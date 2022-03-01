Moody's assigns definitive rating to Class A-1 issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2022-LTV1

info

PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN!

 

By clicking “I AGREE” [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking “I AGREE”] (the “Information”).   References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates.

 

Terms of One-Time Website Use

 

1.            Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form.               

 

2.            You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities.  Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision.  No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever.          

 

3.            To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information.

 

4.            You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information.     

 

5.            You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​

I AGREE
Rating Action:

Moody's assigns definitive rating to Class A-1 issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2022-LTV1

01 Mar 2022

New York, March 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a definitive rating to class A-1 of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust (JPMMT) 2022-LTV1.

JPMMT 2022-LTV1 is the third prime jumbo transaction in 2022 issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corporation (JPMMAC), the sponsor and mortgage loan seller, with the underlying loans originated by various originators. The weighted average (WA) loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of the mortgage pool is approximately 88.0%, which is in line with those of the other JPMMT LTV transactions, but higher than other prior JPMMT transactions with WA LTVs of about 70% on average. Otherwise, the credit characteristics of the mortgage loans backing this transaction are similar to recent JPMMT transactions that we have rated.

JPMMT 2022-LTV1 has a sequential payment structure, albeit principal is paid pro-rata amongst the senior bonds until a trigger event has occurred; this structure is more beneficial to senior bondholders than the shifting interest structure that is typical of prime jumbo transactions. The transaction also has a step-up incentive servicing fee structure.

We base our ratings on the certificates on the credit quality of the mortgage loans, the structural features of the transaction, our assessments of the origination quality and servicing arrangement, the strength of the third-party review (TPR) and the representations and warranties (R&W) framework of the transaction.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2022-LTV1

CI. A-1, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's expected loss for this pool in a baseline scenario-mean is 1.65%, in a baseline scenario-median is 1.25% and reaches 10.45% at a stress level consistent with our Aaa ratings.

Collateral Description

We assessed the collateral pool as of February 1, 2022, the cut-off date. The deal will be backed by 558 fully amortizing fixed-rate prime jumbo non-conforming mortgage loans with an aggregate unpaid principal balance (UPB) of approximately $535,210,600 and an original term to maturity of up to 30 years.

All the loans except for 71 loans were underwritten pursuant to the new general QM rule. The other loans in the pool either meet Appendix Q to the QM rules or are identified as agency safe harbor QM or QM-rebuttable presumption.

There are 487 loans originated pursuant to the new general QM rule in this pool. The third-party review verified that the loans' APRs met the QM rule's thresholds (APOR + 1.5%). Furthermore, these loans are typically underwritten and documented pursuant to the QM rule's verification safe harbor via a mix of the Fannie Mae Single Family Selling Guide, the Freddie Mac Single-Family Seller/Servicer Guide, and the applicable program overlays. As part of the origination quality review and based on the documentation information we received in the ASF tape, we concluded that these loans were fully documented and therefore, we ran these loans as "full documentation" loans in our MILAN model.

Approximately 12.5% of the mortgage loans by balance are designated as safe harbor Qualified Mortgages (QM) and meet Appendix Q to the QM rules, 0.05% and 0.15% of the mortgage loans by balance are designated as agency safe harbor QM and QM-rebuttal presumption, respectively. Approximately 86.8% of the mortgage loans by balance are designated as Safe Harbor APOR loans, for which mortgage loans are not underwritten to meet Appendix Q but satisfy AUS with additional overlays of originators and 0.5% of the mortgage loans by balance are designated as QM-rebuttal presumption APOR loans.

The WA primary borrower FICO is about 764. The borrowers have high monthly incomes (averaging about $25,697) and substantial liquid cash reserves (averaging about $190,775) which have been verified as part of the underwriting process and reviewed by the TPR firms. Approximately 47.2% of the mortgage loans (by UPB) were originated in California which includes metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) Los Angeles (17.0% by UPB) and San Francisco (8.7% by UPB). The high geographic concentration in high-cost MSAs is reflected in the high average balance of the pool ($959,159).

