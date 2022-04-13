Moody's assigns definitive rating to Herald International Financial Leasing's auto lease ABS, Bavarian Sky China Leasing 2022-1 Trust

Hong Kong, April 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a definitive Aa2 (sf) rating to the senior notes issued by Bavarian Sky China Leasing 2022-1 Trust, a domestic asset-backed securitization (ABS) transaction backed by a pool of auto leases originated by Herald International Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. in China.

The complete rating action is as follows:

Issuer: Bavarian Sky China Leasing 2022-1 Trust

....RMB2,640,000,000 Senior Notes, Assigned Aa2 (sf)

The RMB360,000,070.85 Subordinated Notes are not rated by Moody's.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rated notes will be supported by the subordination provided by the subordinated notes that rank junior to them in the trust's priority of payments, a fully-funded cash reserve and any excess spread received during the life of the transaction.

When assigning the rating, Moody's analysis focused, among other factors, on (1) the characteristics of the securitized pool; (2) the macroeconomic environment; (3) the short historical performance data; (4) the potential of losing the lease receivables if Herald becomes bankrupt and its bankruptcy administrator decides to terminate the leases; (5) the parental support available to the servicer; (6) the protection provided by the credit enhancement; and (7) the legal and structural integrity of the transaction.

Moody's has considered, among other things, the transaction's following key strengths:

(1) Diversified pool composition: The portfolio is very granular, consisting of 18,331 performing finance leases selected from the originator's portfolio, spread across 31 regions in China.

(2) Favorable pool characteristics: (a) All leases in the portfolio are granted to individuals for the leases of new BMW and MINI vehicles; (b) for each lease receivable, the lease principal balance as of the cutoff date is no more than 80% of the purchase price of the relevant leased vehicle; (c) the leases are not delinquent at the pool cutoff date; and (d) they carry fixed interest rates. Typically, lessees are less likely to default on leases if significant equity has been built up in the underlying vehicle via down payments.

(3) Static sequential structure with fast amortization: This is a static deal with no revolving period. As a result, the transaction is exposed only to the default risk of the leases in the initial pool. The weighted average remaining tenor of the underlying leases is short. Furthermore, the issuer will apply lease repayments to pay the rated notes' interest and principal from the first monthly payment date until they are repaid in full.

(4) Strong credit enhancement: The rated notes are protected by (a) the subordinated notes; (b) a non-amortizing cash reserve fully funded at closing; and (c) any excess spread available, which will be used to repay the rated notes.

(5) Parental support: There is a high likelihood of ultimate parental support for the originator/servicer from Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW, A2/P-1, stable) since Herald provides financing to the lessees of BMW vehicles in China, which is a strategically important and major auto sales market for BMW.

Moody's has also considered the following weaknesses and mitigants:

(1) Short historical performance data: Because the originator started offering leases for BMW and MINI vehicles only from 2017, the historical lease performance data period is short. Many leases have not substantially amortized. Moody's has not received recovery data from the originator. Given that the financial terms of the leases in this transaction are fairly similar to those of the loans from other auto captive companies in China, Moody's has compared the historical data provided by Herald with those of other global auto manufacturers' captive companies in China, including the pool performance of their Chinese auto loan securitization transactions. Moody's has also considered the pool characteristics to determine the stressed assumptions of the cutoff pool in this transaction.

(2) Balloon lease inclusion: About 7.58% of the leases in the cutoff pool have balloon payments at lease maturity. Such balloon payments contribute about 4.02% of the cutoff pool balance. Moody's views balloon lease payments as subject to higher refinancing risk, and hence default risk, than periodic lease installments, and has considered this in its quantitative analysis.

(3) Lease termination risk: If the originator becomes bankrupt during the transaction period and its bankruptcy administrator decides to terminate the leases early, the issuer will lose future lease payments and have to claim against the bankrupt estate for lost lease income. That said, the likelihood of lease termination in this transaction is very low, and Moody's has assumed a low probability of lease termination upon the originator's bankruptcy in its analysis.

(4) Untested backup servicing arrangement: There are no precedents for servicer transfer in China and there is no backup servicer in this transaction. Servicing of the transaction may be disrupted if the servicer fails to perform when needed. There is an upfront non-amortizing cash reserve to mitigate the servicer disruption risk.

MAIN MODEL ASSUMPTIONS

Moody's assumed a mean default rate of 1.7% and a portfolio credit enhancement of 9.5% for the securitized pool. A recovery rate of 10% is used as the other main input for Moody's cash flow model ABSROM. These assumptions are made according to (i) Moody's analysis of the characteristics of the securitized pool, (ii) the historical performance of auto lease receivables on the originator's book and similar securitization transactions, (iii) Moody's current expectation of future economic conditions in China, (iv) the origination history and experience of the originator, and (v) other qualitative considerations.

RATINGS METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1264141. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

Factors that may lead to an upgrade of the rating on the notes include a significant improvement in the credit profile of the originator or its parent companies, and a significantly better-than-expected performance of the pool, together with an increase in the credit enhancement of the notes.

Factors that may lead to a downgrade of the rating include a significant deterioration in the credit profile of the originator or its parent company; a significant decline in the overall performance of the pool; and the absence of any mitigating actions for the deal.

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range may indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than what Moody's had previously anticipated.

The Company

The originator and servicer, Herald International Financial Leasing Co., Ltd., was established by China Auto Leasing Limited in September 2009 before it was acquired by BMW Holding B.V. in 2016. It is now 58% owned by BMW Holdings B.V. and 42% owned by BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd., which is a 75/25 joint venture between BMW and Shenyang JinBei Automotive Industry Holdings Company Limited, a China-incorporated automobile manufacturing company. BMW Holdings B.V. is 100% owned by BMW.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Moody's took into account one or more third party due diligence assessment(s) regarding the underlying assets or financial instruments (the "Due Diligence Assessment(s)") in this credit rating action and used the Due Diligence Assessment(s) in preparing the rating. This had a neutral impact on the rating.

The Due Diligence Assessment(s) referenced herein were prepared and produced solely by parties other than Moody's. While Moody's uses Due Diligence Assessment(s) only to the extent that Moody's believes them to be reliable for purposes of the intended use, Moody's does not independently audit or verify the information or procedures used by third-party due-diligence providers in the preparation of the Due Diligence Assessment(s) and makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of the Due Diligence Assessment(s).

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

For PRC only: Neither MCO nor any of its majority-owned affiliates is a qualified credit rating agency within the PRC. Any rating assigned by MCO or any of its majority-owned affiliates: (1) does not constitute a rating as required under any relevant PRC laws or regulations; (2) cannot be included in any registration statement, offering circular, prospectus or any other documents submitted to the PRC regulatory authorities; and (3) cannot be used within the PRC for any regulatory purpose or for any other purpose which is not permitted under relevant PRC laws or regulations. For the purposes of this paragraph only, "PRC" refers to the mainland of the People's Republic of China, excluding (i)Hong Kong SAR, China, (ii) Macau SAR, China and (iii) Taiwan, China.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

