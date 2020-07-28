Moody's assigns definitive rating to BBVA Leasing 2, FT SME ABS notes

EUR 1,743 million of securities rated
Madrid, July 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned the following
definitive rating to the debt issued by BBVA Leasing 2, FT (the
Issuer):
....EUR 1,743,000,000 Bonos
due November 2043, Assigned Aa3 (sf)
In addition to the rated notes, the Issuer issued a EUR 357,000,000
loan ("Préstamo B") at closing which provides subordination to
the rated notes. Moody's has not assigned a rating to Préstamo
B.
The transaction is a static cash securitisation of credit rights (interest
and principal, excluding the purchase option and indirect taxes
such as VAT) derived from lease receivables granted by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya
Argentaria, S.A. ("BBVA", Long Term Deposit
Rating: A2 /Short Term Deposit Rating: P-1, Long
Term Counterparty Risk Assessment: A3(cr) /Short Term Counterparty
Risk Assessment: P-2(cr)) to small and medium-sized
enterprises (SMEs), self-employed individuals and corporates
located in Spain.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating of the notes is primarily based on the analysis of the credit
quality of the underlying portfolio, the structural integrity of
the transaction, the roles of external counterparties and the protection
provided by credit enhancement.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures
put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook,
have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors,
regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on
the performance of corporate assets and small businesses from the collapse
in Spain's economic activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery
in the second half of the year. However, that outcome depends
on whether governments can reopen their economies while also safeguarding
public health and avoiding a further surge in infections. As a
result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually
high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety.
In Moody's view, the strong credit positive features of this deal
include, amongst others:
(i) a diversified pool across industry sectors and regions;
(ii) a relatively granular pool as the top obligor represents less than
1.1% of the pool volume and the effective number in terms
of obligor groups is 694; and
(iii) leasing contracts benefitting from a legal or sectorial moratorium
have been excluded from the pool as of closing. In addition BBVA
undertakes to repurchase contracts that might adhere to such moratoriums
in the future.
However, the transaction has some challenging features, such
as:
(i) exposure to the construction and building sector at around 16.8%
of the pool volume, which includes a 9% exposure to real
estate developers, in terms of Moody's industry classification;
(ii) a strong linkage to BBVA as it holds several roles in the transaction
(originator, servicer and accounts bank); and
(iii) no interest rate hedge mechanism being in place while the notes
pay a fixed coupon and 22.4% of the pool balance consists
of floating-rate contracts (most of them referenced to Euribor).
- Key collateral assumptions:
Mean default rate: Moody's assumed a mean default rate of 9%
over a weighted average life of 2.6 years (equivalent to a B1/Ba3
proxy rating as per Moody's Idealized Default Rates). This assumption
is based on: (1) the available historical vintage data, (2)
the performance of the previous transactions originated by BBVA and (3)
the characteristics of the line-by-line portfolio information.
Moody's also took into account the current economic environment and its
potential impact on the portfolio's future performance, as well
as industry outlooks or past observed cyclicality of sector-specific
delinquency and default rates.
Default rate volatility: Moody's assumed a coefficient of variation
(i.e. the ratio of standard deviation over the mean default
rate explained above) of 44.9%, as a result of the
analysis of the portfolio concentrations in terms of single obligors and
industry sectors.
Recovery rate: Moody's assumed a 35% stochastic mean recovery
rate, primarily based on the characteristics of the collateral-specific
line-by-line portfolio information, complemented by
the available historical vintage data. In addition, Moody's
assumed a 12% recovery rate mean upon insolvency of the originator.
Portfolio credit enhancement: the aforementioned assumptions correspond
to a portfolio credit enhancement assumption of 22%, that
takes into account the Spanish current local currency country risk ceiling
(LCC) of Aa1.
As of June 2020, the audited provisional asset pool of underlying
assets was composed of a portfolio of 40,187 contracts amounting
to EUR 2,545.9 million. The top industry sector in
the pool, in terms of Moody's industry classification, is
Transportation: Cargo (17.5%).
The top obligor group represents 1.06% of the portfolio
and the effective number of obligor groups is 696. The assets were
originated between 2005 and 2020 and have a weighted average seasoning
of 2.6 years and a weighted average remaining term of 5 years.
The interest rate is floating for almost 22.4% of the pool
while the remaining part of the pool bears a fixed interest rate.
The weighted average spread on the floating portion is 1.60%,
while the weighted average interest on the fixed portion is 1.80%.
Geographically, the pool is concentrated mostly in the regions of
Catalonia (22.9%) and Madrid (21.9%).
At closing, leases up to 30 days in arrears will not exceed 1%
of the total pool balance, and there are no leases with more than
30 days in arrears.
Assets are represented by receivables belonging to different sub-pools:
equipment (42.8%), transportation (31.8%)
and real estate (25.5%).The securitized portfolio
does not include the final instalment amount to be paid by the lessee
(if option is chosen) to acquire full ownership of the leased asset (i.e.
the residual value instalment).
- Key transaction structure features:
Reserve fund: The transaction benefits from EUR 105,000,000
reserve fund, equivalent to 5% of the balance of the securitised
portfolio at closing. The reserve fund provides both credit and
liquidity protection to the notes.
- Counterparty risk analysis:
BBVA will act as servicer of the leases for the Issuer, while Europea
de Titulizacion, S.G.F.T., S.A
(NR) will be the management company (Gestora) of the transaction.
All of the payments under the assets in the securitised pool are paid
into the collection account at BBVA, from which they are transferred
into the Issuer account on the second day following receipt. The
Issuer account is held at BBVA with a transfer requirement if the rating
of the account bank falls below Ba1.
- Principal Methodology:
The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to
Rating ABS Backed by Equipment Leases and Loans" published in July 2020
and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1236206.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
- Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:
The notes' rating is sensitive to the performance of the underlying portfolio,
which in turn depends on economic and credit conditions that may change.
The evolution of the associated counterparties risk, the level of
credit enhancement and the Spain's country risk could also impact the
notes' rating.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating
and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