As of the cut-off date, none of the borrowers of the mortgage loans have inquired about or requested forbearance plans with the related servicer or had previously entered into a COVID-19 related forbearance plan with the related servicer. Certain borrowers may become subject to forbearance plans or other payment relief plans following the cutoff date. In the event a borrower requests or enters a COVID-19 related forbearance plan after the cut-off date but prior to the closing date, JPMMAC will remove such mortgage loan from the mortgage pool and remit the related closing date substitution amount. If after the closing date a borrower enters into or requests a COVID-19 related forbearance plan, such mortgage loan (and the risks associated with it) will remain in the mortgage pool.

Aggregation/Origination Quality

We consider JPMMAC's aggregation platform to be adequate and we did not apply a separate loss-level adjustment for aggregation quality. In addition to reviewing JPMMAC aggregation quality, we have also reviewed the origination quality of originators contributing a significant percentage of the collateral pool (above 10%) and MAXEX Clearing LLC (an aggregator).

loanDepot.com, LLC (loanDepot) and United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC (UWM) sold/originated approximately 52.1% and 11.4% of the mortgage loans (by UPB) in the pool. The remaining originators each account for less than 10.0% (by UPB) in the pool. Approximately 5.0% and 3.0% (by UPB) of the mortgage loans were acquired by JPMMAC from MAXEX Cleaning, LLC and Verus Mortgage Trust 1A (aggregators), respectively, which purchased such mortgage loans from the related originators or from an unaffiliated third party which directly or indirectly purchased such mortgage loans from the related originators.

We increased our base case and Aaa loss expectations for certain originators of non-conforming loans where we do not have clear insight into the underwriting practices, quality control and credit risk management - except being neutral for CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC, Guaranteed Rate, Inc., Caliber Home Loans, Inc., Finance of America Mortgage LLC, and loanDepot under the old QM guidelines and additionally, we were neutral for Rocket Mortgage, LLC. under the new QM guidelines.

loanDepot originated approximately 52.1% of the mortgage loans by pool balance. 289 loans out of the 291 loanDepot originated loans in the pool are pursuant to the new QM rule. To satisfy the new rule, loanDepot implemented its non-agency JumboAdvantage Express program for applications on or after March 1, 2021. Under the program, the APR on all loans will not exceed the average prime offer rate (APOR) +1.5%, and income and asset documentation will be governed by the following, designed to meet the verification safe harbor provisions of the new QM Rule harbor via a mix of the Fannie Mae Single Family Selling Guide, the Freddie Mac Single-Family Seller/ Servicer Guide, and the applicable program overlays. We applied an adjustment for loanDepot loans originated under the new QM rules as more time is needed to fully evaluate this origination program.

The loan pool backing this transaction includes 57 UWM loans originated pursuant to the new general QM rule. To satisfy the new rule, UWM implemented its prime jumbo underwriting overlays over the GSE Automated Underwriting System (AUS) for applications on or after March 1, 2021. Under UWM's new general QM underwriting, the APR on all loans will not exceed the average prime offer rate (APOR) +1.5%, and income and asset documentation will be governed by the following, designed to meet the verification safe harbor provisions of the new QM Rule: (i) applicable overlays, (ii) one of (x) Fannie Mae Single Family Selling Guide or (y) Freddie Mac guidelines and (iii) Desktop Underwriter.

Servicing Arrangement

We consider the servicing arrangement for this pool to be adequate, due to the presence of a strong master servicer, Nationstar Mortgage LLC (Nationstar; B1 long-term issuer rating, with stable outlook).

loanDepot (subserviced by Cenlar FSB), JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (JPMCB) and United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC (subserviced by Cenlar FSB), and are the principal servicers in this transaction and will service approximately 52.1%, 36.6% and 11.4% (by UPB), respectively. NewRez LLC f/k/a New Penn Financial, LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing will act as interim servicer for the mortgage loans serviced by JPMCB from the closing date until the servicing transfer date, which is expected to occur on or about April 1, 2022 (but which may occur after such date).

