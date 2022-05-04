Moody's assigns definitive rating to Notes issued by Lanark Master Issuer plc Series 2022-1

London, May 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a definitive long-term credit rating to Notes issued by Lanark Master Issuer plc Series 2022-1:

....GBP700M Series 2022-1 1A Notes due December 2069, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Moody's also affirms the existing ratings of Notes issued by Lanark Master Issuer plc.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Notes are backed by a pool of UK Prime residential mortgage loans originated by Clydesdale Bank PLC (Baa1/P-2; A2(cr)/P-1(cr)) and Yorkshire Bank Home Loans Limited ("YBHL", NR), a wholly owned subsidiary of Clydesdale Bank PLC. This represents the fifteenth issuance out of the Lanark Master Trust. There will be new assets added to the pool as a part of the current issuance. The trust property for this transaction consists of approximately GBP 4.4 billion of loans as of 31 January 2022 pool cut-off date. The Reserve Fund will be funded to 1.24% of the total funding Notes outstanding at closing, the total credit enhancement for the Class A Notes will be 12.00% and could remain as low as 12.00% on an on-going basis.

The rating is primarily based on the credit quality of the portfolio, the structural features of the transaction and its legal integrity. From the assessment of the credit quality of the underlying mortgage loan pool, Moody's determined the portfolio expected loss of 0.7% and MILAN Credit Enhancement ("MILAN CE") of 7%.

Offset mortgage loans: A unique structural feature relates to the 3.0% of offset mortgage loans in the pool, whereby the amount of interest charged on the loans is reduced in proportion to the amount of savings held in a linked account at Clydesdale Bank PLC. The transaction structure includes a mechanism for Clydesdale Bank PLC to compensate the issuer for the reduction in interest receipts.

Moody's Portfolio Variation test ("MPV test"). In the context of the new notes issuance, the existing program documentation contains a 0.3% variation limit on the MPV test result at the time new loans are added but no new rated notes are issued. In Moody's view the MPV test 0.3% threshold amount limit reduces the risk that the portfolio quality will deteriorate between issuances due to riskier loans being assigned to the mortgage pool.

Portfolio expected loss of 0.7%: This is in line with the UK Prime RMBS sector and is based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime loss expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) the collateral performance of Clydesdale Bank PLC and YBHL originated loans to date, as provided by the originator and observed in the Lanark Master Trust; (ii) the current macroeconomic environment in the UK and the impact of future interest rate rises on the performance of the mortgage loans; and (iii) the potential drift in asset quality since new loans can be added to the pool subject to certain conditions being met.

MILAN CE of 7%: This is in line with the UK Prime sector average and follows Moody's assessment of the loan-by-loan information taking into account the following key drivers: (i) the collateral performance of Clydesdale Bank PLC and YBHL originated loans to date as described above; (ii) the weighted average current loan-to-value of 63.1% which is in line with the sector average; (iii) AVM and drive-by valuations rather than full physical valuations used for 8.2% of the portfolio; and (iv) the satisfaction of the MPV test to limit potential substitution risk.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in February 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1278125. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of ratings for RMBS securities may focus on aspects that become less relevant or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors that would lead to an upgrade of the ratings include: (i) significantly better than expected performance of the pool together with an increase in credit enhancement of Notes; or (ii) a deleveraging of the capital structure.

Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings include: (i) an increase in the level of arrears resulting in a higher level of losses than forecast; or (ii) economic conditions being worse than forecast resulting in higher arrears and losses.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1327149.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The below contact information is provided for information purposes only. Please see the ratings tab of the issuer page at www.moodys.com, for each of the ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that has issued the ratings.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

