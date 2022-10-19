Moody's assigns definitive Aaa (sf) rating to Summit's natural gas rate-recovery bonds

New York, October 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned a definitive rating of Aaa (sf) to one tranche of ratepayer-backed bonds (the bonds or RBBs) issued by the Oklahoma Development Finance Authority (the issuer or ODFA), a public trust and instrumentality of the State of Oklahoma. ODFA distributed the proceeds from the issuance of the bonds to Summit Utilities Oklahoma, Inc. (Summit) to recover certain costs it incurred as a result of Winter Storm Uri in February 2021.

Summit is the sponsor of the securitization, and the seller and servicer of the securitization property backing the bonds. Summit is a small, fully regulated, natural gas utility operating in parts of western Oklahoma, and its ratepayer base is the smallest among the ratepayer bases of UCRC transactions we rate. Summit is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Summit Utilities, Inc., a privately-held holding company headquartered in the State of Colorado.

The asset backing the bonds is the securitization property established by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission's (the Commission) irrevocable Financing Order. The securitization property is the right to impose, bill, collect and receive non-bypassable, non-volumetric per-customer securitization charges from all current and future natural gas customers within Summit's service area as of the date of the Financing Order, with certain exceptions, including the right to periodically adjust the securitization charges through a statutory, mandatory, uncapped true-up adjustment mechanism to ensure timely bond payments until the bonds are repaid in full. The true-up adjustment mechanism is the primary form of credit enhancement supporting the bonds.

The complete rating action is as follows:

Issuer: Oklahoma Development Finance Authority, Ratepayer-Backed Bonds, (Summit Utilities Oklahoma, Inc.), Series 2022 (Federally Taxable)

Ratepayer-Backed Bonds (Summit Utilities Oklahoma, Inc.) Series 2022 (Federally Taxable), Tranche A-1, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings assigned to the bonds are based primarily on the following:

1) the strength of the State of Oklahoma's Securitization Law and the irrevocable Financing Order issued by the Commission, which together authorize the creation of the securitization property backing the bonds, and strongly protect the securitization property,

2) the State of Oklahoma's non-impairment pledge pursuant to the laws that authorize and govern ODFA under which the State of Oklahoma agreed with bondholders that it will not limit or alter the rights vested in the issuer under statutes to fulfill the terms of any agreements made with bondholders or in any way impair the rights and remedies of the bondholders until the bonds and all costs and expenses are paid in full. The Financing Order details the scope of the states non impairment pledge.

3) the validation of the bonds by the Supreme Court of Oklahoma under which the bonds so approved and the revenues pledged to their payment shall be incontestable in any court in Oklahoma,

4) the low probability of severe declines in the securitization charges ratepayer base due to (a) customers switching away from natural gas to another energy source whether voluntarily or due to future laws, rules or regulation that impose restriction on the use of natural gas in all or part of Summit's service area, (b) ratepayers migrating out of the service area, (c) weather trends and/or natural disasters such as wildfires, tornados or flooding that will cause severe damage to structures and communities and force a significant number of customers to relocate outside the service area, and (d) adverse economic events or trends,

5) credit enhancement consisting of a statutory uncapped true-up adjustment mechanism that mandatorily adjusts the securitization charges at least semi-annually to ensure the securitization charges collections are sufficient to timely pay principal and interest on the bonds until they are paid in full, and a non-declining debt service reserve subaccount (DSRS) fully funded at transaction closing at 0.50% of the initial principal balance of the bonds,

6) the remote likelihood of a successful legal, political, or regulatory challenge to the securitization property and other rights that Summit will sell to the issuer on the transaction's closing date for the benefit of the indenture trustee on behalf of bondholders,

7) the weak but generally stable economy, somewhat geographically diverse and sufficient size of the ratepayer base in Summit's service area from whom the securitization charges will be collected,

8) the experience, expertise, and stability of Summit as a regulated utility, acting as the servicer of the securitization property,

9) the low probability that collections arising from the securitization property could fall short of the scheduled principal and interest payments on the bonds, and

10) the initial securitization charge, which Summit expects to represent approximately 6.8% of the total natural gas bill received by an average customer in Summit's service area as of July 2022. The charge is higher than the 5% average charge in the electric UCRC securitizations we rate. Nevertheless, the initial non-volumetric per-customer charge will be low at around $5.25 per month per residential customer. Furthermore, if natural gas prices increase in the future resulting in higher bills for customers, the charge will account for a smaller percentage of the residential customers bill since it is non-volumetric per-customer charge. On the other hand, if natural gas prices decline in the future resulting in lower bills for customers, the charge will account for a larger percentage of the residential customer's bill but residential customers are less likely to focus on the charge since their natural gas bill is lower.

In April 2021, in response to the aftermath of February 2021's winter storm Uri, the Oklahoma Legislature adopted Senate Bill 1050 (SB1050) which was signed into law by the Governor of Oklahoma on 23 April 2021. SB1050 generally authorizes utilities regulated by the Commission to recover extreme purchase and extraordinary costs related to winter storm Uri through the issuance by ODFA of ratepayer-backed bonds supported by an irrevocable financing order. SB1050 also permits the Commission to approve an irrevocable non-bypassable utility customer charge to pay principal of, interest on, and associated financing costs of such bonds. SB1050's new provision of Oklahoma law, "February 2021 Regulated Utility Consumer Protection Act," is codified as Title 74, Oklahoma Statutes 2021, Section 9070, et seq. (the Securitization Law). Under the Securitization Law, if the Commission determines that certain criteria set forth in the Securitization Law are met, the Commission may issue an irrevocable financing order.

