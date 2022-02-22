Moody's assigns definitive rating to AQUISGRÁN, FONDO DE TITULIZACIÓN

Madrid, February 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned the following
definitive rating to the notes issued by AQUISGRÁN, FONDO
DE TITULIZACIÓN (the Issuer):
....EUR 150M Bonos Notes due November 2050,
Definitive Rating Assigned A1 (sf)
AQUISGRÁN, FONDO DE TITULIZACIÓN has issued the first
notes once the initial ramp-up period is over and the portfolio
has reached the minimum target granularity level of 150 Effective Number
of borrowers.
The subject transaction is a revolving cash securitisation of up to €150
million, open both on the assets and liability sides, of unsecured
loans granted by Aquisgrán Finance, S.A. (Aquisgrán,
Not Rated) to micro/medium sized enterprises (SMEs) located in Spain.
The loans are fully guaranteed by the Sociedades de Garantía Recíproca
(SGRs, Not Rated) and reinsured by Compañía Española
de Reafianzamiento (CERSA).
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating of the notes are primarily based on the analysis of the credit
quality of the underlying portfolio, the structural integrity of
the transaction, the roles of external counterparties and the protection
provided by credit enhancement.
In Moody's view, the strong credit positive features of this deal
include, among others: (i) the loans are 100% guaranteed
by the SGRs and 75% counter-guaranteed by CERSA; (ii)
large reserve fund representing over 17.5% of the outstanding
pool through the life of the deal; and (iii) strong early amortisation
triggers to stop the revolving purchase period in case of deterioration.
However, the transaction also presents challenging features,
such as: (i) relatively loose portfolio limits which allow for up
to 75% exposure on the top three SGRs and large percentage of bullet
loans; (ii) borrowers' average credit quality might be of lower quality
than standard in other Spanish SME deals due to the business model type;
and (iii) 3 years revolving structure.
Key collateral assumptions:
Mean default rate: Moody's assumed a mean default rate of 19.7%
over a weighted average life of 3.5 years (equivalent to a B2/B3
proxy rating as per Moody's Idealized Default Rates). This assumption
is based on: (1) the available historical vintage data and (2) the
characteristics of the portfolio based on the eligibility criteria and
portfolio limits established. Moody's also took into account the
current economic environment and its potential impact on the portfolio's
future performance, as well as industry outlooks or past observed
cyclicality of sector-specific delinquency and default rates.
Default rate volatility: Moody's assumed a coefficient of variation
(i.e. the ratio of standard deviation over the mean default
rate explained above) of 39%, as a result of the analysis
of the portfolio concentrations in terms of single obligors and industry
sectors.
Recovery rate: Moody's assumed a fixed recovery rate of 85%
before CERSA default and 30% after CERSA default, primarily
based on the protection provided by the two levels of guarantees.
Portfolio credit enhancement: the aforementioned assumptions correspond
to a portfolio credit enhancement of 6.16%, that take
into account the current local currency country risk ceiling (LCC) for
Spain of Aa1.
As of 31 December 2021, the audited portfolio of €19.1
million was composed of 328 loans. The portfolio will continue
growing during the revolving period potentially up to the maximum allowed
by this €150 million securitization program. The revolving
purchase period will last a maximum of three years since closing.
All the loans will be fully guaranteed by the SGRs and reinsured by CERSA
(counter-guarantee of 75%). The quality of the portfolio
will evolve over time as it grows and revolves. Once it reaches
certain granularity level, the achieved pool quality will be maintained
by the eligibility criteria and the concentration limits in place.
Key transaction structure features:
Two levels of guarantee: all the loans included in the portfolio
will be 100% guaranteed by the SGRs and 75% counter-guaranteed
by CERSA.
Large Reserve Fund available: the SGRs will fund the transaction
reserve fund so it represents over 17.5% of the outstanding
pool through the life of the deal. The reserve fund provides both
credit and liquidity protection to the Notes.
Counterparty risk analysis:
Aquisgrán will act as servicer (supported by Copernicus Servicing,
S.L) of the loans for the Issuer, while Intermoney Titulizacion
S.G.F.T., S.A. (NR) will
be the management company (Gestora) of the transaction.
The transaction cash will be always deposited in the Issuer accounts.
The Issuer accounts are held at Banco Santander S.A. (Spain)
(LT Deposit Rating: A2 / ST Deposit Rating: P-1).
Principal Methodology:
The principal methodology used in this rating was 'Moody's Global
Approach to Rating SME Balance Sheet Securitizations' published in July
2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1264367.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:
The notes rating is sensitive to the performance of the underlying portfolio,
which in turn depends on economic and credit conditions that may change.
The evolution of the associated counterparties risk (specially of the
guarantors), the level of credit enhancement and the Spain's country
risk could also impact the notes rating.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
