer, the CR assessment is not published) and
a CB anchor of CR assessment plus 1 notch.
(2) Following a CB anchor event, the value of the cover pool.
The stressed level of losses on the cover pool assets following a CB anchor
event (cover pool losses) for this transaction is 23.2%.
Moody's considered the following factors in its analysis of the
cover pool's value:
a) The credit quality of the assets backing the covered bonds.
The mortgage covered bonds are backed by Italian residential mortgage
loans (100% of the initial cover pool). The collateral score
for the cover pool is 6.9%.
b) The legal framework and structure of the programme. Notable
aspects of the structure and the Italian legislation include:
(i) The ring-fencing of cover pool assets through the transfer
of assets to the CB guarantor. Also, issuer insolvency would
not trigger the acceleration of the covered bonds;
(ii) The amount of cover pool assets must not fall below the amount of
outstanding covered bonds;
(iii) An independent party, the Asset Monitor, monitors the
cover pool on an on-going basis. The asset monitor is licensed
by and reports to the Bank of Italy;
(iv) Contractual soft bullet maturity extension;
c) The exposure to market risk, which is 18.6% for
this cover pool. There is no swap in this transaction.
d) The over-collateralisation (OC) in the cover pool is 34.9%,
of which Iccrea Banca S.p.A. provides 7.5%
on a "committed" basis (see Key Rating Assumptions/Factors,
below).
The "timely payment indicator" (TPI) assigned to this transaction
is Probable. Moody's TPI framework does not constrain the
rating.
Based on a cut-off date of 23 June 2021, the total value
of the assets included in the cover pool is approximately EUR 674.37
million, comprising 6,923 residential mortgage loans.
The residential mortgage loans have a weighted-average (WA) seasoning
of 5.4 years and a WA current unindexed loan-to-value
(LTV) ratio of 58.8%.
At the request of Iccrea Banca S.p.A, the CR assessment
is not published.
KEY RATING ASSUMPTIONS/FACTORS
Moody's determines covered bond ratings using a two-step
process: an expected loss analysis and a TPI framework analysis.
EXPECTED LOSS: Moody's uses its Covered Bond Model (COBOL)
to determine a rating based on the expected loss on the bond. COBOL
determines expected loss as: (1) a function of the probability that
the issuer will cease making payments under the covered bonds (such cessation,
a CB anchor event); and (2) the estimated losses that will accrue
to covered bondholders should a CB anchor event occur. We express
the probability of a CB anchor event as a point on our alpha-numeric
rating scale (i.e. the CB anchor), which is typically
one notch higher than the issuer's CR assessment.
The CB anchor for this programme is the CR assessment of Iccrea Banca
S.p.A. plus 1 notch.
The cover pool losses for this programme are 23.2%.
This is an estimate of the losses Moody's currently models following a
CB anchor event. Moody's splits cover pool losses between
market risk of 18.6% and collateral risk of 4.6%.
Market risk measures losses stemming from refinancing risk and risks related
to interest-rate and currency mismatches (these losses may also
include certain legal risks). Collateral risk measures losses resulting
directly from cover pool assets' credit quality. Moody's
derives collateral risk from the collateral score, which for this
programme is currently 6.9%.
The over-collateralisation in the cover pool is 34.9%,
of which Iccrea Banca S.p.A. provides 7.5%
on a "committed" basis. Under Moody's COBOL model,
the minimum OC consistent with the Aa3 rating is 6.0%.
These numbers show that Moody's is not relying on "uncommitted"
OC in its expected loss analysis.
For further details on cover pool losses, collateral risk,
market risk, collateral score and TPI Leeway across covered bond
programmes rated by Moody's please refer to "Covered Bonds Sector Update",
published quarterly.
TPI FRAMEWORK: Moody's assigns a "timely payment indicator"
(TPI), which is our assessment of the likelihood of timely payment
of interest and principal to covered bondholders following a CB anchor
event. TPIs are assessed as Very High, High, Probable-High,
Probable, Improbable or Very Improbable. The TPI framework
limits the covered bond rating to a certain number of notches above the
CB anchor.
For Iccrea Banca S.p.A. - Mortgage Covered
Bonds, Moody's has assigned a TPI of Probable.
RATING METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to
Rating Covered Bonds" published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1284753.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:
The CB anchor is the main determinant of a covered bond programme's rating
robustness. A change in the level of the CB anchor could lead to
an upgrade or downgrade of the covered bonds. The TPI Leeway measures
the number of notches by which Moody's might lower the CB anchor before
the rating agency downgrades the covered bonds because of TPI framework
constraints.
The TPI Leeway for this programme is unpublished.
A multiple-notch downgrade of the covered bonds might occur in
certain circumstances, such as: (1) a country ceiling or sovereign
downgrade capping a covered bond rating or negatively affecting the CB
anchor and the TPI; (2) a multiple-notch downgrade of the
CB anchor; or (3) a material reduction of the value of the cover
pool.
