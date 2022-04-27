Moody's assigns definitive rating to BPL Mortgages S.r.l. (SME 2022) SME ABS notes

EUR 1,800 million of securities rated

Paris, April 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned the following definitive rating to the debts issued by BPL Mortgages S.r.l. (SME 2022) (the Issuer):

....EUR 1,800,000,000 Class A Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 25 October 2064, Assigned A2 (sf)

Moody's has not assigned any rating to the EUR 656,397,000 Class J Asset Backed Notes due 25 October 2064.

The transaction is a static cash securitisation of secured and unsecured term loans granted by Banco BPM S.p.A. (Baa3 LT Counterparty Risk Rating/P-3 Bank Deposits) to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) located in Italy.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings of the notes are primarily based on the analysis of the credit quality of the underlying portfolio, the structural integrity of the transaction, the transaction linkage to Banco BPM S.p.A. ("Banco BPM") acting as servicer and account bank and the protection provided by credit enhancement.

In Moody's view, the strong credit positive features of this deal include, among others: (i) the granularity of the portfolio (with an effective number of 2,000 at borrower level); (ii) the high level of collateralisation of the portfolio as 59.20% of the portfolio is secured by a mortgage (52.45% by a first lien); (iii) the inclusion of an amortizing cash reserve (4% of Class A notes) designed to provide liquidity coverage and credit enhancement over the life of the transaction and the credit enhancement provided by the subordination of the Class J up to 26.71%.

However, the transaction has several challenging features, such as: (i) high industry concentration in the building and real estate sector (around 32.11% of the portfolio, according to Moody's industry classification); (ii) high degree of linkage to Banco BPM which is acting as issuer account bank and holding the cash reserve amount; (iii) the poor historical performance of the previous Banco BPM transactions; (iv) the possibility of the servicer to renegotiate several terms and conditions of the loans up to certain limits, such as the lengthening of the loan maturity up to 30 and 10 years maximum provided a respective limit of 7% and 5%, as well as the granting of a principal payment grace period for a period of up to 12 months and for maximum of 3 times (provided such renegotiations are carried out for 20% maximum of the portfolio amount); (v) the lack of a hedging mechanism to mitigate the fixed-floating mismatch on the fixed portion of the portfolio (32.41% of the pool which can be increased to 16% through renegotiations); and (vi) exposure to set-off risk (around 5%).

KEY COLLATERAL ASSUMPTIONS

Mean default rate: Moody's assumed a mean default rate of 22% over a weighted average life of 7.1 years and based on a default definition of 180 days and bad loans (equivalent to a B2 proxy rating as per Moody's Idealized Default Rates). This assumption is based on: (1) the performance of previous transactions of Banco BPM; and (2) the characteristics of the updated loan-by-loan portfolio information. Moody's took also into account the current economic environment and its potential impact on the portfolio's future performance, as well as industry outlooks or past observed cyclicality of sector-specific delinquency and default rates.

Portfolio credit enhancement: Moody's assumed portfolio credit enhancement of 29.5%, that takes into account the Italian current local currency country ceiling of Aa3.

Recovery rate: Moody's assumed a 45% stochastic mean recovery rate, primarily based on the characteristics of the collateral-specific loan-by-loan portfolio information, complemented by the limited available historical vintage data.

Default rate volatility: the aforementioned assumptions correspond to a coefficient of variation (i.e. the ratio of standard deviation over the mean default rate explained above) of 37.18%.

As of 14 March 2022, the securitised portfolio is composed of 28,411 loan contracts amounting to EUR 2,433.2 million. The top industry sector in the pool, in terms of Moody's industry classification, is Construction & Building representing 32.11% of the total pool. Geographically, the pool is concentrated mostly in Lombardy (44.59%). The effective number of obligors is 2,000 with the top borrower and top 10 borrowers representing respectively 0.43% and 3.41% of the portfolio. The assets were originated mainly between 2010 and 2022 and have a weighted average seasoning of 4.64 years and a weighted average remaining term of 7.84 years. The interest rate is floating for 67.59% of the pool while the remaining part of the pool bears a fixed interest rate. The weighted average spread on the floating portion is 1.8%, while the weighted average interest on the fixed portion is 3.4%.

KEY TRANSACTION STRUCTURE FEATURES

Reserve fund: The transaction benefits from EUR 72 million cash reserve fully funded at closing, equivalent to 4% of the rated notes. The reserve will amortise in line with the rated notes up to a floor of EUR 7.2 million (or 10% of the initial cash reserve amount). The reserve fund provides both credit protection and liquidity protection to the notes over the life of the transaction.

COUNTERPARTY RISK ANALYSIS

Banco BPM (Baa3 long term deposit rating, (P)Ba2 Senior unsecured rating) will act as the servicer of the loans for the issuer.

All of the payments under the assets in the securitised pool are paid into the collection account at Banco BPM. There is a daily sweep of the funds held in the collection account into the issuer account held also at Banco BPM. Moody's has taken into account the commingling risk within its cash flow modelling considering an exposure of 1 month of collections.

Banco BPM acts as account bank for the transaction and as such as deposit bank for the cash reserve. This feature does not constraint the rating as of closing as the assigned rating is below the cap based on Moody's approach to assessing counterparty risks in Structured Finance published on 26 May 2021. However, such rating cap could act as a constraint to the ratings on the Class A in the future should the performances be better than expected and/or the credit enhancement is significantly higher.

METHODOLOGY:

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating SME Balance Sheet Securitizations" published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1264367. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

The notes' ratings are sensitive to the performance of the underlying portfolio, which in turn depends on economic and credit conditions that may change. The evolution of the associated counterparties risk, the level of credit enhancement and the Italy's country risk could also impact the notes' rating.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

