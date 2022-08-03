Moody's assigns definitive Aaa (sf) to Woori Card's cross-border credit card deal

EUR194.78 million of asset-backed securities rated

Hong Kong, August 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned definitive Aaa (sf) rating to the fixed rate secured social notes issued by Woori Card 2022-2 International Ltd.

The complete rating action is as follows:

Issuer: Woori Card 2022-2 International Ltd.

....EUR194,780,000 Fixed Rate Secured Social Notes due 2027, Assigned Aaa (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The definitive rating of the notes has been based on: (1) the credit quality of the portfolio; (2) the credit enhancement level of 20%; (3) the excess spread and liquidity reserve available to the transaction; (4) the minimum seller interest to account for certain risks, such as fraud and dilutions; (5) the credit quality and expertise of Woori Card Co., Ltd. (Woori Card) in its role as servicer; and (6) the structural and legal integrity of the transaction, including the cross-currency swap provided by ING Bank N.V., Seoul Branch (Aa3(cr) for ING Bank N.V.).

Woori Card's long term issuer rating is A3 with a stable issuer outlook. There is a high degree of linkage between the ratings of the notes to the rating of Woori Card, which is acting as sponsor, seller, and servicer.

DESCRIPTION OF TRANSACTION AND ISSUER

This is a cross-border securitization transaction sponsored by the Korea-based Woori Card Co., Ltd. (Woori Card, A3 stable). The assets backing the notes consist of present and future receivables under designated credit card accounts originated by Woori Card.

The portfolio comprises credit card receivables owed by cardholders for their purchases on credit, as well as for drawing cash advances.

Purchases on credit can be repaid, either: (1) in full by the next payment due date (lump sum purchases); (2) on an installment basis, for which principal payment will be made over a fixed term (installment purchases); or (3) in part by the next payment date with a monthly minimum for the cardholders granted a revolving credit limit (revolving payment).

Cash advances drawn by cardholders need to be repaid in full and with interest by a designated payment due date, or by the revolving payment method for the revolving payment accounts.

The transaction's revolving period is scheduled to continue until April 2026, and a six-month controlled amortization period will then follow which the notes will be repaid in six equal monthly payments. The notes pay monthly interest at a fixed rate.

With the occurrence and declaration of any of the early amortization triggers, the revolving or the controlled amortization periods will end immediately, and the principal collections will be passed through to the bondholder and used to accelerate principal repayments on the notes.

DESCRIPTION OF THE METHODOLOGY:

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to Rating Credit Card Receivables-Backed Securities" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/390486. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's credit card ABS rating methodology begins by developing a maximum loss that is consistent with a Aaa (sf) rating (Aaa level of credit enhancement given sponsor default (LGSD)), assuming that the sponsor has closed its cardholders' accounts. This scenario is associated with sponsors that are in or close to default. For Woori Card 2022-2 International Ltd., the Aaa LGSD is 26.7%.

The key parameters used to derive the Aaa LGSD are: charge off rates (current, long run and peak); payment rates (current and at the start of early amortization), receivable yield rates (current, at the start of early amortization); servicing fees (current and stressed) and the minimum seller's interest (as per the documents).

For Woori Card 2022-2 International Ltd., Moody's assumes a long run charge-off rate of 10%, principal payment rate at the start of early amortization of 13% and receivable yield rate at start of early amortization of 13%.

In a second step, the level of credit enhancement that is consistent with a Aaa (sf) rating is determined by lowering the Aaa LGSD by the applicable "dependency ratio". This ratio varies according to the sponsor's credit rating or counterparty risk assessment (CR Assessment), if available.

The higher the sponsor's credit rating or CR Assessment — as the case may be — the lower the dependency ratio. The ratio reflects the likelihood of the sponsor entering default, so higher-rated sponsors will require lower Aaa enhancement, all else being equal. The result is the minimum Aaa credit enhancement (CE), absent other counterparty or operational risks. For Woori Card 2022-2 International Ltd., the minimum Aaa CE is 13.1% as compared to the 20% subordination in the subject transaction.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

Factors that may cause a downgrade of the rating include a significant decline in the overall performance of the pool and a significant deterioration of the credit profile of the transaction counterparties, including the originator and the swap counterparty.

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

Moody's took into account one or more third party due diligence assessment(s) regarding the underlying assets or financial instruments (the "Due Diligence Assessment(s)") in this credit rating action and used the Due Diligence Assessment(s) in preparing the rating. This had a neutral impact on the rating.

The Due Diligence Assessment(s) referenced herein were prepared and produced solely by parties other than Moody's. While Moody's uses Due Diligence Assessment(s) only to the extent that Moody's believes them to be reliable for purposes of the intended use, Moody's does not independently audit or verify the information or procedures used by third-party due-diligence providers in the preparation of the Due Diligence Assessment(s) and makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of the Due Diligence Assessment(s).

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.

