Moody's assigns definitive Aaa rating to debt issued by Muskrat Falls/Labrador Transmission Assets Funding Trust; outlook stable

Toronto, March 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned definitive Aaa senior unsecured debt rating to Muskrat Falls/Labrador Transmission Assets Funding Trust's ("MFLTA") issuance of C$1.0 billion debt, based on the additional Federal Loan Guarantee ("FLG3") which has been issued by the Government of Canada. The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa rating solely reflects the unconditional, irrevocable and absolute nature of the third Federal Loan Guarantee provided by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of Canada ("Canada", Aaa, Stable) which is used to provide credit support on the C$1.0 billion of debt issued by Muskrat Falls/Labrador Transmission Assets Funding Trust. The terms and conditions of FLG3 are substantially the same as the original Federal Loan Guarantee ("FLG") and the second Federal Loan Guarantee ("FLG2"). FLG and FLG2, together with FLG3, are referred to as the "Guarantees". The FLG3 forms the basis for the assignment of Aaa rating on the new bond issuance. Our assessment is based on the fact that the terms and conditions of the Guarantees satisfy all of Moody's criteria for full credit substitution which allows for equalizing the ratings of the debts issued by Muskrat Falls/Labrador Transmission Assets Funding Trust and by Labrador-Island Link Funding Trust with the rating of Canada. The obligations of Canada under the Guarantees are not conditional on nor impacted, in any way, by the performance of the projects.

Detailed Rating Considerations

The ratings of the bonds issued by Muskrat Falls/Labrador Transmission Assets Funding Trust and Labrador-Island Link Funding Trust are equalized with the rating of Canada because we believe that the Guarantees provide a strong, binding commitment in support of the two funding trusts' debt instruments. Some of the key elements of the Guarantees are:

- They are irrevocable, absolute and unconditional guarantees

- They promise full and timely payment of the underlying obligations

- They cover payment, not merely collection

- They cover preference payments and other payments that have been "clawed back"

- They contain a comprehensive waiver of defenses

- Their terms extend as long as the term of the underlying obligations

- There are protections against amendments to or assignments of the Guarantees such that the Guarantees will not weaken as a result of any such potential events

We note that the payments under the Guarantees are payable out of the Consolidated Revenue Fund of Canada without further authorization by the Canadian Parliament.

Each of the two funding trusts has put in place master trust indentures (Trust Indentures) with each document being substantially the same as the other. The debt issued under these Trust Indentures is unconditionally, irrevocably and absolutely guaranteed by the government of Canada as to principal, interest, and any other amount due under the debt instruments. The sole event of default under the Trust Indentures occurs if the issuers fail to pay when due any principal, interest, premium (if any) or other amount due and payable and neither the issuers nor Canada as guarantor pays such amount due within five business days following written demand.

Rating Outlook

The stable outlook for the issuer reflects the outlook for Canada.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

What Could Change the Rating - Down

The ratings will change in lockstep with the rating of Canada, absent any changes to the Guarantees that could weaken its terms and conditions or any evidence of delays in making payments under the Guarantees.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the bonds issued will be used to fund principal repayments of the MFLTA FLG Tranche A and the MFLTA FLG2 bullet bonds until June 1, 2029.

ISSUERS PROFILE

Muskrat Falls/Labrador Transmission Assets Funding Trust and Labrador-Island Link Funding Trust are two funding trusts whose sole purpose is to raise financing and on-lend the proceeds of such financing to three project companies responsible for developing, designing, building, financing and ultimately operating a new 824 MW hydro-electric generating station on the Lower Churchill river in Labrador and associated transmission lines. The project companies are owned and controlled by Nalcor Energy, a crown corporation of the Province of Newfoundland & Labrador (A1, negative).

Nalcor Energy and the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador have worked on the development of the Muskrat Falls Project for several years with sanction having occurred in 2012. The project involves four distinct and separate sub-elements:

1. The development, design, construction and ultimately the operations of a new 824MW hydro-electric generating station at Muskrat Falls on the Churchill River. That specific project is being carried out by Muskrat Falls Corporation ("MF Projectco").

2. Two 250 km High Voltage HVAC transmission lines ("Labrador Transmission Assets") that will connect the Muskrat Falls generating station to the existing Churchill Falls hydro generating station: that part of the project is being undertaken by Labrador Transmission Corporation ("LT Projectco"). Both MF Projectco and LT Projectco obtain their debt funding through Muskrat Falls/Labrador Transmission Assets Funding Trust.

3. Another High Voltage HVDC, 1,100 km long transmission line (the Labrador-Island Link) will transport power from the Muskrat Falls generating station to the St. John's area in Newfoundland: that part of the project is being carried out by Labrador-Island Link Limited Partnership ("LIL Projectco"). LIL Projectco obtains its debt funding indirectly through Labrador-Island Link Funding Trust.

4. Another component of the project, the Maritime Transmission Link, which will connect Newfoundland to Nova Scotia, was developed and financed separately by Emera Inc.

Unit 1 came online in late December 2020; Unit 2 in May 2021; Unit 3 in August 2021; and Unit 4 in November 2021. The transmission portion of the project, including the overhead transmission lines and subsea cables, is complete. Commissioning of the HVDC software portion of the project is ongoing. Currently the total in-service cost estimate, including interest during construction and capitalized financing cost, is $13.1 billion.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Muskrat Falls/Labrador Trans. Assets Fdg. Tr.

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Definite Rating Assigned Aaa

The methodologies used in this rating was Sovereign Ratings Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158631, and Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Rebecca Adair

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Project Finance Group

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



A.J. Sabatelle

Associate Managing Director

Project Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

