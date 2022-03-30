Moody's assigns definitive rating to Handset Receivables ABS

JPY84.0 billion in debt securities affected

Tokyo, March 30, 2022 -- Moody's SF Japan K.K. has assigned a definitive rating to the following transaction.

The complete rating action is as follows:

Transaction Name: Handset Installment Sales Receivables Securitization 2022-03

Class: Senior Trust Certificates

Rating: Aaa (sf)

Issue Amount: JPY84.0 billion

Scheduled Dividend Rate: Fixed

Closing Date: March 30, 2022

Final Maturity Date: February 16, 2026

Underlying Asset: Handset installment sales receivables

Total Amount of Receivables: JPY100,114,926,951 (JPY98,897,438,354 in principal, as of January 31, 2022)

Trust Certificates Trustee/Trust Administrator/Private Placement Dealer: Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

Arranger: Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Originator as both the Settlor and Asset Trustee entrusts a pool of handset installment sales receivables under Item 3 of Article 3 of Japan's Trust Law (Declaration of trust). In turn, the Settlor receives the Securitization Trust Certificates and Settlor Trust Certificates.

The Originator, as the Seller, entrusts the Securitization Trust Certificates and cash to the Trust Certificates Trust. In turn, the Seller receives the Senior Trust Certificates, Mezzanine Trust Certificates, Subordinated Trust Certificates and Seller Trust Certificates. The Originator holds the Settlor Trust Certificates. The self-settled trust deed is attested by a notary public.

The Seller transfers the Senior Trust Certificates and Subordinated Trust Certificates to investors through the Private Placement Dealer and holds the Mezzanine Trust Certificates and Seller Trust Certificates. The transfers of the Senior Trust Certificates and Subordinated Trust Certificates are perfected against the Trust Certificates Trustee and third parties by obtaining the Trust Certificate Trustee's approval in writing with a certified date under Article 94 of Japan's Trust Law.

Credit enhancement is mainly provided by the senior/subordinated structure.

Subordination for the Senior Trust Certificates comprises approximately 10.4% of the total principal balance of the Senior, Mezzanine and Subordinated Trust Certificates at the closing date.

The interest and principal collection of underlying assets are allocated to the dividends and principal redemption on the Securitization Trust Certificates and Settlor Trust Certificates on a pari passu basis, in accordance with the ratio of initial outstanding amounts in each of the Trust Certificates.

The dividend and principal of the Securitization Trust Certificates are allocated to the dividends and principal redemption on the Senior, Mezzanine and Subordinated Trust Certificates.

The Senior, Mezzanine and Subordinated Trust Certificates are redeemed in a monthly amortization manner. The principal redemption of the Mezzanine Trust Certificates is suspended until the full redemption of the Senior Trust Certificates. The Subordinated Trust Certificates are redeemed to the extent that certain conditions are met.

If any of the underlying assets defaults, interest collections up to the defaulted amount is transferred to the principal account (default trapping mechanism). If the interest collections are insufficient in covering the defaulted amount, the outstanding amounts of the Subordinated and Mezzanine Trust Certificates are written off by the insufficient amount in a certain manner.

The Asset Trustee as the Initial Servicer collects a pool of the underlying assets. The Asset Trustee delegates a part of the trust operations to the Trust Administrator. A special servicer and back-up servicer are not appointed at closing.

If any trustee replacement preparation event occurs, the Beneficiaries of the Asset Trust are required to prepare for the appointment of a new asset trustee, special servicer and back-up servicer.

Key trustee replacement preparation events include the downgrade of the rating of Asset Trustee or its parent company to a certain level.

If any trustee replacement events occur, the Beneficiaries of the Asset Trust can dismiss the Asset Trustee and appoint a new asset trustee, special servicer and back-up servicer. In preparation for asset trustee replacement, liquidity is provided in the form of a cash reserve at closing. If any trustee replacement preparation events occur, additional liquidity is provided.

Commingling risk is mitigated by the required advance payments, which is conducted if any trustee replacement preparation trigger event occurs.

The rating is based mainly on the credit quality of the receivables, the transaction structure and the Originator/Initial Servicer's experience and credit quality.

The underlying assets are handset installment sales receivables originated by the Settlor. The portfolio is highly granular with a large number of consumer obligors.

Moody's estimates the annualized expected default rate of the underlying assets at approximately 0.8%, taking into consideration the receivables' attributes, historical data on the Settlor's entire pool, and industry trends. The expected default rate is based on the default definition used in Moody's analysis and may not be comparable to other rates.

To determine the rating, Moody's also conducted a cash flow analysis by adding stress consistent with the assigned rating on parameters, such as the expected default rate.

Moody's assumes that, given the structure of the transaction and other factors, the risk of interruption to the cash flow from the assets -- in the event of the Settlor's bankruptcy -- is sufficiently minimized to achieve the rating assigned.

Moody's considers the Settlor is sufficiently capable of servicing the underlying pool, as the Settlor has substantial experience as a servicer in the mobile telecommunications carrier industry.

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to Rating Consumer Loan-Backed ABS (Japanese)" published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1264339. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

The primary factors that could lead to a downgrade of the rating are the worse performance of the underlying assets than Moody's had expected and the deterioration of the Settlor's creditworthiness.

Moody's has also conducted the sensitivity analysis below which provides the number of notches by which the model-indicated output of the deal would have varied if different assumptions had been made as to certain key model parameters. The analysis assumes that the deal has not aged.

If the transaction's annualized expected default rate was changed from 0.8% to 1.6% and 2.4%, and other assumptions remained unchanged, the model-indicated output of the rated class would change by 0 and 1 notch.

The analysis results are model-indicated outputs, which are one of the many quantitative and qualitative factors considered by rating committees in determining actual ratings. This analysis does not intend to measure how the rating of the deal might migrate over time, but rather, how the initial model-indicated output of the deal might have differed if certain key model parameters had been varied.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Moody's SF Japan K.K. is a registered credit rating agency under the Financial Instrument and Exchange Act but not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore the credit ratings assigned by Moody's SF Japan K.K. are Registered Credit Ratings to the FSA, but are not NRSRO Credit Ratings. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Yusuke Minaki

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's SF Japan K.K.

Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl

2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku

Tokyo, 105-6220

Japan

JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4220

Client Service: 81 3 5408 4210



Yusuke Seki

Associate Managing Director

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4220

Client Service: 81 3 5408 4210



Releasing Office:

Moody's SF Japan K.K.

Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl

2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku

Tokyo, 105-6220

Japan

JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4220

Client Service: 81 3 5408 4210

