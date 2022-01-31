Moody's assigns definitive rating to Class A-2022-01 French RMBS Notes issued by BPCE Master Home Loans

EUR 5,000 million RMBS Notes rated, relating to a portfolio of French home loans

Madrid, January 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned definitive rating to Notes issued by BPCE Master Home Loans:

....EUR 5,000.0M Class A-2022-01 Notes due 30 January 2026, Assigned Aaa (sf)

Moody's also affirmed the ratings of the EUR 5,000.0M Class A-2018-02 Notes at Aaa (sf), EUR 5,000.0M Class A-2019-01 Notes at Aaa (sf), EUR 5,000.0M Class A-2019-02 Notes at Aaa (sf), EUR 5,000.0M Class A-2020-01 Notes at Aaa (sf), EUR 3,000.0M Class A-2020-02 Notes at Aaa (sf), EUR 3,200.0M Class A-2021-01 Notes at Aaa (sf) and EUR 4,000.0M Class A-2021-02 Notes at Aaa (sf).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Notes are backed by a revolving pool originated by a total of 26 banks, 11 Banques Populaires and 15 Caisses d'Epargne, which all belong to the BPCE group (A1/P-1 & Aa3(cr)/P-1(cr)). The assets supporting the Notes consist of French prime residential home loans backed by first economic lien mortgages or equivalent third-party eligible guarantees "pret cautionne", hereafter called "caution-loans". The maximum amount of Class A Notes that can be outstanding under the program is EUR 50.0 billion.

The portfolio of assets amount to approximately EUR 40.3 billion as of Oct 2021 pool cut-off date. The Reserve Fund will be funded to 0.25% of the total Notes balance at closing and the total credit enhancement for the Class A Notes will be 11.75%.

The ratings are primarily based on the credit quality of the portfolio, the structural features of the transaction and its legal integrity.

According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from various credit strengths such as a granular portfolio and an amortising liquidity reserve sized at 0.25% of the original balance of the Class A Notes. However, Moody's notes that the transaction features some credit weaknesses such as no back-up servicer appointed at closing and no rating trigger for appointing a back-up servicer. However, the management company (France Titrisation SAS) will facilitate the search for a substitute servicer if needed. Various mitigants have been included in the transaction structure such as the estimation language in place whereby France Titrisation SAS will estimate the cash flows based on the most recent servicer report in case no updated servicer report is available.

The weighted average maturity of the underlying Portfolio is higher than the expected Maturity of the Class A notes. During the revolving period, Class A notes that have reached their expected maturity date can be redeemed thanks to the issuance of new Class A notes. An Amortisation Event would be triggered if any Series of Class A Notes is not reimbursed on its expected Maturity Date. The transaction would then switch to the Amortisation Period Priority of Payments and the notes maturity would change to the Programme Legal Final Maturity Date which is the Payment Date falling thirty-seven years after the first Amortisation Period Payment Date.

Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected loss of 0.6% and Aaa MILAN credit enhancement ("MILAN CE") of 10.0% related to borrower receivables. The expected loss captures our expectations of performance considering the current economic outlook, while the MILAN CE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario. Expected defaults and MILAN CE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio loss distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential future loss scenario in the ABSROM cash flow model to rate RMBS.

Portfolio expected loss of 0.6%. This is in line with the French RMBS sector and is based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime loss expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) the collateral performance of BPCE group originated loans to date, as provided by the originator and observed in previously securitised portfolios; (ii) the current macroeconomic environment in France and the impact of future interest rate rises on the performance of the mortgage loans; (iii) the potential drift in asset quality since new loans can be added to the pool subject to certain conditions being met; and (iv) benchmarking with other French RMBS transactions.

MILAN CE of 10.0%: This is slightly higher than the French RMBS sector average and follows Moody's assessment of the loan-by-loan information taking into account the following key drivers: (i) the collateral performance of BPCE group originated loans to date as described above; (ii) the weighted average current loan-to-value of 71.82% (after adjusting for different fees that have been included in the property values) which is in line with the sector average; (iii) around 90.41% of the loans in the pool are caution-loans with the majority being guaranteed by unrated guarantors; and (iv) potential drift in asset quality through new loans being added, in particular assuming that all loans can be substituted by caution-loans with unrated guarantors and the potential exposure to exposure to buy-to-let loans and self-employed borrowers.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in December 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1248130. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of ratings for RMBS securities may focus on aspects that become less relevant or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings include: (i) increased counterparty risk leading to potential operational risk of servicing or cash management interruptions; and (ii) economic conditions being worse than forecasted resulting in higher arrears and losses.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Greg O'Reilly

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Barbara Rismondo

Senior Vice President/Manager

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

