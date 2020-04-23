Moody's assigns definitive Aaa (sf) to Shinhan Card's cross-border credit card deal

USD204 million and SGD277.634 million of asset-backed securities rated
Hong Kong, April 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned definitive Aaa (sf) rating to the
floating rate secured notes issued by Shinhan Card 2020-1 International
Ltd.
The complete rating action is as follows:
Issuer: Shinhan Card 2020-1 International Ltd
.... U.S.$204,000,000
Class A1 Floating Rate Notes due 2024, Assigned Aaa (sf)
.... SGD277,634,000 Class A2 Fixed
Rate Notes due 2024, Assigned Aaa (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The definitive ratings of the notes have been based on: (1) the
credit quality of the portfolio; (2) the credit enhancement level
of 21%; (3) the excess spread and liquidity reserve available
to the transaction; (4) the minimum seller interest to account for
certain risks, such as fraud and dilutions; (5) the credit
quality and expertise of Shinhan Card in its role as servicer; and
(6) the structural and legal integrity of the transaction, including
the cross-currency swap that covers the currency transferability
and convertibility risks in Korea, allowing the notes to pierce
the Aa1 foreign currency bond ceiling of Korea to achieve a Aaa (sf) rating.
Shinhan Card's long term issuer rating is A2 with a stable outlook.
There is a high degree of linkage between the ratings of the notes to
the ratings of Shinhan Card, which is acting as sponsor, seller,
and servicer.
Moody's analysis has considered the increased uncertainty relating
to the effect of the outbreak on the Korean economy as well as the effects
that the announced government measures, put in place to contain
the virus, will have on the performance of consumer assets.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. It is a global health shock, which makes
it extremely difficult to provide an economic assessment. The degree
of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high, and far more
severe scenarios are possible.
DESCRIPTION OF TRANSACTION AND ISSUER
This is a cross-border securitization transaction sponsored by
the Korea-based Shinhan Card Co., Ltd. (Shinhan
Card, A2 stable). The assets backing the notes consist of
present and future receivables under designated credit card accounts originated
by Shinhan Card.
The portfolio comprises credit card receivables owed by cardholders for
their purchases on credit, as well as for drawing cash advances.
Purchases on credit can be repaid, either: (1) in full by
the next payment due date (lump sum purchases); (2) on an installment
basis, for which equal principal payment will be made over a fixed
term (installment purchases); or (3) in part by the next payment
date with a monthly minimum for the cardholders granted a revolving credit
limit (revolving payment).
Cash advances drawn by cardholders need to be repaid in full and with
interest by a designated payment due date, or by the revolving payment
method for the revolving payment accounts.
The transaction's revolving period ends in January 2023, and a six-month
controlled amortization period will then follow. The USD-denominated
Class A1 Notes pay monthly interest at a one-month LIBOR rate plus
a spread, and the SGD-denominated Class A2 Notes pay monthly
interest at a fixed rate. The principal will be repaid during the
controlled amortization period.
With the occurrence and declaration of any of the early amortization triggers,
the revolving or the controlled amortization periods will end immediately,
and the principal collections will be passed through to the bondholder
and used to accelerate principal repayments on the notes.
DESCRIPTION OF THE METHODOLOGY:
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's
Approach to Rating Credit Card Receivables-Backed Securities"
published in August 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1179633.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Moody's credit card ABS rating methodology begins by developing a maximum
loss that is consistent with a Aaa (sf) rating (Aaa level of credit enhancement
given sponsor default (LGSD)), assuming that the sponsor has closed
its cardholders' accounts. This scenario is associated with sponsors
that are in or close to default. For Shinhan Card 2020-1
International Ltd, the Aaa LGSD is 27%.
The key parameters used to derive the Aaa LGSD are: charge off rates
(current, long run and peak); payment rates (current and at
the start of early amortization), receivable yield rates (current,
at the start of early amortization and the compression level due to potential
asset-liability mismatches); servicing fees (current and stressed)
and the minimum seller's interest (as per the documents).
For Shinhan Card 2020-1 International Ltd, Moody's assumes
a long run charge-off rate of 10%, principal payment
rate at the start of early amortization of 11% and receivable yield
rate at start of early amortization of 10%.
In a second step, the level of credit enhancement that is consistent
with a Aaa (sf) rating is determined by lowering the Aaa LGSD by the applicable
"dependency ratio". This ratio varies according to the sponsor's
credit rating or counterparty risk assessment (CR Assessment), if
available.
The higher the sponsor's credit rating or CR Assessment — as the
case may be — the lower the dependency ratio. The ratio reflects
the likelihood of the sponsor entering default, so higher-rated
sponsors will require lower Aaa enhancement, all else being equal.
The result is the minimum Aaa credit enhancement (CE), absent other
counterparty or operational risks. For Shinhan Card 2020-1
International Ltd, the minimum Aaa CE is 12% as compared
to the 21% subordination in the subject transaction.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
Factors that may cause a downgrade of the ratings include a significant
decline in the overall performance of the pool and a deterioration of
the credit profile of the transaction counterparties, including
the originator and the swap counterparties.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Moody's took into account one or more third party due diligence
assessment(s) regarding the underlying assets or financial instruments
(the "Due Diligence Assessment(s)") in this credit rating
action and used the Due Diligence Assessment(s) in preparing the ratings.
This had a neutral impact on the ratings.
The Due Diligence Assessment(s) referenced herein were prepared and produced
solely by parties other than Moody's. While Moody's
uses Due Diligence Assessment(s) only to the extent that Moody's
believes them to be reliable for purposes of the intended use, Moody's
does not independently audit or verify the information or procedures used
by third-party due-diligence providers in the preparation
of the Due Diligence Assessment(s) and makes no representation or warranty,
express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness,
completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose
of the Due Diligence Assessment(s).
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rated entity has not informed Moody's whether the issuer is
publicly disclosing all relevant information about the product.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating
when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless
noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s)
generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of
its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com
for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the
ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's
Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
Joe Wong
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
Jerome Cheng
Associate Managing Director
Structured Finance Group