On 17 May 2021, CenterPoint Energy Resources Corp. (CERC; A3 stable), a wholly owned subsidiary of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (Baa2 stable), filed an application with the Commission seeking the recovery of qualified costs relating to winter storm Uri through the mechanism provided by the Securitization Law. Shortly before CERC filed its application for a financing order, on 29 April 2021, CERC agreed to sell to Southern Col Midco, LLC, an affiliate of Summit Utilities, all of its natural gas utility assets in Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texarkana Texas. The transaction was completed on 10 January 2022. On 10 February 2022, the Commission issued its Financing Order. While the application to the Financing Order was filed by CERC, the Financing Order explicitly says that: (i) the proceeds of the issuance of the bonds will be transferred to Summit, (ii) Summit will be the initial servicer of the securitization charge, and (iii) any reference in the Financing Order to the "Company" and "Utility" shall include Summit as the successor-in-interest to CERC with respect to the Oklahoma based natural gas assets it sold to Summit.

Similar to other UCRC securitizations we rate, this securitization benefits from a non-impairment pledge from the State of Oklahoma, which strongly protects the recovery property backing the bonds. However, while in other UCRC transactions the state pledge is part of the securitization law, in this transaction the state pledge is part of the Authority Act that governs ODFA. Nevertheless, the protection provided to bondholders by the state's pledge is similar to other UCRC transactions.

Unique to this transaction, the Securitization Law requires that the bonds, including the rights embedded in the securitization property, pledged revenues, other bond collateral and the state pledge, must be validated by the Supreme Court of Oklahoma. The Securitization Law further provides that "a judicial determination of the validity of the BondsÂ…conclusive as to the Issuer, the State, its officers, agents and instrumentalities, and all other persons, and thereafter the Bonds so approved and the revenues pledged to their payment shall be incontestable in any court in Oklahoma". On 24 May 2022, the Supreme Court of Oklahoma approved the bonds in an opinion holding that the proposed issuance of the bonds has been properly authorized under the Securitization Law and the Oklahoma Constitution. The approval of the issuance by the Supreme Court of Oklahoma enhances (i) the legal protection to bondholders against potential future legal challenges, and (ii) the strength of the state pledge which was a meaningful part in the briefing provided by the issuer to the Supreme Court of Oklahoma.

The securitization property backing the bonds applies to Summit's service area. The Financing Order, coupled with the Securitization Law, provides that the securitization charges are non-bypassable. Non-bypassable means that the issuer is entitled to collect the securitization charges from all of Summit's existing and future retail natural gas consumers within Summit's service area as it existed on the day of the Financing Order, except for a small number exempted consumers. As of June 2022, Summit provided natural gas distribution service to around 97,500 customers, of which around 96,000 will be subject to the securitization charges. Therefore, as of June 2022 the exempted customers represented less than 2% of Summit's total number of customers. The issuer is authorized to collect the securitization charges even if consumers elect to purchase natural gas from a different natural gas provider while remaining connected to Summit's system.

Since the charge is non-volumetric per-customer, a key economic risk is a significant decline in Summit's ratepayer base. The ratepayer base is sensitive to many factors, including population growth and household formation growth in the service area, the conditions of Oklahoma's economy, which may impact population migration, and expected disconnects from natural gas due to customers switching to other energy sources, such as electricity. Future state and/or federal legislation that limits natural gas usage could also adversely impact the ratepayer base. In addition, the ratepayer base is relatively small and concentrated, with about 28% of the customers residing in Comanche County and about 50% residing in the top three counties. Given the relatively high geographic concentration of the ratepayer base, severe weather events such as wildfires could negatively impact those cities and communities and force customers to relocate. The risk of a severe decline in the ratepayer base is low due to the following: (1) Summit's service area's historical and forecasted economic stability, (2) Summit's service area's small but positive population and customer growth in recent years after a long period of decline, (3) the low likelihood for restrictive measures in Oklahoma, (4) the low likelihood of customers switching away from natural gas to other energy sources, and (5) the low likelihood for severe damage to cities and communities from wildfires given the vegetation, topography and characteristics of the urban areas.

The Securitization Law and Financing Order authorize a mandatory, uncapped true-up adjustment mechanism. The true-up adjustment mechanism mandatorily adjusts the securitization charges at least semi-annually to ensure sufficient collections to make timely payments of interest and scheduled principal on the bonds as well as associated ongoing financing costs until the bonds are repaid in full. Additionally, the Financing Order authorizes mandatory quarterly and more frequent interim true-up adjustments to the securitization charges at any time, if the servicer deems necessary, to ensure sufficient collections to make timely payments on the bonds and associated ongoing financing costs as well as replenish any draws on the capital subaccount.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Utility Cost Recovery Charge Securitizations Methodology" published in February 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70479. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

Factors or circumstances that could drive the rating down are a significant decline in the ratepayer base in Summit's service territory, unanticipated consumer delinquencies and defaults, laws or regulations that will significantly restrict natural gas usage, extreme weather fluctuations, or natural disasters or pandemics affecting the servicer's ability to accurately forecast the number of natural gas customers.

