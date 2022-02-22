Moody's assigns definitive rating to AQUISGRÁN, FONDO DE TITULIZACIÓN

Madrid, February 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned the following definitive rating to the notes issued by AQUISGRÁN, FONDO DE TITULIZACIÓN (the Issuer):

....EUR 150M Bonos Notes due November 2050, Definitive Rating Assigned A1 (sf)

AQUISGRÁN, FONDO DE TITULIZACIÓN has issued the first notes once the initial ramp-up period is over and the portfolio has reached the minimum target granularity level of 150 Effective Number of borrowers.

The subject transaction is a revolving cash securitisation of up to €150 million, open both on the assets and liability sides, of unsecured loans granted by Aquisgrán Finance, S.A. (Aquisgrán, Not Rated) to micro/medium sized enterprises (SMEs) located in Spain. The loans are fully guaranteed by the Sociedades de Garantía Recíproca (SGRs, Not Rated) and reinsured by Compañía Española de Reafianzamiento (CERSA).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating of the notes are primarily based on the analysis of the credit quality of the underlying portfolio, the structural integrity of the transaction, the roles of external counterparties and the protection provided by credit enhancement.

In Moody's view, the strong credit positive features of this deal include, among others: (i) the loans are 100% guaranteed by the SGRs and 75% counter-guaranteed by CERSA; (ii) large reserve fund representing over 17.5% of the outstanding pool through the life of the deal; and (iii) strong early amortisation triggers to stop the revolving purchase period in case of deterioration. However, the transaction also presents challenging features, such as: (i) relatively loose portfolio limits which allow for up to 75% exposure on the top three SGRs and large percentage of bullet loans; (ii) borrowers' average credit quality might be of lower quality than standard in other Spanish SME deals due to the business model type; and (iii) 3 years revolving structure.

Key collateral assumptions:

Mean default rate: Moody's assumed a mean default rate of 19.7% over a weighted average life of 3.5 years (equivalent to a B2/B3 proxy rating as per Moody's Idealized Default Rates). This assumption is based on: (1) the available historical vintage data and (2) the characteristics of the portfolio based on the eligibility criteria and portfolio limits established. Moody's also took into account the current economic environment and its potential impact on the portfolio's future performance, as well as industry outlooks or past observed cyclicality of sector-specific delinquency and default rates.

Default rate volatility: Moody's assumed a coefficient of variation (i.e. the ratio of standard deviation over the mean default rate explained above) of 39%, as a result of the analysis of the portfolio concentrations in terms of single obligors and industry sectors.

Recovery rate: Moody's assumed a fixed recovery rate of 85% before CERSA default and 30% after CERSA default, primarily based on the protection provided by the two levels of guarantees.

Portfolio credit enhancement: the aforementioned assumptions correspond to a portfolio credit enhancement of 6.16%, that take into account the current local currency country risk ceiling (LCC) for Spain of Aa1.

As of 31 December 2021, the audited portfolio of €19.1 million was composed of 328 loans. The portfolio will continue growing during the revolving period potentially up to the maximum allowed by this €150 million securitization program. The revolving purchase period will last a maximum of three years since closing. All the loans will be fully guaranteed by the SGRs and reinsured by CERSA (counter-guarantee of 75%). The quality of the portfolio will evolve over time as it grows and revolves. Once it reaches certain granularity level, the achieved pool quality will be maintained by the eligibility criteria and the concentration limits in place.

Key transaction structure features:

Two levels of guarantee: all the loans included in the portfolio will be 100% guaranteed by the SGRs and 75% counter-guaranteed by CERSA.

Large Reserve Fund available: the SGRs will fund the transaction reserve fund so it represents over 17.5% of the outstanding pool through the life of the deal. The reserve fund provides both credit and liquidity protection to the Notes.

Counterparty risk analysis:

Aquisgrán will act as servicer (supported by Copernicus Servicing, S.L) of the loans for the Issuer, while Intermoney Titulizacion S.G.F.T., S.A. (NR) will be the management company (Gestora) of the transaction.

The transaction cash will be always deposited in the Issuer accounts. The Issuer accounts are held at Banco Santander S.A. (Spain) (LT Deposit Rating: A2 / ST Deposit Rating: P-1).

Principal Methodology:

The principal methodology used in this rating was 'Moody's Global Approach to Rating SME Balance Sheet Securitizations' published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1264367. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

The notes rating is sensitive to the performance of the underlying portfolio, which in turn depends on economic and credit conditions that may change. The evolution of the associated counterparties risk (specially of the guarantors), the level of credit enhancement and the Spain's country risk could also impact the notes rating.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Luis Mozos

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Volker Gulde

Senior Vice President/Manager

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

