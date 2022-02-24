Moody's assigns definitive rating to Red & Black Home Loans France 2 RMBS

10,093 million RMBS Notes rated, relating to a portfolio of French residential mortgage loans
Frankfurt am Main, February 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a definitive rating
to Notes issued by Red & Black Home Loans France 2:
....EUR10,093.3M Class A Asset
Backed Fixed Rate Notes due February 2060, Definitive Rating Assigned
Aa1 (sf)
Moody's has not assigned a rating to the subordinated EUR 531.3M
Class B Asset Backed Fixed Rate Notes due February 2060.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Notes are backed by a pool of French residential mortgage loans originated
by Société Générale (A1/P-1; A1(cr)/P-1(cr)).
This represents the second issuance out of the Red & Black Home Loans
series.
The portfolio of assets amount to approximately €10,624.5
million as of 31st January 2022 pool cutoff date. The liquidity
reserve will be funded to 1.8% of the Class A Notes outstanding
balance with a floor of €5 million and the total credit enhancement
for the Class A Notes will be 6.7%.
The ratings are primarily based on the credit quality of the portfolio,
the structural features of the transaction and its legal integrity.
According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from various credit
strengths such as a granular portfolio, 77.2% of the
loans in the pool being secured by a guarantee extended by Crédit
Logement (Aa3 stable) and an amortising liquidity reserve sized at 1.8%
of Class A outstanding balance. However, Moody's notes that
the transaction features some credit weaknesses such as the ability for
mortgage loans to renegotiate interest rates and the ability of the cash
manager to invest available cash in authorized investments rated at least
A3/P-1, which caps the Class A Notes rating at Aa1.
Various mitigants have been included in the transaction structure such
as a the inclusion of a portfolio minimum weighted average interest floor
at 0.8% which limits the potential drop of excess spread
in the structure upon loan renegotiation.
Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected loss of 0.4%
and MILAN credit enhancement ("MILAN CE") of 5.5% related
to borrower receivables. The expected loss captures our expectations
of performance considering the current economic outlook, while the
MILAN CE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event
of a severe recession scenario. Expected defaults and MILAN CE
are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio loss
distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential
future loss scenario in the ABSROM cash flow model to rate RMBS.
Portfolio expected loss of 0.4%: This is lower than
the French RMBS sector and is based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime
loss expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) the composition
of the pool, with 77% of loans cautioned by Crédit
Logement which have historically performed better than other mortgage
loans; (ii) the collateral performance of Société Générale
originated loans to date, as provided by the originator and observed
in previously securitised portfolios; and (iii) the current macroeconomic
environment in France and the impact of future interest rate rises on
the performance of the mortgage loans.
MILAN CE of 5.5%: This is lower than the French RMBS
sector average and follows Moody's assessment of the loan-by-loan
information taking into account the following key drivers: (i) the
collateral performance of Société Générale
originated loans to date as described above; and (ii) the weighted
average current loan-to-value of 74.8%.
The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to
Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in February 2022 and
available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1278125.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of a rating
for RMBS securities may focus on aspects that become less relevant or
typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please
see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" for further
information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the
on-going surveillance in RMBS.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING:
In general, factors that would lead to an upgrade of the rating
include: (i) better than expected performance of the portfolio;
and (ii) an increase in credit enhancement in the amortization period.
But in the current structure the notes rating is capped at Aa1 due to
the authorized investments criteria.
Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the rating include: (i)
increased counterparty risk leading to potential operational risk of servicing
or cash management interruptions; and (ii) economic conditions being
worse than forecast resulting in higher arrears and losses.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Sebastian Schranz
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
Armin Krapf
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
