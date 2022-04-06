Moody's assigns definitive rating to ABS Notes issued by Quarzo S.r.l., Series 2022

EUR 528.0 million ABS Notes rated, relating to a portfolio of Italian consumer loans

Frankfurt am Main, April 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned the following definitive rating to Notes issued by Quarzo S.r.l., Series 2022:

....EUR 528M Series A Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due November 2038, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)

Moody's has not assigned a rating to the subordinated EUR 72M Series B Asset Backed Variable Rate Notes due November 2038.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Notes are backed by a 12-month revolving pool of unsecured consumer loans extended to obligors located in Italy by Compass Banca S.p.A ("Compass", unrated), a company fully owned by Mediobanca S.p.A. (Baa1/P-2 Bank Deposit; Baa2(cr)/P-2(cr)). Compass is acting as originator and servicer of the loans. This represents the eleventh issuance out of the Quarzo program.

The portfolio consists of approximately EUR 600.0 million of loans as of 23 February 2022 pool cut-off date. The Reserve Fund was funded to 0.4% of the Series A Notes balance at closing and the total credit enhancement for the Series A Notes is 12.35% including subordination and reserve fund.

The rating is primarily based on the credit quality of the portfolio, the structural features of the transaction and its legal integrity.

According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from various credit strengths such as: (i) a granular portfolio with good geographic diversification; (ii) the fact that all loans pay a fixed rate of interest until maturity and are fully amortising without any balloon payments; and (iii) extensive historical performance data with regards to defaults and recoveries provided by the originator.

In addition, the transaction contains structural features such as: (i) a non-amortising liquidity reserve sized at 0.4% of Series A Notes balance; (ii) principal to pay interest mechanism for the rated Notes; (iii) a daily sweep of collections to the issuer account that partially mitigates the risk of commingling; and (iv) a fixed-floating interest rate swap hedging the fixed-floating mismatch stemming from the Series A Notes paying a floating rate of interest and the portfolio consisting of fixed rate loans.

Moody's notes that the transaction features some credit weaknesses such as: (i) the fact that the pool is revolving for 12 months, which could lead to an asset quality drift, although this is mitigated to some extent by the portfolio concentration limits; (ii) the weighted-average asset yield can decrease to 8.5% during the revolving period, which has been considered in the cash flow modelling of the transaction; (iii) 63% of the pool comprises personal loans which historically exhibited higher default rates than other consumer loan products; and (iv) an unrated servicer. Various mitigants have been included in the transaction structure such as a back-up servicer facilitator which is obliged to appoint a back-up servicer if certain triggers are breached, as well as performance triggers which stop the revolving period if breached.

Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected defaults of 5.7%, expected recoveries of 15% and Aa3 portfolio credit enhancement ("PCE") of 16.5% related to borrower receivables. The expected defaults and recoveries capture our expectations of performance considering the current economic outlook, while the PCE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario. Expected defaults and PCE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio loss distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential future loss scenario in the ABSROM cash flow model to rate Consumer ABS.

Portfolio expected defaults of 5.7% are lower than the EMEA Consumer Loan ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) historic performance of the loan book of the originator, split by new and used vehicles, personal loans and other special purpose loans; (ii) benchmarking with other similar transactions; and (iii) other qualitative considerations, such as the 12-month revolving period and the related portfolio concentration limits.

Portfolio expected recoveries of 15% are in line with the EMEA Consumer Loan ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) historic performance of the loan book of the originator, split by new and used vehicles, personal loans and other special purpose loans; (ii) the unsecured nature of the consumer loans in Italy; and (iii) benchmarking with other similar transactions.

PCE of 16.5% is in lower than the EMEA Consumer Loan ABS average and is based on Moody's assessment of the pool which is mainly driven by: (i) evaluation of the underlying portfolio, complemented by the historical performance information as provided by the originator; and (ii) the relative ranking to originator peers in the EMEA Consumer loan market. The PCE level of 16.5% results in an implied coefficient of variation ("CoV") of 48.8%.

The principal methodology used in this rating was 'Moody's Approach to Rating Consumer Loan-Backed ABS' published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1264327. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the rating include: (i) a significantly better than expected performance of the pool; (ii) an increase in credit enhancement of the notes; or (iii) an upgrade of Italy´s local-currency country ceiling.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the rating include: (i) an increase in Italian's sovereign risk; (ii) increased counterparty risk leading to potential operational risk of (a) servicing or cash management interruptions and (b) the risk of increased swap linkage due to a downgrade of a currency swap counterparty ratings; and (iii) performance of the pool being worse than Moody's expectations.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Michal Kuehnel

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Armin Krapf

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

