Moody's assigns definitive Aaa (sf) to Notes issued by BPCE Home Loans FCT 2020

EUR 1 billion RMBS Notes rated, relating to a portfolio of French prime residential home loans

Paris, October 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a definitive credit rating to the following Class of Notes issued by BPCE Home Loans FCT 2020:

....EUR 1,000,000,000 Class A Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due October 2054, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Moody's does not rate the EUR 90,000,000 Class B Asset-Backed Fixed Rate Notes due October 2054.

The Class A Notes are backed by home loans originated by a total of 26 banks, 11 Banque Populaire and 15 Caisse d'Epargne, together with BPCE (A1/P-1 & Aa3(cr)/P-1(cr)) hereafter called "BPCE", which all belong to the BPCE group. The assets supporting the Class A Notes consist of French prime residential home loans backed by first economic lien mortgages or equivalent third-party eligible guarantees "prets cautionnes", hereafter called "caution-loans".

RATINGS RATIONALE

As of September 30, 2020 the balance of the portfolio amounts to around €1.09 billion, for a total of 9,510 loans. The assets backing the Notes are loans originated by the 26 regional banks of Groupe BPCE and secured by an eligible caution provider (84.12% of the pool) or a first-economic lien mortgage (15.88% of the pool).

The rating of the Class A Notes is based on an analysis of the characteristics of the underlying pool of home loans, sector wide and originator specific performance data, protection provided by credit enhancement, the roles of external counterparties and the structural integrity of the transaction.

The expected portfolio loss of 0.8% of the original balance and the MILAN required Credit Enhancement ("MILAN CE") of 7.5% served as input parameters for Moody's cash flow model, which is based on a probabilistic lognormal distribution.

The key drivers for the portfolio expected loss, which at 0.8% is in line with an average French RMBS transaction, are: (i) the total book and transaction historical performance; (ii) benchmarking with other French RMBS transactions; and (iii) the current and future macroeconomic environment in France.

The key drivers for the MILAN CE, which at 7.5% is lower than an average French RMBS transaction, are: (i) the static nature of the pool; (ii) the weighted average loan-to-market-value (LTV) of 82.9% (as calculated by Moody's adjusting for different fees that have been included in the property values); (iii) around 84.12% of the loans in the pool are caution-loans with the majority being guaranteed by unrated guarantors; and (iv) benchmarking with other French RMBS transactions.

Liquidity risk analysis: The transaction benefits from an amortising reserve fund equal to 0.50% of the original balance of the Class A Notes. The reserve fund is fully funded and is replenished before the principal payments on the Class A Notes, which means that the reserve fund is mainly acting as source of liquidity for the Class A Notes, providing 5.1 months of liquidity coverage. The subordination for the Class A Notes is 8.72%.

Operational risk analysis: The home loans are serviced by each respective originator. In assessing the operational set-up of the transaction, Moody's considered the cooperative nature of the BPCE group. There is no back-up servicer appointed at closing and no rating trigger for appointing a back-up servicer. The management company, France Titrisation SAS, will facilitate the search for a substitute servicer if needed. To help ensure continuity of payments the terms and conditions of the Notes contain estimation language, whereby France Titrisation SAS will estimate the cash flows based on the most recent servicer report in case no updated servicer report is available. In those circumstances, only the senior fees and expenses and interest on the Class A Notes will be paid.

Interest Rate Risk Analysis: The portfolio comprises fixed rate loans while the Class A Notes are floating rate Notes. The Issuer will enter into an interest rate swap with Natixis to hedge the fixed-floating rate risk. Under the swap, the Issuer will pay a fixed rate and receive from the swap counter party a floating rate of 3-month EURIBOR plus a spread equal to the Class A Notes coupon, including the step up margin post first optional redemption date. The notional of the swap will be equal to the minimum of the outstanding amount of the Class A Notes and the performing pool.

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1228742. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of a rating for an RMBS security may focus on aspects that become less relevant or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of consumer assets from the current weak French economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

Significantly, different loss assumptions compared with our expectations at close, due to either a change in economic conditions from our central scenario forecast or idiosyncratic performance factors would lead to rating actions. For instance, should economic conditions be worse than forecast, the higher defaults and loss severities resulting from a greater unemployment, worsening household affordability and a weaker housing market could result in downgrade of the rating. A deterioration in the Notes available credit enhancement could result in a downgrade of the rating. Additionally, counterparty risk could cause a downgrade of the rating, due to a weakening of the credit profile of transaction counterparties. Finally, unforeseen regulatory changes or significant changes in the legal environment may also result in changes of the rating.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or Note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

