Rating Action:

Moody's assigns definitive rating to AASET 2022-1

24 Jun 2022

New York, June 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned a definitive rating to the series A notes (the notes) co-issued by AASET 2022-1 Limited and AASET 2022-1 LLC (together, AASET 2022-1). AASET 2022-1 Limited is an exempted company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of the Cayman Islands and resident in Ireland for Irish tax purposes (the Irish issuer) and AASET 2022-1 LLC is a limited liability company formed under the laws of the state of Delaware (the US issuer). The assets backing the rated notes will ultimately consist of a portfolio of aircraft and their related leases. An affiliate of a private fund managed by affiliates of Carlyle Aviation Partners Ltd. (Carlyle Aviation) is the seller of the assets and the sponsor of the transaction. Carlyle Aviation Management Limited (CAML), an indirect subsidiary of Carlyle Aviation, is the servicer of the underlying assets.

The cash flows from payments on the initial and subsequent leases, proceeds from aircraft dispositions (aircraft sales and part outs) and end of lease compensation payments are the primary sources of payment on the notes. As of 9 June 2022, the assets to be securitized consisted of 25 commercial passenger aircraft subject to contracted operating leases to 12 lessees in 11 countries.

The complete rating action is as follows:

Issuers: AASET 2022-1 Limited/AASET 2022-1 LLC

Series A Fixed Rate Secured Notes, Definitive Rating Assigned A3 (sf)

AASET 2022-1 expects to use the note issuance proceeds and the E certificates to acquire the aircraft or ownership interests in asset owning subsidiaries (AOS) that directly or indirectly own the aircraft, upon satisfaction of certain conditions, within 270 days after the transaction's closing date (the purchase period). As of transaction closing, the seller owned all of the aircraft and related leases.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The definitive ratings of the notes are based on (1) the credit quality of the underlying aircraft portfolio, which includes primarily young mid-life, prior technology, narrowbody aircraft, its initial and subsequent leases, and its expected performance, (2) the transaction's structure and priority of payments, (3) the ability, experience and expertise of CAML as servicer, (4) the results of Moody's quantitative modeling analyses, including sensitivity analyses with respect to certain asset assumptions, (5) the initial and expected Moody's assumed loan-to-value (LTV) ratios for the notes, (6) the improving operating environment for the global commercial airline industry, owing to the strong recovery in air travel demand since the COVID-19 pandemic trough, though challenged by the Russia/Ukraine military conflict and economic challenges, such as higher fuel and labor costs, and currency devaluation in some emerging markets, and (7) qualitative considerations for asset concentration risks, legal risks, operational risks, country risks and geopolitical risks, bankruptcy remoteness, and ESG (environmental, social and governance) factors, among others.

The notes have an initial Moody's LTV ratio of around 78% using Moody's assumed value (MAV) of the portfolio. MAV reflects the minimum of several third-party appraisers' initial half-life market values, adjusted by a portion of their appraised maintenance adjustment. Unless otherwise noted, all percentages below represent a percentage of the portfolio's MAV.

Key credit strengths of the transaction include (1) a relatively low Moody's initial LTV, (2) large projected EOL payments, (3) relatively favorable aircraft, lessee, and country diversity, (4) certain structural features, (5) no novation risk and minimal acquisition risk, and (6) a large pre-funded maintenance reserve.

Key credit challenges of the transaction include (1) young mid-life, prior technology aircraft, (2) weak initial contractual cash flows from short leases, (3) an unrated sponsor/servicer. In assessing the impact of the credit challenges, we considered various mitigants and performed sensitivity analyses in our quantitative modeling.