The servicers are required to advance P&I on the mortgage loans. To the extent that the servicers are unable to do so, the master servicer will be obligated to make such advances. In the event that the master servicer, Nationstar, is unable to make such advances, the securities administrator, Citibank, N.A. (long-term deposits/long-term senior unsecured Aa3, Stable, long-term CR assessment Aa3(cr), BCA baa1, and short term deposit P-1) will be obligated to do so to the extent such advance is determined by the securities administrator to be recoverable. The servicing fee for loans in this transaction will be predominantly based on a step-up incentive fee structure with a monthly base fee of $40 per loan.

Third-Party Review

The transaction benefits from a TPR on 100% of the loans for regulatory compliance, credit, property valuation and data integrity. The TPR results confirm compliance with the originator's underwriting guidelines for the vast majority of loans, no material regulatory compliance issues, and no material property valuation issues. The loans that had exceptions to the originator's underwriting guidelines had significant compensating factors that were documented.

R&W Framework

Our review of the R&W framework considers the financial strength of the R&W providers, scope of R&Ws (including qualifiers and sunsets) and enforcement mechanisms. JPMMT 2022-LTV1's R&W framework is in line with that of other JPMMT transactions we have rated where an independent reviewer is named at closing, and costs and manner of review are clearly outlined at issuance. The loan-level R&Ws meet or exceed the baseline set of credit-neutral R&Ws we have identified for US RMBS. The R&W framework is "prescriptive", whereby the transaction documents set forth detailed tests for each R&W.

The originators and the aggregators each make a comprehensive set of R&Ws for their loans. The creditworthiness of the R&W provider determines the probability that the R&W provider will be available and have the financial strength to repurchase defective loans upon identifying a breach. JPMMAC does not backstop the originator R&Ws, except for certain "gap" R&Ws covering the period from the date as of which such R&W is made by an originator or an aggregator, respectively, to the cut-off date or closing date. In this transaction, we've adjusted our base case and Aaa loss expectations for R&W providers that are unrated and/or financially weaker entities.

Transaction Structure

JPMMT 2022-LTV1 features a sequential payment structure, albeit principal is paid pro-rata amongst the senior bonds until a trigger event has occurred; this structure is more beneficial to senior bondholders than the shifting interest structure that is typical of prime jumbo transactions. In addition, the excess spread in this transaction can be used to absorb losses, whereas typical shifting interest structures do not benefit from excess spread.

Interest payments to the bonds will be made using the interest remittance amount and principal payments will be made using the principal remittance amount. Although the transaction has separate interest and principal waterfalls, principal can be used to reimburse interest shortfalls. Any excess spread will be used to cover current period's realized loss, reimburse prior period's realized losses, pay Class XS certificates, reimburse unpaid trust expenses with any remaining amounts being used to fund an Interest Reserve Account. Realized losses and note write-downs will be allocated in reverse sequential order starting with the class B-3 certificates.

There is less than 0.5% excess spread (annualized) available in the deal. When excess spread is a form of credit enhancement, it can provide a significant amount of credit protection to investors. However, the amount of protection provided by excess spread will depend on: (1) WAC deterioration or yield compression resulting from (i) high-yielding mortgage loans prepaying or defaulting at a faster pace than other mortgage loans; or (ii) modifications of loan interest rates lowering the average rate and (2) the speed with which mortgage loans prepay or default during the life of the securitization.

In our analysis, we accounted for WAC deterioration by applying a 15% haircut to the weighted average interest rate of the mortgage loans in the pool. We used this calculated lower interest rate in our cash flow modelling. We also applied a prepayment rate of 25% based on historical prepayment rate of loans with similar characteristics.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

Down

Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down. Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations because of a higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction governance and fraud.

Up

Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings of the subordinate bonds up. Losses could decline from Moody's original expectations because of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in February 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1305403. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1320568.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Dipanshu Rustagi
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Luisa De Gaetano
Associate Managing Director
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

