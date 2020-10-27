Moody's assigns definitive rating to RMBS Notes issued by Essence VIII B.V.

London, 27 October 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned definitive credit rating to the following Class of Notes issued by Essence VIII B.V.:

....EUR 583M Class A Mortgage-Backed Notes 2020 due October 2058, Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Moody's has not assigned ratings to the EUR 54M Class B Mortgage-Backed Notes 2020 due October 2058, and to the EUR 5.6M Class C Notes 2020 due October 2058.

The portfolio backing this transaction consists of Dutch buy-to-let ("BTL") mortgage loans originated by NIBC Bank N.V. (Baa1/P-2, A3(cr)/P-2(cr)) ('NIBC'). The portfolio will be serviced by NIBC while part of the servicing tasks will be sub-delegated to STATER Nederland B.V. ('Stater').

The portfolio current pool balance was approximately EUR 637 million as of 31 August 2020, the portfolio reference date. It consists of 2,554 loans, secured by first ranking buy-to-let mortgages on properties located in the Netherlands.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating takes into account the credit quality of the underlying mortgage loan pool, from which Moody's determined the MILAN Credit Enhancement ("MILAN CE") and the portfolio expected loss, as well as the transaction structure and legal considerations. The expected portfolio loss of 2.0% and the MILAN required CE of 12.0% serve as input parameters for Moody's cash flow model and tranching model.

The expected loss is 2.0%, which is higher than the average in the Dutch RMBS sector, but lower than the other Dutch BTL transaction rated by Moody's and takes into account: (i) that little historical performance data for the originator's BTL portfolio is available; (ii) benchmarking with comparable transactions in the Dutch owner-occupied and Dutch BTL market; (iii) peculiarities of the Dutch BTL market, such as the relatively high likelihood that the lender will not benefit from its pledge on the rents paid by the tenants in case of borrower insolvency; (iv) NIBC long standing RMBS issuance history.

MILAN CE for this pool is 12.0%, which is higher than the average in the Dutch RMBS sector, but lower than the other Dutch BTL transaction rated by Moody's and takes into account: (i) the fact that no meaningful historical performance data is available for the originator's BTL portfolio and the Dutch BTL market; (ii) the weighted average current loan-to-market value (LTMV) of approximately 59.4%; (iii) the high interest only (IO) loan exposure; Furthermore, while NIBC is using the market value in tenanted status in assessing the LTV upon origination, we apply additional stress to the property values to account for the higher illiquidity of rented-out properties when being foreclosed and sold in rented state in a severe stress scenario. Due to the small and niche nature of the Dutch BTL market and the high tenant protection laws in the Netherlands we consider a higher likelihood that properties will have to be sold with tenants occupying the property than in other BTL markets, such as the UK.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of consumer assets from the current weak economic activity in the Netherlands and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Principal Methodology

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1228742. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of a rating for RMBS securities may focus on aspects that become less relevant or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.

Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the rating:

Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings include: (i) increased counterparty risk leading to potential operational risk of servicing or cash management interruptions; and (ii) economic conditions being worse than forecast resulting in higher arrears and losses.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

