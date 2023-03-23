Moody's assigns definitive rating to German Lion RMBS S.A., Compartment 2023-1

EUR 5,947.5 million RMBS Notes rated, relating to a portfolio of German residential mortgage loans

Paris, March 23, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a definitive rating to notes issued by German Lion RMBS S.A., Compartment 2023-1:

....EUR 5,947.5M Class A Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due March 2078, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Moody's has not assigned ratings to the EUR 552.5M Class B Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due March 2078 and the EUR 59.5M Class C Mortgage Backed Fixed Rate Notes due March 2078.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Notes are backed by a 3-year revolving pool of German prime residential mortgage loans originated by ING-DiBa AG ("ING-DiBa", Aa3/P-1/Aa3(cr)). This represents the third transaction of ING-DiBa and the second issuance out of the German Lion shelf.

The portfolio of assets amounts to approximately EUR 6,500.0 million as of December 2022 pool cut-off date.

The reserve fund is funded to 1.00% of the Class A Notes balance at closing and the total credit enhancement for the Class A Notes is 9.42% via subordination of Class B Notes and the reserve fund. In addition to the reserve fund, a liquidity facility sized at 0.3% of the outstanding principal amount of Class A Notes will be available to cover shortfall on Class A Notes interest payments and senior fees.

The ratings are primarily based on the credit quality of the portfolio, the structural features of the transaction and its legal integrity.

According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from various credit strengths such as a granular portfolio and liquidity support through the reserve fund and the liquidity facility both amortising to a floor set at €1.0 million. However, Moody's notes that the transaction features some credit weaknesses such as a 3-year revolving period, a high degree of linkage to ING-DiBa, with the entity performing multiple roles, and the risk of asset yield reduction after the end of the revolving period.

Various mitigants have been included in the transaction structure, such as performance triggers which will stop the revolving period if pool performance worsens. Replenishment criteria limit the potential extent of pool quality deterioration during the revolving period, especially the maximum portfolio weighted-average loan-to-foreclosure-value (LTFV) of 80.0% and the minimum weighted-average portfolio interest rate of 1.6%. The high degree of linkage is mitigated by the sound credit profile of ING-DiBa.

Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected loss of 0.80% and Aaa MILAN credit enhancement ("MILAN CE") of 9.0% related to borrower receivables. The expected loss captures our expectations of performance considering the current economic outlook, while the MILAN CE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario. Expected defaults and MILAN CE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio loss distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential future loss scenario in the ABSROM cash flow model to rate RMBS.

Portfolio expected loss of 0.80%: This is higher than the German RMBS sector average and is based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime loss expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) the collateral performance of ING-DiBa originated loans to date, as provided by the originator and observed in previously securitised portfolios; (ii) the current macroeconomic environment in Germany and the impact of future interest rate rises on the performance of the mortgage loans; (iii) portfolio composition, in particular the concentration of high-LTV loans; and (iv) the potential drift in asset quality since new loans can be added to the pool subject to certain conditions being met.

MILAN CE of 9.0%: This is higher than the German RMBS sector average and follows Moody's assessment of the loan-by-loan information taking into account the following key drivers: (i) the collateral performance of loans originated by ING-DiBa, as described above; (ii) the weighted average current loan-to-foreclosure-value of 77.9% which is higher than the sector average; (iii) potential drift in asset quality through new loans being added during the 3-year revolving period.

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/390481. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

A Request for Comment was published in which Moody's requested market feedback on potential revisions to its RMBS methodology framework. However, at this time no associated country-specific supplement has been published which would be relevant for the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release. Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of ratings for RMBS securities may focus on aspects that become less relevant or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please see Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING:

Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the rating include: (i) increased counterparty risk leading to potential operational risk of (a) servicing or cash management interruptions and (b) the risk of increased swap linkage due to a downgrade of a currency swap counterparty ratings; and (ii) economic conditions being worse than forecast resulting in higher arrears and losses.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Emmanuel Kakou

Associate Lead Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris, 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Barbara Rismondo

Senior Vice President/Manager

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris, 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

