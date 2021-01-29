Moody's assigns definitive rating to PBD GERMANY AUTO LOAN 2021 UG (HAFTUNGSBESCHRAENKT) Auto ABS

EUR 466.2 million ABS Notes rated, relating to a portfolio of German auto loans

Madrid, January 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned the following rating to Notes issued by PBD GERMANY AUTO LOAN 2021 UG (HAFTUNGSBESCHRAENKT):

....EUR 466.2M Class A Fixed Rate Notes due December 2032, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)

Moody's has not assigned a rating to the subordinated EUR 33.8M Class B Fixed Rate Notes due December 2032.

At closing EUR 466.2M Class A Fixed Rate Notes and EUR 33.8M Class B Fixed Rate Notes are issued. During the three years revolving/ramp-up period additional Class A and Class B Notes can be issued up to a total outstanding balance of EUR 800.0M Class A Notes and EUR 58.0M Class B Notes to purchase additional consumer loans. Issuance of new notes will not reduce credit enhancement levels.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Notes are backed by a pool of German auto loans originated by PSA Bank Deutschland GmbH ("PSA Bank", NR, a joint venture between Banque PSA Finance (A3/P-2 Bank deposit rating; A3(cr)/P-2(cr)) and Santander Consumer Bank AG (A3/P-2 Bank deposit rating; A1(cr)/P-1(cr)).

The portfolio of assets amount to approximately EUR 500.0M as of 20th January 2021 pool cut-off date. Subject to certain conditions, the portfolio can ramp up to EUR 858.0M during the three years revolving period. The General Reserve Fund will be funded to 0.3% of the Class A Notes balance at closing and the total credit enhancement for the Class A Notes will be 7.04%.

The rating is primarily based on the credit quality of the portfolio, the structural features of the transaction and its legal integrity.

According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from various credit strengths such as a granular portfolio and an amortising liquidity reserve sized at 0.3% of Class A Notes balance. However, Moody's notes that the transaction features some credit weaknesses such as the three years revolving/ramp-up period and the high share of balloon loans. Various mitigants have been included in the transaction structure such as a back-up servicer facilitator which is obliged to appoint a back-up servicer upon servicer insolvency, as well as early amortization triggers which will start notes' amortisation before the revolving/ramp-up period end date if performance deteriorates.

The portfolio of underlying assets was distributed through dealers to private individuals (59.5%) and commercial borrowers (40.5%) to finance the purchase of new (67.6%) and used (32.4%) cars. As of 20th January 2021 the portfolio consists of 41,034 auto finance contracts with a weighted average seasoning of 13.0 months. The contracts have equal instalments during the life of the contract and a larger balloon payment at maturity. Balloon loans represent 72.6% of the portfolio at closing and on average, the balloon instalment portion accounts for 33.7% of the initial principal outstanding balance of balloon loans.

Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected defaults of 4.75%, expected recoveries of 45.0% and Aaa portfolio credit enhancement ("PCE") of 12.5% related to borrower receivables. The expected defaults and recoveries capture our expectations of performance considering the current economic outlook, while the PCE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario. Expected defaults and PCE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio loss distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential future loss scenario in the cash flow model to rate Auto ABS.

Portfolio expected defaults of 4.75% are slightly higher than the EMEA Auto ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account (i) historic performance of the book of the originator, (ii) benchmark transactions, and (iii) other qualitative considerations, such as the high balloon component of the portfolio.

Portfolio expected recoveries of 45.0% are in line with the EMEA Auto ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account (i) historic performance of the originator's book, (ii) benchmark transactions, and (iii) other qualitative considerations.

PCE of 12.5% is slightly higher than the EMEA Auto ABS average and is based on Moody's assessment of the pool which is mainly driven by: (i) the exposure to balloon payments after considering the strength of the manufacturer, (ii) the relative ranking to originator peers in the EMEA market, and (iii) the three years revolving period. The PCE level of 12.5% results in an implied coefficient of variation ("CoV") of 44.4%.

CURRENT ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTY:

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of consumer assets from the current weak German economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in December 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1202515. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING:

Factors that may cause an upgrade of the rating of the notes include significantly better than expected performance of the pool together with an increase in credit enhancement of Notes.

Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the rating include: (i) increased counterparty risk leading to potential operational risk of servicing or cash management interruptions; and (ii) economic conditions being worse than forecast resulting in higher arrears and losses.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

