Moody's assigns definitive rating to Auto Loan Trust Receivable ABL No. 370-012330-0005

JPY45.0 billion in Debt Securities affected
Tokyo, April 24, 2020 -- Moody's SF Japan K.K. has assigned a definitive rating to
Auto Loan Trust Receivable ABL No. 370-012330-0005,
backed by auto loan receivables.
The complete rating action is as follows:
Transaction Name: Auto Loan Trust Receivable ABL No. 370-012330-0005
Class: ABL
Rating: Aaa (sf)
Issue Amount: JPY45.0 billion
Interest Rate: Floating
Closing Date: April 24, 2020
Final Maturity Date: May 26, 2025
Underlying Asset: Auto loan receivables
Cap Provider: Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation ("SMBC")
Arranger: SMBC Nikko Capital Markets Europe GmbH, SMBC
RATINGS RATIONALE
The seller, being both originator and initial servicer, entrusts
a pool of auto loan receivables and cash to the asset trustee and receives
a Senior Beneficial Interest and a Subordinated Beneficial Interest.
Entrustment of the receivables is perfected against third parties under
the Perfection Law (the Law Prescribing Exceptions, Etc.
to the Civil Code Requirement for Setting Up Against a Third Party to
an Assignment of Claims and Chattels). Perfection against obligors
is not made until certain events occur.
The asset trustee raises funds by taking out a limited-recourse
asset-backed loan ("ABL") from investors, and uses the proceeds
to redeem the Senior Beneficial Interest in full. The seller holds
the Subordinated Beneficial Interest.
The asset trustee enters into an interest-rate cap agreement with
the cap provider to hedge its interest-rate risk.
Credit enhancement is provided by the senior/subordinated structure and
available excess spread. Subordination comprises approximately
14.9% of the initial principal balance of the receivables.
The ABL is redeemed in a monthly pass-through amortization.
The redemption of the Subordinated Beneficial Interest is suspended until
the full payment of the ABL (sequential payment mechanism).
Defaulted receivables in the underlying pool are used as payment in kind
for dividends on the Subordinated Beneficial Interest, while cash
in an amount equivalent to the principal balance of the defaulted receivables
are transferred from the interest collection account to the principal
collection account.
If an early amortization event occurs, the dividend waterfall to
the Subordinated Beneficial Interest is suspended, and excess spread
is used to redeem the ABL. Key early amortization events include
a servicer replacement event occurring and the accumulated default amount
exceeding its trigger threshold.
A back-up servicer is not appointed at closing. However,
if a back-up servicer stand-by event occurs, the asset
trustee will appoint one.
If a servicer replacement event occurs, the asset trustee can dismiss
the servicer and have the back-up servicer take over as servicer.
In preparation for servicer replacement, liquidity is provided in
the form of a cash reserve at closing. This reserve covers interest
payments on the ABL, trust fees, and fees relating to the
start of back-up servicer operations, etc.
Commingling risk is fully covered by the Subordinated Beneficial Interest
under a stressed scenario.
The rating is based mainly on the credit quality of the receivables,
the transaction structure, and the servicer's experience.
Moody's estimated the annualized expected default rate of the underlying
assets at approximately 1.18% (cumulative expected default
rate: approximately 2.60%, Aaa credit enhancement:
approximately 12.23%), after taking into consideration
the receivables' attributes, historical data on the receivables'
entire pool, performance data on securitization pools, and
industry trends.
The expected default rate is based on the default definition used in Moody's
analysis and may not be comparable to other rates.
To determine the rating, Moody's also conducted a cash flow
analysis by adding stress consistent with the assigned rating on parameters
such as the expected default rate.
Moody's assumes that, given the structure of the transaction
as well as other factors, the risk of interruption to the cash flow
from the assets -- in the event of the originator's
or the asset trustee's bankruptcy -- is sufficiently
minimized to achieve the rating assigned.
Moody's considers the servicer sufficiently capable of servicing the pool,
having taken into account its business experience and servicing operations.
The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's
Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS"
(Japanese) published in April 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111167.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the rating:
The primary factor that could lead to a downgrade of the rating is worse
performance of the underlying assets than Moody's expected.
Moody's has also conducted the sensitivity analysis below which
provides the number of notches by which the model-indicated output
of the deal would have varied if different assumptions had been made as
to certain key model parameters. The analysis assumes that the
deal has not aged.
If the annualized default rate was changed from 1.18% to
1.76% and 2.35% and other assumptions remained
unchanged, the model-indicated output of ABL would change
by 0 and 1 notch respectively.
The analysis results are model-indicated outputs, which are
one of the many quantitative and qualitative factors considered by rating
committees in determining actual ratings. This analysis does not
intend to measure how the rating of the deal might migrate over time,
but rather, how the initial model-indicated output of the
deal might have differed if certain key model parameters had been varied.
Our analysis has considered the increased uncertainty relating to the
effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the Japanese economy as well as
the effects that the announced government measures put in place to contain
the virus, will have on the performance of consumer assets.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
It is a global health shock, which makes it extremely difficult
to provide an economic assessment. The degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
In rating this transaction, Moody's used a cash flow model
to model cash flow stress scenarios to determine the extent to which investors
would receive timely payments of interest and principal in the stress
scenarios, given the transaction structure and collateral composition.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Moody's SF Japan K.K. is a registered credit rating agency
under the Financial Instrument and Exchange Act but not a Nationally Recognized
Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore the credit
ratings assigned by Moody's SF Japan K.K. are Registered
Credit Ratings to the FSA, but are not NRSRO Credit Ratings.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Yusuke Minaki
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's SF Japan K.K.
Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl
2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku
Tokyo 105-6220
Japan
JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4220
Client Service: 81 3 5408 4210
Yusuke Seki
Associate Managing Director
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4220
Client Service: 81 3 5408 4210
Releasing Office:
Moody's SF Japan K.K.
Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl
2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku
Tokyo 105-6220
Japan
JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4220
Client Service: 81 3 5408 4210