CREDIT QUALITY OF UNDERLYING ASSETS

Aircraft: The aircraft portfolio to be securitized is generally weaker than portfolios that contain a large share of young, latest technology aircraft that back most recent aircraft ABS we rate. The pool contains mostly young mid-life, prior technology, narrowbody aircraft (73%) that have a large and diversified operator base. The portfolio also includes some young, latest technology, narrowbody aircraft (22%), which we expect to have a large operator base within the next several years, and one older, prior technology, widebody aircraft (5%). The weighted average (WA) age of the aircraft portfolio is 7.5 years, with an assumed WA remaining economic useful life of about 13.5 years. The remaining economic useful life of the assets, in relation to the around 12.6 year amortization schedule of the notes will allow for minimal deleveraging, though with less time to recover from a decline in cash flows owing to temporary market disruptions, compared with portfolios of younger aircraft.

Leases: The underlying portfolio includes leases with shorter terms, compared with those of recent transactions we rate. The WA remaining term of the leases in the pool is around 4.4 years, shorter than the seven-year anticipated repayment date (ARD). Consequently, the initial contractual cash flows will not be sufficient to cover scheduled principal and interest on the notes through the ARD, exposing the transaction to earlier re-leasing risk than in prior deals. The transaction will begin to rely on revenue from lease renewals or new leases to new lessees within a year of closing.

Lessees: The aircraft in the portfolio are leased to 12 lessees domiciled in 11 countries. Most of the lessees are of weak credit quality, though average among the lessees in recent transactions we rate. Around 37% of the initial contractual lease rent comes from airlines that directly, or indirectly through a guarantor or rated parent if it is an essential operating subsidiary, have a WA rating of around Ba3. Around 28% of the initial contractual lease rent comes from airlines that have credit estimates (CE). The top lessees are IndiGo (22%), followed by Wizz Air (14%), and Transavia France (12%).

QUANTITATIVE MODELING ASSUMPTIONS

Initial value: The MAV of the aircraft in the portfolio is $669.7 million.

Lessee defaults: Moody's inferred the probability of default of each initial airline using either its (1) actual credit rating, where available, (2) credit estimate where available, after applying required notching downward in accordance with Moody's Approach to Using Credit Estimates in Its Rating Analysis, March 2020, or (3) a probability of default equivalent to a low speculative grade rating. Moody's assumed probability of default for subsequent lessees is consistent with a B3 rating.

Out-of-production adjustment: Two years for prior technology aircraft and 12 years for latest technology aircraft in the portfolio.

End of lease (EOL) payments:  Moody's assumed a 40% haircut to Morten Beyer and Agnew's (mba) projected EOL payments at lease expiry, prior to further reductions related to the probability of lessee default at or prior to lease expiry.

Payment deferrals: Moody's assumed that 25% of the lease rent owed by airlines domiciled in Southeast Asia and Latin America were deferred for two years after transaction closing, reflecting current market conditions in those regions, and 100% of the deferred rent was recovered in the third year.

Please see "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Securities Backed by Aircraft and Associated Leases," July 2020, for the indicative model assumptions that are not mentioned above.

ENVIRONMENTAL RISK: The environmental risk for this transaction is moderate, though somewhat higher than recent securitizations backed by pools with higher exposure to latest technology aircraft.

Existing and potential future carbon and air emission regulations for aircraft could drive airlines to seek latest technology fuel efficient aircraft models to comply with the regulations, reducing demand for older, prior technology aircraft, negatively affecting the values and lease rates of aged aircraft, or relegating these aircraft to airlines of weaker credit quality. The portfolio contains around 22% of young, latest technology aircraft in the portfolio, helping to mitigate these risks.

SOCIAL RISK: The social risk for this transaction is moderate. Aircraft lease ABS are exposed to social risks that could decrease demand for aircraft, reducing the revenue available to repay the notes. Demographic shifts can affect air travel demand, and in turn aircraft values and lease rates. Health pandemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, could result in a sharp decline in air travel demand growth, reducing demand for aircraft or weakening the credit profiles of the airlines that are lessees in the securitization. The coronavirus pandemic will continue to have a residual impact on the ongoing performance of aircraft lease ABS as the US economy continues on the path toward normalization. Economic momentum is expected to slow driven by ongoing supply shocks that are stoking inflation and eroding consumer purchasing power, and a shift toward more hawkish monetary policy globally, accompanied by financial market volatility, asset repricing and tighter credit conditions. However, specific sectors and individual businesses will remain weakened by extended pandemic related restrictions. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

GOVERNANCE RISK: This securitization's governance risk is moderate and typical of other aircraft lease transactions in the market. As described in our publication "Governance considerations are a key determinant of credit quality for all issuers," September 2019, we examine five governance considerations in our analysis as described below.

