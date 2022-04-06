Moody's assigns definitive Baa2 rating to SUEZ (former Sonate Bidco); stable outlook

Paris, April 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today assigned a definitive Baa2 long-term issuer rating and a definitive Prime-2 (P-2) short-term issuer rating to SUEZ (former Sonate Bidco). The outlook is stable.

The rating action follows SUEZ (former Sonate Bidco)'s January 2022 acquisition [1] of a range of water and waste assets from Veolia Environnement S.A. (Veolia, Baa1 stable) for a consideration of EUR10.4 billion. The definitive ratings are in line with provisional ratings assigned to SUEZ (former Sonate Bidco) in November 2021.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa2 rating of SUEZ (former Sonate Bidco) is supported by (1) the group's scale and positioning, with its assets generating revenue in excess of EUR7.5 billion in 2021; (2) the low-risk profile of its water business, which provides essential services to many low risk counterparties in the public sector; (3) the diversification of its revenue base by business, contract type and somewhat by geography; (4) strong integration across the value chain for water, sewage and waste treatments; and (5) underlying positive structural dynamics with tightening regulations on water and waste that will benefit from higher expertise and the rising sophistication in operations.

These factors are balanced by (1) the group's exposure to economic cycles through its waste activities in France given the prevalence of industrial clients in the segment and the paucity of regulated activities; (2) a fairly leveraged financial profile, illustrated by expected Moody's adjusted funds from operations (FFO)/net debt of around 20-21% in the first few years of operation, with no intention to reduce leverage in subsequent years; and (3) a dividend policy, which appears to favour shareholders over creditors with a payout ratio potentially exceeding 100% over 2022-23, subject to consortium's commitment to maintain an investment grade rating.

Moody's assessment is underpinned by the rating agency's expectation that, over the next 2-3 years, SUEZ (former Sonate Bidco)'s strategy will focus on consolidation of its existing positions, with priority given to organic growth including gains in market shares, and margin improvement through continuation of the substantial performance improvement and cost reduction plan initiated by SUEZ (former Sonate Bidco). Over a longer term, Moody's also anticipates potential opportunistic small-to-medium-size acquisitions in new geographies.

The Prime-2 short-term issuer rating reflects SUEZ (former Sonate Bidco)'s risk of default and its excellent liquidity, on the back of the consolidated cash position supplemented with a EUR 610 million undrawn revolving credit facility as of end of January 2022.

Moody's takes into account that part of the acquisition was financed by bonds mandatorily redeemable in shares due 2057 (the 'ORA'), issued by Sonate TopCo whose sole asset is 100% of the shares issued by SUEZ (former Sonate Bidco). Absent effective ring-fencing between the companies, any debt at Sonate TopCo is relevant to consideration of the credit quality of SUEZ (former Sonate Bidco). However, in Moody's view, the ORA has equity-like characteristics given that (1) conversion is mandatory at maturity, after 35 years, at a fixed ratio, (2) coupons may be deferred on a cumulative basis, (3) it is deeply subordinated, (4) there is no provision for default, cross-default or acceleration, and (5) payments to the ORA holders are subject to a financial lock up covenant. Given the terms and characteristics of the ORA and assuming that shareholders will maintain a prudent level of headroom against the lock-up covenant, the presence of the instrument does not constrain the ratings.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

In Moody's assessment, environmental considerations include increasing environmental awareness and the regulatory push for reducing untreated water in the environment and increasing waste recycling. In this regard, climate change and governmental measures to mitigate it create business opportunities for SUEZ (former Sonate Bidco), acting in the exploitation of essential resources and treatment.

Social considerations are moderately material for SUEZ (former Sonate Bidco)'s credit profile. Moody's recognises that SUEZ (former Sonate Bidco) benefits from SUEZ's (Baa1, stable) track record and expertise with regards to responsible operations, including technological shifts. Conversely, SUEZ (former Sonate Bidco) may face a higher employee turnover resulting from the carve out in the first year of implementation.

Governance considerations are material to SUEZ (former Sonate Bidco)'s credit profile, given the group's shareholding structure with two infrastructure funds holding together 80% of the equity. The strategy will focus on, inter alia, growth and the dividend policy appears to favour shareholders over creditors, although Moody's recognizes that consortium's financial policy commits to maintain an investment grade rating through a flexible dividend policy.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook anticipates that the consolidated financial metrics for SUEZ (former Sonate Bidco) will be commensurate with a Baa2 rating, including FFO/net debt at least in the high teens in percentage terms. The outlook assumes successful execution of the strategic plan following the carve out, including the cost reduction programme.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade is not anticipated in the next two years given the need for a new management team to build a track record. In the longer term, upward pressure on the ratings could develop if SUEZ (former Sonate Bidco) were to achieve FFO/net debt approaching the mid-twenties in percentage terms on a sustained basis. Any potential upgrade would also consider changes in the company's scale and diversity across geographies.

SUEZ (former Sonate Bidco)'s ratings could be downgraded if credit metrics appear likely to remain persistently below the guidance for the Baa2 rating, which includes FFO/net debt in the high teens in percentage terms, because, for example, of weaker-than-expected operating performance, a dividend policy resulting in payments exceeding the free cash-flows before dividends over the period or a more aggressive financial policy than anticipated.

LIQUIDITY

SUEZ (former Sonate Bidco)'s liquidity is solid in the next 18 months, underpinned by EUR840 million of available cash and undrawn committed credit facilities as of 31 January 2022. These include EUR610 million undrawn credit facilities maturing within six years. Together with strong cash generation, these sources are sufficient to cover the group's capital spending and expected dividend payments, absent debt maturities over the next 18 months.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Environmental Services and Waste Management Companies published in April 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113573. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Paris La Défense, France, SUEZ (former Sonate Bidco) provides environmental services to municipalities and industrial customers in five main countries and holds minor positions in Asia and Africa. The group is organised along the two following business lines: (1) Water, which encompasses municipal water activities under regulation or concession regimes, with strong positions in France, Australia, Morocco and Czech Republic. This is the largest division, contributing around 49% of revenue and around 62% of EBITDA in 2021; and (2) Recycling and Recovery, which includes waste collection, elimination, sorting and recycling in France. Revenue of this business represents around 42% of the total and 34% of EBITDA in 2021. The group also develops a technology division, proprietary of the technology supporting contracts and sold directly. Operations outside France accounted for around 39% of revenue in 2021.

