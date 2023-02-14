Moody's assigns definitive Aaa (sf) to RMBS Notes issued by Holmes Master Issuer Series 2023-1

London, February 14, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a definitive credit rating to the following Notes issued by Holmes Master Issuer Series 2023-1:

....GBP750M Class A1 Floating Rate Notes due 2072, Assigned Aaa (sf)

Moody's also affirms the existing ratings of notes issued by Holmes Master Issuer Plc. The GBP 220M Class Z variable funding Notes due 2072 have not been rated.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Notes are backed by a pool of prime UK residential mortgages originated by Santander UK plc ("Santander") (A1/P-1/Aa3(cr)/P-1(cr)). This represents the twenty-ninth issue out of the Holmes Master Trust structure. At closing, the trust property for this transaction consists of approximately GBP 2.43 billion of loans. The reserve fund is funded to GBP 46M of the total notes outstanding at closing and will start amortising in line with the rated notes from the October 2023 interest payment date (IPD) onwards. The minimum credit enhancement from subordination for the Class A Notes is 15.00%.

The rating is primarily based on the credit quality of the portfolio, its diversity, the structural features of the transaction and its legal integrity. From the assessment of the credit quality of the underlying mortgage loan pool, Moody's determined the portfolio expected loss of 0.60% and MILAN Credit Enhancement ("Milan CE") of 7.00%.

Portfolio expected loss of 0.60%: this is in line with the UK Prime sector weighted average and is based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime loss expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) the collateral performance of Santander originated loans to date, as provided by the originator and observed in the Holmes Master Trust; (ii) the current macroeconomic environment in the UK and the potential impact of future interest rate rises on the performance of the mortgage loans; and (iii) the potential drift in asset quality since the pool can be substituted continuously subject to certain triggers.

MILAN CE of 7.00%: this is in line with the UK Prime sector weighted average and follows Moody's assessment of the loan-by-loan information taking into account the following key drivers: (i) the historic collateral performance; (ii) the weighted average current loan-to-value of 58.00%, this is in line with the average across the UK RMBS sector; and (iii) the presence of an asset scoring test to limit potential substitution risk.

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/390481. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of ratings for RMBS securities may focus on aspects that become less relevant or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

Significantly different actual losses compared with our expectations at close due to either a change in economic conditions from our central scenario forecast or idiosyncratic performance factors would lead to rating actions. For instance, should economic conditions be significantly worse than forecasted, the higher defaults and loss severities resulting from greater unemployment, worsening household affordability and a weaker housing market could result in a downgrade of the rating. Deleveraging of the capital structure could result in an upgrade or conversely a deterioration of the Notes' available credit enhancement could result in a downgrade of the rating.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBS_1358125.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

This rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