1) Financial strategy and risk management – this transaction limits the ability of AASET 2022-1, and their respective AOS to engage in activities other than the ones related to the underlying assets and this transaction, including with respect to the issuance of additional notes and other actions.

2) Management credibility and track record – while we do not rate the sponsor and servicer, the legal structure and documentation of the transaction mitigates the governance risk.

3) The organizational/transaction structure – The Irish issuer and the US issuer are each structured as a bankruptcy remote special purpose entity, and the Issuer Group Members are also structured as bankruptcy remote special purpose entities. There is a potential for misalignment of interests among the transaction parties, specifically between the holders of the E certificates and the note holders, owing to the issuers' boards initially having a majority of directors affiliated with Carlyle Aviation. The majority of each board could approve certain actions, such as certain aircraft sales, that may be disadvantageous to noteholders. However, as long as the seller and/or its affiliates own the majority of the E certificates, aircraft sales must be approved by a majority that includes the independent director, partially mitigating this risk.

4) The board structure – includes a board for each issuer, each with one independent director that makes decisions that will maximize the value of the collateral, such as engaging a successor servicer upon termination of the servicer and selling aircraft, as well as an independent managing agent, trustee and paying agent. However, the requirement for the independent director is somewhat weaker than those of most transactions in other asset classes that we rate.

5) Compliance and reporting – Moody's considered the sufficiency and frequency of this securitization's reporting in the form of servicing reports.

Furthermore, the servicer may have potential conflicts of interest in servicing the securitized aircraft because it also services its own aircraft portfolio and the aircraft pools backing their other aircraft ABS transactions. However, the servicer covenants not to discriminate among the securitization assets and the other assets it owns or manages, partially mitigating this governance risk.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Securities Backed by Aircraft and Associated Leases" published in July 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/67844. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

Up

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings on the notes are (1) collateral cash flows that are significantly greater than Moody's initial expectations, and (2) significant improvement in the credit quality of the airlines leasing the aircraft. Moody's updated expectations of collateral cash flows may be better than its original expectations because of lower frequency of lessee defaults, a recovery in aircraft values owing to stronger global air travel demand, lower than expected depreciation in the value of the aircraft that secure the lessees' promise of payment under the leases, higher than expected aircraft disposition proceeds and higher than expected EOL payments at lease expiry that are used to prepay the notes. As the primary drivers of performance, positive changes in the condition of the global commercial aviation industry could also affect the ratings.

Down

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings on the notes are (1) collateral cash flows that are materially below Moody's initial expectations, and (2) a significant decline in the credit quality of the airlines leasing the aircraft. Other reasons for worse-than-expected transaction performance could include poor servicing of the assets, for example aircraft sales disadvantageous to noteholders, or error on the part of transaction parties.

Moody's updated expectations of collateral cash flows may be worse than its original expectations because of a higher frequency of lessee defaults, greater than expected depreciation in the value of the aircraft that secure the lessees' promise of payment under the leases, owing to weak global air travel demand, lower than expected aircraft disposition proceeds, and lower than expected EOL payments received at lease expiry. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the strength of the global commercial aviation industry.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBS_1331619.

The analysis relies on a Monte Carlo simulation that generates a large number of collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which on average meet key metrics Moody's determines based on its assessment of the collateral characteristics. Moody's then evaluates each simulated scenario using model that replicates the relevant structural features and payment allocation rules of the transaction, to derive losses or payments for each rated instrument. The average loss a rated instrument incurs in all of the simulated collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which Moody's weights based on its assumptions about the likelihood of events in such scenarios actually occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating.  For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of  the guarantor entity.  Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Gideon Lubin
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Tracy Rice
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

