Moody's assigns definitive rating to BBVA Leasing 2, FT SME ABS notes

Madrid, July 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned the following definitive rating to the debt issued by BBVA Leasing 2, FT (the Issuer):

....EUR 1,743,000,000 Bonos due November 2043, Assigned Aa3 (sf)

In addition to the rated notes, the Issuer issued a EUR 357,000,000 loan ("Préstamo B") at closing which provides subordination to the rated notes. Moody's has not assigned a rating to Préstamo B.

The transaction is a static cash securitisation of credit rights (interest and principal, excluding the purchase option and indirect taxes such as VAT) derived from lease receivables granted by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. ("BBVA", Long Term Deposit Rating: A2 /Short Term Deposit Rating: P-1, Long Term Counterparty Risk Assessment: A3(cr) /Short Term Counterparty Risk Assessment: P-2(cr)) to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), self-employed individuals and corporates located in Spain.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating of the notes is primarily based on the analysis of the credit quality of the underlying portfolio, the structural integrity of the transaction, the roles of external counterparties and the protection provided by credit enhancement.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook, have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors, regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of corporate assets and small businesses from the collapse in Spain's economic activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half of the year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding a further surge in infections. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

In Moody's view, the strong credit positive features of this deal include, amongst others:

(i) a diversified pool across industry sectors and regions;

(ii) a relatively granular pool as the top obligor represents less than 1.1% of the pool volume and the effective number in terms of obligor groups is 694; and

(iii) leasing contracts benefitting from a legal or sectorial moratorium have been excluded from the pool as of closing. In addition BBVA undertakes to repurchase contracts that might adhere to such moratoriums in the future.

However, the transaction has some challenging features, such as:

(i) exposure to the construction and building sector at around 16.8% of the pool volume, which includes a 9% exposure to real estate developers, in terms of Moody's industry classification;

(ii) a strong linkage to BBVA as it holds several roles in the transaction (originator, servicer and accounts bank); and

(iii) no interest rate hedge mechanism being in place while the notes pay a fixed coupon and 22.4% of the pool balance consists of floating-rate contracts (most of them referenced to Euribor).

- Key collateral assumptions:

Mean default rate: Moody's assumed a mean default rate of 9% over a weighted average life of 2.6 years (equivalent to a B1/Ba3 proxy rating as per Moody's Idealized Default Rates). This assumption is based on: (1) the available historical vintage data, (2) the performance of the previous transactions originated by BBVA and (3) the characteristics of the line-by-line portfolio information. Moody's also took into account the current economic environment and its potential impact on the portfolio's future performance, as well as industry outlooks or past observed cyclicality of sector-specific delinquency and default rates.

Default rate volatility: Moody's assumed a coefficient of variation (i.e. the ratio of standard deviation over the mean default rate explained above) of 44.9%, as a result of the analysis of the portfolio concentrations in terms of single obligors and industry sectors.

Recovery rate: Moody's assumed a 35% stochastic mean recovery rate, primarily based on the characteristics of the collateral-specific line-by-line portfolio information, complemented by the available historical vintage data. In addition, Moody's assumed a 12% recovery rate mean upon insolvency of the originator.

Portfolio credit enhancement: the aforementioned assumptions correspond to a portfolio credit enhancement assumption of 22%, that takes into account the Spanish current local currency country risk ceiling (LCC) of Aa1.

As of June 2020, the audited provisional asset pool of underlying assets was composed of a portfolio of 40,187 contracts amounting to EUR 2,545.9 million. The top industry sector in the pool, in terms of Moody's industry classification, is Transportation: Cargo (17.5%).

The top obligor group represents 1.06% of the portfolio and the effective number of obligor groups is 696. The assets were originated between 2005 and 2020 and have a weighted average seasoning of 2.6 years and a weighted average remaining term of 5 years. The interest rate is floating for almost 22.4% of the pool while the remaining part of the pool bears a fixed interest rate. The weighted average spread on the floating portion is 1.60%, while the weighted average interest on the fixed portion is 1.80%. Geographically, the pool is concentrated mostly in the regions of Catalonia (22.9%) and Madrid (21.9%). At closing, leases up to 30 days in arrears will not exceed 1% of the total pool balance, and there are no leases with more than 30 days in arrears.

Assets are represented by receivables belonging to different sub-pools: equipment (42.8%), transportation (31.8%) and real estate (25.5%).The securitized portfolio does not include the final instalment amount to be paid by the lessee (if option is chosen) to acquire full ownership of the leased asset (i.e. the residual value instalment).

- Key transaction structure features:

Reserve fund: The transaction benefits from EUR 105,000,000 reserve fund, equivalent to 5% of the balance of the securitised portfolio at closing. The reserve fund provides both credit and liquidity protection to the notes.

- Counterparty risk analysis:

BBVA will act as servicer of the leases for the Issuer, while Europea de Titulizacion, S.G.F.T., S.A (NR) will be the management company (Gestora) of the transaction.

All of the payments under the assets in the securitised pool are paid into the collection account at BBVA, from which they are transferred into the Issuer account on the second day following receipt. The Issuer account is held at BBVA with a transfer requirement if the rating of the account bank falls below Ba1.

- Principal Methodology:

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to Rating ABS Backed by Equipment Leases and Loans" published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1236206. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

- Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

The notes' rating is sensitive to the performance of the underlying portfolio, which in turn depends on economic and credit conditions that may change. The evolution of the associated counterparties risk, the level of credit enhancement and the Spain's country risk could also impact the notes' rating.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

