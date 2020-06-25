Moody's assigns definitive Aaa to DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale - Mortgage Covered Bonds

Frankfurt am Main, June 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a definitive Aaa long-term rating to the mortgage covered bonds (Hypothekenpfandbriefe or covered bonds) issued by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale (the issuer/DekaBank, deposits Aa2 stable; adjusted baseline credit assessment a3; counterparty risk (CR) assessment Aa2(cr)), which are governed by the German Pfandbrief Act.

RATINGS RATIONALE

A covered bond benefits from: (1) the issuer's promise to pay interest and principal on the bonds; and (2) following a CB anchor event, the economic benefit of a collateral pool (the cover pool). The rating therefore reflects the following factors:

(1) The credit strength of DekaBank.

(2) Following a CB anchor event the value of the cover pool. The stressed level of losses on the cover pool assets following a CB anchor event (cover pool losses) for this transaction is 27.4%.

Moody's considered the following factors in its analysis of the cover pool's value:

a) The credit quality of the assets backing the covered bonds. The mortgage covered bonds are backed by commercial mortgage loans secured by French and German commercial properties. The collateral score for the cover pool is 28.2%.

b) The protection provided by the Pfandbrief Act. Notable aspects of the Pfandbrief legal framework include the legal requirement for the issuer to maintain 2.0% over-collateralisation (OC) on a stressed present value basis. The framework imposes a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio threshold of 60% based on a clearly defined lending value. The issuer must also cover potential liquidity gaps over the next 180 days between payments expected to be received under the cover pool assets and the payments due under the outstanding covered bonds.

c) The exposure to market risk, which is 8.5% for this cover pool.

d) The net present value over-collateralisation in the cover pool is 322.3%, of which DekaBank provides 2.0% on a "committed" basis (see Key Rating Assumptions/Factors, below).

The "timely payment indicator" (TPI) assigned to this transaction is High. This TPI does constrain the rating of the covered bonds at its current level.

As per 17 April 2020, the total value of the assets included in the cover pool is EUR 870 million, comprising EUR 835 million commercial mortgage loans and EUR 35 million substitute assets. The commercial mortgage loans have a WA seasoning of 37 months and a WA LTV ratio of 83.9% on a lending value basis.

KEY RATING ASSUMPTIONS/FACTORS

Moody's determines covered bond ratings using a two-step process: an expected loss analysis and a TPI framework analysis.

EXPECTED LOSS: Moody's uses its Covered Bond Model (COBOL) to determine a rating based on the expected loss on the bond. COBOL determines expected loss as: (1) a function of the probability that the issuer will cease making payments under the covered bonds (a CB anchor event); and (2) the stressed losses on the cover pool assets following a CB anchor event.

The CB anchor for this programme is CR assessment plus 1 notch.

The cover pool losses for this programme are 27.4%. This is an estimate of the losses Moody's currently models following a CB anchor event. Moody's splits cover pool losses between market risk of 8.5% and collateral risk of 18.9%. Market risk measures losses stemming from refinancing risk and risks related to interest-rate and currency mismatches (these losses may also include certain legal risks). Collateral risk measures losses resulting directly from the cover pool assets' credit quality. Moody's derives collateral risk from the collateral score, which for this programme is currently 28.2%.

The net present value over-collateralisation in the cover pool is 322.3%, of which DekaBank provides 2.0% on a "committed" basis. Under Moody's COBOL model, the minimum OC consistent with the Aaa rating is 0%, of which 0% needs to be in "committed" form to be given full value (numbers in present value terms). These numbers show that Moody's is not relying on "uncommitted" OC in its expected loss analysis.

The cover pool losses are an estimate of the losses Moody's currently models following a CB anchor event. Moody's splits cover pool losses between market risk and collateral risk. Market risk measures losses stemming from refinancing risk and risks related to interest-rate and currency mismatches (these losses may also include certain legal risks). Collateral risk is derived from the collateral score, which measures losses resulting directly from the cover pool assets' credit quality.

For further details on cover pool losses, collateral risk, market risk, collateral score and TPI Leeway across covered bond programmes rated by Moody's please refer to the latest Covered Bonds Sector Update, published quarterly.

TPI FRAMEWORK: Moody's assigns a TPI, which is our assessment of the likelihood of timely payment of interest and principal to covered bondholders following a CB anchor event. The TPI framework limits the covered bond rating to a certain number of notches above the CB anchor.

RATING METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to Rating Covered Bonds" published in June 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1214379. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING:

The CB anchor is the main determinant of a covered bond programme's rating robustness. A change in the level of the CB anchor could lead to a downgrade of the covered bonds. The TPI Leeway measures the number of notches by which Moody's might lower the CB anchor before the rating agency downgrades the covered bonds because of TPI framework constraints.

Based on the current TPI of "High", the TPI Leeway for this programme is 6 notches. This implies that Moody's might downgrade the covered bonds because of a TPI cap if it lowers the CB anchor 7 notches all other variables being equal.

A multiple-notch downgrade of the covered bonds might occur in certain circumstances, such as: (1) a country ceiling or sovereign downgrade capping a covered bond rating or negatively affecting the CB Anchor and the TPI; (2) a multiple-notch downgrade of the CB Anchor; or (3) a material reduction of the value of the cover pool.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

