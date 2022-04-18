Moody's assigns definitive Aaa (sf) to Synchrony Card Issuance Trust, Class A(2022-1) Notes

$1 billion of asset-backed securities rated

New York, April 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned a definitive Aaa (sf) rating to the SynchronySeries Class A(2022-1) Notes issued by Synchrony Card Issuance Trust, sponsored by Synchrony Bank.

Moody's complete rating action is as follows:

Issuer: Synchrony Card Issuance Trust, SynchronySeries

$1,000,000,000 SynchronySeries Class A(2022-1) Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

RATING RATIONALE

The rating is based on the counterparty risk assessment (CR Assessment), private monitored rating or low volatility credit estimate, as applicable, of the sponsor, which we use to assess the likelihood of the sponsor becoming insolvent and shutting down its credit card portfolio, the quality of the underlying credit card receivables, the transaction's structural protections, the expertise of Synchrony Bank, as servicer, and the credit enhancement from the Subordinated Transferor Amount.

The SynchronySeries Class A(2022-1) Notes have a fixed rate coupon of 3.37% per year, an expected maturity date of April 15, 2025 and a legal maturity date of April 17, 2028.

Assets of the trust consist primarily of co-branded and private label credit card receivables generated on accounts originated and underwritten by Synchrony Bank. Retailers that are currently included in the trust portfolio are Sam's Club, TJX, Lowe's, Amazon, PayPal, American Eagle, JCPenney and Dick's Sporting Goods. In addition, the trust also includes a portion of receivables generated by the Synchrony-branded general purpose credit card.

Methodology Underlying the Rating Action

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to Rating Credit Card Receivables-Backed Securities" published in June 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230126. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the rating:

Moody's could downgrade the rating of the securities if our expectation of the trust's performance following a sponsor default and portfolio shutdown deteriorates materially, specifically, if the charge-off rate rises or the payment rate or yield falls. A downgrade to the sponsor's CR Assessment, private monitored rating or low volatility credit estimate, as applicable, could also lead to a downgrade to the rating of the securities, because we use the rating of the sponsor to assess the likelihood of defaulting and shutting down its credit card portfolio.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1325692.

In rating this transaction, Moody's uses a cash flow model to determine the collateral loss in a maximum stress scenario. As a second step, Moody's haircuts this collateral loss based on the sponsor's credit quality. Finally, Moody's compares the available credit enhancement with the haircut collateral loss, taking into account loss allocation and other structural features, to determine the model-indicated rating for each instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Alan Birnbaum

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



JingJing Dang, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

