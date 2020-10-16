Moody's assigns definitive rating to SuMi Trust Core1 RMBS

JPY200 Billion of Debt Securities Rated
Tokyo, October 16, 2020 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has assigned a definitive rating to SuMi
Trust Core1 RMBS. The transaction is backed by residential mortgage
loan receivables.
The complete rating action is as follows:
Transaction name: SuMi Trust Core1 RMBS
Class, Issue Amount, Scheduled Dividend Rate, Rating
Senior Trust Certificates, JPY200 billion, Fixed, Aaa
(sf)
Closing Date: October 15, 2020
Final Maturity Date: April 28, 2061
Underlying Asset: Residential mortgage loan receivables
Originator/Settlor/Servicer/Asset Trustee: Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
Bank, Limited
Arranger: BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Goldman
Sachs Japan Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
Bank, Limited
Credit Enhancement: The Senior/Subordinate structure and the excess
spreads available
Subordination: Approximately 8.4%
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Originator as both Settlor and Asset Trustee, entrusts a pool
of its residential mortgage loan receivables and all related rights (excluding
the Guarantors mortgage right on collateralized properties, the
rights on the Group Life Insurance and the rights on the Group Temporary
Disability Insurance) and cash under Item 3 of Article 3 of Japan's
Trust Law (Declaration of trust). In turn, the Settlor receives
the Senior Trust Certificates, the Subordinated Trust Certificates
and the Reserve Trust Certificates.
The Settlor transfers the Senior Trust Certificates to the outside and
retains the Subordinated Trust Certificates and the Reserve Trust Certificates.
The Asset Trustee as Servicer collects a pool of its residential mortgage
loan receivables. A back-up servicer is not appointed at
closing. However, if a back-up servicer appointment
preparation event occurs, the Asset Trustee can appoint a back-up
servicer.
The mortgage loan receivables are guaranteed by either of the guarantors,
which are affiliated with the originator. The relevant Guarantor
subrogates defaulted loans for the benefit of the Asset Trustee.
Principal redemption is made in a sequential manner. After the
Senior Trust Certificates are fully redeemed, the Subordinated Trust
Certificates are then redeemed.
Interest collections are transferred to the principal collection account
up to the aggregate amount of the outstanding balance of defaulted receivables
-- excluding the aggregate amount of these receivables which
are subrogated by the Guarantors and these receivables which are repurchased
by the Settlor (defaulted trapping mechanism).
If any Subordinated dividend suspension events occur, the dividends
waterfall to the Subordinated Trust Certificates are suspended,
and the excess spread is used to redeem the Senior Trust Certificates.
Key Subordinated dividend suspension events include a servicer credit
deterioration event occurring, a guarantor credit deterioration
event occurring and the accumulated default amount exceeding the trigger.
At closing, a liquidity reserve is funded to cover one-month
of dividends on Senior Trust Certificates, trust fees and group
life insurance premium, costs necessary to obtain perfection against
the obligors if the asset trustee is replaced and registration expenses
for mortgage-on-mortgage right. In addition,
upon the occurrence of a certain event, an additional cash reserve
is established to cover back-up servicing cost and set-off
risk.
The rating is based mainly on the credit quality of the receivables,
the transaction structure and the Servicer's experience.
Having analyzed both the obligors' attributes and the Settlor's
historical performance, Moody's estimated an expected cumulative
gross loss rate of 2.3%. Moody's also determined
its portfolio Expected Loss (EL) of 0.9% and MILAN Credit
Enhancement (CE) of 5.2%. In addition, Moody's
used the portfolio EL and the MILAN CE to determine a probability loss
distribution and conducted a cash flow analysis with multiple portfolio
loss scenarios of the distribution.
Moody's assumes that, given the structure of the transaction as
well as other factors, the risk of interruption to the cash flow
from the assets in the event of the originator's or the Asset Trustee's
bankruptcy is sufficiently minimized to achieve the rating assigned.
Moody's considers the servicer sufficiently capable of servicing the pool,
after having taken into account the settlor and asset trustees'
business experience, servicing operations and segregation management.
The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach
to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" (Japanese) published in May
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1228958.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:
The primary factor that could lead to a downgrade of the rating is worse
performance of the underlying assets than Moody's expected.
Moody's has also conducted the sensitivity analysis below which
provides the number of notches by which the model-indicated output
of the deal would have varied if different assumptions had been made as
to certain key model parameters. The analysis assumes that the
deal has not aged.
If the expected cumulative gross loss rate and the MILAN CE were changed
from 2.3%/5.2% to 3.5%/7.8%
and 4.6%/10.4% and other assumptions remained
unchanged, the model-indicated output of the Senior Trust
Certificates would change by 1 and 3 notches respectively.
The analysis results are model-indicated outputs, which are
one of the many quantitative and qualitative factors considered by rating
committees in determining actual ratings. This analysis does not
intend to measure how the rating of the deal might migrate over time,
but rather, how the initial model-indicated output of the
deal might have differed if certain key model parameters had been varied.
The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to
contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt
economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis
has considered the effect on the performance of consumer assets from the
current weak Japanese economic activity and a gradual recovery for the
coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway,
it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment
of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
