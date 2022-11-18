Moody's assigns definitive rating to Rosenkavalier 2022 UG (haftungsbeschraenkt) SME ABS Class A Notes

EUR 2,505 million of securities rated

Frankfurt am Main, November 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned the following definitive rating to the notes issued by Rosenkavalier 2022 UG (haftungsbeschraenkt) (the Issuer):

....EUR 2,505M Class A Notes due May 2028, Assigned A2 (sf)

Moody's has not assigned a rating to the EUR 495M Class B Notes due May 2028.

The transaction is a revolving cash securitisation of short-term loans granted by UniCredit Bank AG ("UniCredit", deposit rating A2/P-1, A1(cr)/P-1(cr)) to self-employed individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), mid-caps, and large corporates located in Germany.

This transaction follows a series of securitisations of the same type of short-term loans under UniCredit's Geldilux programme. The last issuance under the programme, Geldilux-TS-2015 S.A., closed in 2015 and restructured in 2018, was called in June this year.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating of the notes is primarily based on the analysis of the credit quality of the underlying portfolio, the structural integrity of the transaction, the roles of external counterparties and the protection provided by credit enhancement.

In Moody's view, the strong credit positive features of this deal include, among others: (i) above average portfolio quality due to the short-term nature of the underlying loans. Short-term loans that are subject to renewal have performed better historically than loans with the corresponding longer maturity, since each renewal decision gives leeway to the originator to reduce or cancel the relevant exposure in case of a deterioration of the borrower's credit worthiness; and (ii) the covenanted weighted average remaining term of up to 90 days which will ensure that the transaction deleverages very quickly in a run-down scenario.

However, the transaction has several challenging features, such as: (i) three-year revolving period during which incoming principal collections are used to purchase new loans rather than to amortize the notes. Adding new receivables to the pool can result in portfolio credit deterioration if riskier assets are added. Additionally, the transaction might face negative carry issues in case UniCredit does not use its replenishment option. Structural mitigants are a comprehensive set of concentration limits which have to be met when purchasing new loans and an early amortization trigger linked to a number of conditions including the failure to replenish to at least 90% of the initial pool balance; (ii) unhedged interest rate mismatch between the fixed rate interest payable on the Class A Notes and the Class B Notes and the short-term interest payable on the securitized portfolio. Given the short-term nature of the underlying assets, the weighted average interest rate on the portfolio can shift substantially in response to changing market conditions. However, this is mitigated by the covenanted weighted average minimum portfolio interest rate of 1.90%; (iii) set-off risk arising from borrowers having deposits or derivatives with UniCredit which is covered by subordination. Borrowers may set off these amounts against amounts they owe under the securitized loans in case of an insolvency of UniCredit. We derived our assumption on the set-off risk for the pool from the observed set-off exposure for the initial portfolio as well as under the predecessor transaction (maximum 19.4% since Aug 18); (iv) no external liquidity to bridge temporary interest shortfalls due to timing mismatches or a potential servicer transition period. The transaction does not benefit from a cash reserve as a source of liquidity if assets are paying less interest than expected (i.e. due to delinquencies) or are paying interest less frequently than the monthly interest due on the notes, or if interest proceeds are not collected by the servicer when suffering from financial distress. However, we note that interest payments on the Class A Notes can be deferred and interest payments on the Class B Notes are extinguished in case of a shortage of available proceeds; and (v) high degree of linkage to UniCredit in its capacity as originator and servicer under the transaction. Since the actual repayment of the short-term loans is often achieved via a rollover into a new short-term loan (or other type of refinancing) granted by UniCredit, it will depend on a borrower's credit quality as well as UniCredit's own creditworthiness and funding situation. The refinancing risk resulting from the latter is mitigated by the early amortization trigger which is linked to the credit quality of UniCredit and will ensure that securitized assets have been repaid before a potential default of the originator.

- Key collateral assumptions:

Mean default rate: Moody's assumed a mean default rate of 0.4% over a weighted average life of 0.25 years (equivalent to a Ba2 proxy rating as per Moody's Idealized Default Rates). This assumption is derived from the worst possible portfolio compositions for the replenished pools. Our default assumption is based on: (1) the characteristics of the loan-by-loan portfolio information, (2) a mapping of UniCredit's internal rating categories onto our scale, (3) the performance of the previous transactions originated by UniCredit under the Geldilux series and (4) the available historical vintage data for UniCredit's short-term loan book. Moody's took also into account the current economic environment and its potential impact on the portfolio's future performance, as well as industry outlooks or past observed cyclicality of sector-specific delinquency and default rates.

Default rate volatility: Moody's assumed a coefficient of variation (i.e. the ratio of standard deviation over the mean default rate explained above) of 206.2%, as a result of the analysis of the portfolio concentrations in terms of single obligors and industry sectors.

Recovery rate: Moody's assumed a 25% fixed recovery rate, primarily based on the issuer's senior unsecured claim against the originator with regards to any collateral backing the underlying loans. Customary to securitizations of bank loans in Germany, the collateral is not transfer to the issuer together with the loan portfolio but remains with the originator.

Portfolio credit enhancement: the aforementioned assumptions correspond to a portfolio credit enhancement of 23.3%, that takes into account the current German local currency country risk ceiling (LCC) of Aaa.

As of 30 September 2022, the initial pool of underlying assets was composed of a portfolio of 2,079 contracts amounting to EUR 3,000 million. The top industry sector in the pool, in terms of Moody's industry classification, is Construction & Building (23.2%), thereof 13.7% real estate developers. The top borrower group represents 1.0% of the portfolio and the effective number of obligors is 307. The weighted average interest rate is 2.61%. Geographically, the pool is concentrated mostly in Southern Germany, (Bavaria: 35.2% and Baden-Wuerttemberg: 7.9%). At closing, the pool does not contain any loans in arrears.

- Key transaction structure features:

Reserve fund: The transaction does not benefit from a reserve fund at closing. The servicer, upon the loss of Baa3(cr), will have to fund a liquidity reserve sized at EUR 150,000, which will be available to cover senior expenses. Moody's notes that the non-payment of interest on the Class A Notes will not constitute an event of default.

- Counterparty risk analysis:

UniCredit (A1(cr)/P-1(cr)) acts as servicer of the loans for the Issuer, while Wilmington Trust SP Services (Frankfurt) GmbH is the corporate administrator of the Issuer.

All of the payments under the assets in the securitised pool are paid into the collection account at UniCredit (A2/P-1). There is a daily sweep of the funds held in the collection account into the Issuer account. The Issuer account is also held at UniCredit (A2/P-1) with a transfer requirement if the rating of the account bank falls below Baa3 or P-3.

- Principal Methodology:

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating SME Balance Sheet Securitizations" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/390479. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

- Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

The notes' rating is sensitive to the performance of the underlying portfolio, which in turn depends on economic and credit conditions that may change. The evolution of the associated counterparties risk, the level of credit enhancement and the Germany's country risk could also impact the notes' rating.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

