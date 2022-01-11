Moody's assigns definitive rating to SAIC-GMAC's first auto loan ABS transaction for 2022

RMB9,430 million of securities rated
Hong Kong, January 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned definitive ratings to the Class
A1, Class A2 and Class B Notes issued by Rongteng 2022-1
Retail Auto Loan Securitization, a domestic transaction backed by
a pool of auto loans to be originated by SAIC-GMAC Automotive Finance
Company Limited (SAIC-GMAC) in China.
The complete rating action is as follows:
Issuer: Rongteng 2022-1 Retail Auto Loan Securitization
....RMB4,000M Class A1 Notes,
Assigned Aa1 (sf)
....RMB4,700M Class A2 Notes,
Assigned Aa1 (sf)
.RMB730M Class B Notes, Assigned Aa1 (sf)
The RMB570M Subordinated Notes are not rated by Moody's.
RATINGS RATIONALE
When assigning the rating, Moody's analysis focused, among
other factors, on (1) the characteristics of the securitized pool;
(2) the macroeconomic environment; (3) the lack of historical performance
data during the economically distressed period; (4) the parental
support available to the servicer; (5) the financial disruption risk
in the transaction, which refer to the risk of issuer's cash flow
disruption in case of a servicer termination event, and the mitigants
to support timely payments on the Class A1, A2 and B Notes (collectively,
"the senior notes"); (6) the protection provided by credit
enhancement against defaults and arrears in the securitized pool;
and (7) the legal and structural integrity of the transaction.
The rating assigned to Class A1 and A2 Notes are constrained by the financial
disruption risk in this transaction which involves the assessment of (1)
the likelihood that the servicer will be able to continue operations during
the life of the transaction, (2) the ease of transfer of responsibilities
from the servicer in case it needs to be replaced, and (3) the effectiveness
of the mitigants, if any, to mitigate the risk of cash flow
disruption caused by the financial distress of the servicer. Moody's
views the financial disruption risk for this transaction as not fully
mitigated because of the absence of prefunded reserve fund and the operational
risk embedded in the transaction. Upon a servicer termination event,
cash flow disruption could result in insufficient collections to pay interest
on the Class A1 and A2 Notes, which would trigger an event of default.
Due to the limited financial disruption risk, the maximum achievable
rating for Class A1 and A2 Notes are at Aa1 (sf).
Moody's considered, among other things, the transaction's
key strengths:
(1) Diversified collateral pool composition: The cut-off
portfolio consists of 178,957 obligors' loans with a good level
of geographic diversification across 31 regions in China. Typically,
a more granular pool exhibits less volatile performance.
(2) Favorable pool characteristics: The pool only includes loans
to purchase new vehicles. 100% of the payments are made
via direct debit. All loans are amortizing and have a weighted
average LTV of 71.91% at origination. The collateral
pool has a short weighted average remaining tenor of 29.64 months.
(3) Full turbo structure: Subordination of the Senior Notes will
increase over time after closing and certain excess spread will be received
during the transaction period. The issuer will apply the loan interest
and principal repayments in accordance with its priority of payment,
including repaying the Class A1 Notes up to its scheduled principal payment
on each note's payment date. The remaining collection will be used
to repay the Class A2 Notes until they are repaid in full, and subsequently,
and any further remaining collections will be used to sequentially repay
the Class A1 and B Notes until they are repaid in full.
(4) The originator's experience in the China auto finance sector:
The originator was the first auto finance company established in the China,
and has refined its underwriting process over time. The underwriting
system is independent from its sales function and dealers. The
originator uses a comprehensive set of data to assess a borrower's creditworthiness.
SAIC-GMAC uses its own credit scoring system to assign a credit
score to each borrower. Borrowers with score below a floor level
are automatically rejected. The originator has a network of dealers
which it also has wholesale business relationships with, this allows
closer monitoring of the dealers and may allow more consistent origination
and quality control.
Moody's has also considered the following weaknesses and mitigants:
(1) Untested back-up servicing arrangement: No back-up
servicing arrangement was set up at closing. Servicing of the transaction
may be subject to disruption if the originator/servicer fails to perform
when needed. Any disruption may result in a significant impact
because the transaction has more than 178,000 obligors located in
various parts of China. There is no precedent in China of actual
servicing transfers to date, although potential replacement servicers
exist because there are several captive finance originators with obligors
across the country. Moody's considers the high likelihood of parental
support for the servicer and the short weighted average life of the rated
notes as key mitigants to this weakness. Although there is no explicit
guarantee from the parent companies, the servicer is majority owned
by SAIC Motor Corporation Limited (SAIC) and is strategically important
to the auto business of its parents, SAIC and General Motors Company
(GM, Baa3, stable).
(2) Limited liquidity buffer: No liquidity reserve was funded at
closing and the only sources of liquidity are principal to pay interest
mechanism and excess spread. Moody's considered the following mitigants
in determining the operational and liquidity risks in this transaction,
which refer to operational disruptions, including non-timely
payments on the notes due to non-performance by the transaction
parties: (a) the strong parental support available to the servicer;
(b) the credit quality of the servicer's parents, SAIC and GM;
(c) the short tenor of this transaction; and (d) the trustee will
notify borrowers within 5 days of a servicer termination event.
In the event that the servicer's rating by domestic credit agencies falls
below certain levels, the excess spread will be used to fund various
reserve accounts. Moody's has not relied, in its rating analysis,
on triggers based on ratings assigned by other rating agencies.
(3) Commingling risk with the servicer's fund: The servicer will
auto-debit the borrowers' bank accounts on each of the loans' monthly
installment dates, and commingle such collections with its own funds.
This amount will be subject to commingling risk until the servicer transfers
such collections to the issuer's account (7th business day of each month)
prior to the immediate notes' payment date (26th calendar day of each
month). As a mitigant to commingling risk, the servicer will
(a) immediately upon a rating downgrade (by domestic rating agencies),
reduce the commingling period by transferring collections from the servicer
account to the trust account within four business days upon receipt of
funds by the servicer; (b) maintain various reserve funds using excess
spread trapping upon a rating downgrade (by domestic rating agencies);
and (c) put in place a servicing transfer plan within 90 days of a domestic
ratings downgrade. Moody's has considered the credit quality of
the servicer and the payment mechanism in this transaction and incorporated
one and a half months of cash commingling exposure in its modeling.
Moody's has not relied -- in its rating analysis --
on triggers based on ratings assigned by other rating agencies.
(4) Lack of historical performance data during economically stressed period:
The historical data provided covers the period from January 2014 to September
2021, a period that coincides with strong economic growth in China,
except for the first and second quarter of 2020 where China economy was
modestly affected by Covid-19. Accordingly, Moody's
has increased the mean default rate over those calculated with the historical
pool performance data in the base-case analysis.
MAIN MODEL ASSUMPTIONS
Moody's assumed a mean default rate of 1.2% and a portfolio
credit enhancement of 7.5% for the securitized pool.
A recovery rate of 15% is used as the other main input for Moody's
cash flow model ABSROM. These assumptions are made according to
Moody's analysis of the characteristics of such pools, their historical
performance, and the current view of China's social and macroeconomic
conditions and risks as reflected in its local currency country ceiling
of Aaa.
RATING METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global
Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published
in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1264141.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Factors that may cause a downgrade of the ratings include: (1) an
increase in non-diversifiable country risk in China; (2) an
increase in financial disruption risk, (3) a decline in the overall
performance of the pool; (4) a significant deterioration in the credit
profile of the originator or its parent companies and the absence of the
implementation of any mitigating actions for the transaction, and
(5) a deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range may indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than what Moody's had previously
anticipated.
THE COMPANY
SAIC-GMAC is 55% owned by SAIC Motor Corporation Limited
(SAIC) and 45% owned by General Motors Company (GM, Baa3,
stable). It is the first auto finance company established in China.
It was established in August 2004 and is licensed under the supervision
of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC).
SAIC-GMAC has both a retail and wholesale business. The
retail business provides auto loans to car purchasers of a number of brands,
including GM and non-GM brands. The loans are originated
through its dealership network across China.
The issuer is a newly established special purpose trust incorporated in
the China.
