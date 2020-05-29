Moody's assigns definitive rating to Toyota Motor Finance (China) Co., Ltd. auto loan ABS in China: Toyota Glory 2020 Phase II Retail Auto Loan Credit Asset-backed Securities

RMB 4,050 million of securities rated

Hong Kong, May 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned definitive Aa3 (sf) rating to the Senior Notes issued by Toyota Glory 2020 Phase II Retail Auto Loan Credit Asset-backed Securities, a domestic transaction backed by a pool of auto loans originated by Toyota Motor Finance (China) Company Limited (TMF) in China.

The complete rating action is as follows:

Issuer: Toyota Glory 2020 Phase II Retail Auto Loan Credit Asset-backed Securities

....RMB 4,050,000,000 Senior Notes, Assigned Aa3 (sf)

The RMB 449,999,380.41 Subordinated Notes are not rated by Moody's.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rated notes are supported by the subordination provided by the subordinated notes. There was no liquidity reserve in this transaction at closing.

When assigning the rating, Moody's analysis focused, among other factors, on

(1) Characteristics of the securitized pool;

(2) Macroeconomic environment;

(3) Limited availability of historical performance data;

(4) Parental support available to the servicer;

(5) Potential for disruption of the issuer's cash flow in case of a servicer termination event, and the effectiveness of other structural mechanisms to support timely payments on the rated notes;

(6) Protection provided by the credit enhancement against defaults and arrears in the securitized pool; and

(7) Legal and structural integrity of the transaction.

Moody's considered, among other things, the transaction's following key strengths:

(1) Diversified collateral pool composition: The cut-off portfolio consists of 54,116 loans across 30 regions in China, although around 30% of the pool is concentrated in Guangdong region.

(2) Favorable pool characteristics: The pool only includes loans to purchase new passenger vehicles, majority of the loans have fully amortizing terms, payments are made by direct debit from the borrowers' bank accounts, and all loans have a minimum 20% down-payment at origination. The pool has a weighted average down-payment rate of about 36.51%. The weighted average initial loan-to-value ratio of the mortgage loans involved in the underlying assets of the notes is 63.49%.

(3) Static structure with fast amortization: This is a static deal with no revolving period. As a result, the transaction is only exposed to the default risk of the loans in the cut-off pool, which have a weighted average remaining tenor of about 24.10 months. Furthermore, the issuer will apply loan repayments to repay the rated notes from the first monthly payment date until they are repaid in full.

(4) Strong credit enhancement and interest alignment: The transaction benefits from several sources of credit enhancement, including (a) the subordination available to the rated notes; and (b) accelerated repayment of rated notes from excess spread if the cumulative default rate exceeds predefined thresholds.

Moody's has also considered the following weaknesses and mitigants:

(1) Untested back-up servicing arrangement: No back-up servicing arrangement was set up at closing. Servicing of the transaction may be subject to disruption if the originator/servicer fails to perform when needed. Any disruption can result in a material impact because the transaction has over 54,107 obligors located in various parts of China, and there are limited viable replacement servicers or collection agents in China capable of covering such a geographic spread and the sheer number of loans should the originator default. So far in China, there has been no precedent of actual servicing transfers. Moody's considers the high likelihood of parental support for the servicer and the short weighted average life of the rated notes as key mitigants to this concern.

(2) Limited liquidity buffer: The transaction had no liquidity reserve fully funded upfront. Moody's considered the following mitigants in determining the operational risk in this transaction: (a) the strong parental support available to the servicer; (b) the short tenor of this transaction; and (c) perfection of the trust's right over the assigned loans through notification to the underlying borrowers after a servicer termination event.

(3) Commingling risk with servicer's fund: The servicer will auto-debit the borrowers' bank accounts on each of the loans' monthly installment dates, and commingle such collections with its own funds. This amount will be subject to commingling risk until the servicer transfers such collections to the issuer's trust account on the 6th business day after the end of the last calendar month. Moody's has considered the credit quality of the servicer and the payment mechanism in this transaction and has modeled for a commingling exposure equal to 1.5 months of collections and a 45% recovery rate on such exposure.

(4) Historical performance data does not cover economically stressed period: Performance data of both dynamic and static pool by vintage from May 2011 to February 2020 were provided to Moody's. The period with meaningful performance data is relatively short compared to other mature ABS markets and also coincided with strong economic growth in China. Accordingly, Moody's has increased its default rate assumptions and reduced its recovery rate assumptions -- from those calculated with the historical pool performance data in its base case analysis -- to reflect the prospects of a slowdown in economic growth and rising credit concerns in China.

(5) Economic uncertainty: Our analysis has considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the China economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures, put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance of consumer assets. The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter will be severe and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual. However, there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in the event that the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be reinstated. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

MAIN MODEL ASSUMPTIONS

Moody's assumed a mean default rate of 1.5% and a portfolio credit enhancement of 8.0% for the securitized pool. Portfolio credit enhancement captures the loss that Moody's expects the auto portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario, and indicates the required credit enhancement level consistent with the highest rating achievable in China at Aa3, i.e. local currency country ceiling for bonds (LCC). A recovery rate of 10% is used as the other main input for Moody's cash flow model ABSROM.

These assumptions are made according to Moody's analysis of the characteristics of such pools, their historical performance, and the current view of China's social and macroeconomic conditions and risks as reflected in its local currency bond ceiling of Aa3.

RATINGS METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1225845. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING:

Factors that may cause an upgrade of the rating of the Senior Notes include a raising of the LCC of China.

Factors that may cause a downgrade of the rating include a lowering of the LCC of China; a decline in the overall performance of the pool; a significant deterioration in the credit profile of the originator, or its parent company and the absence of the implementation of any mitigating actions for the deal.

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range may indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than what Moody's had previously anticipated.

The Company

TMF is 100% owned by Toyota Financial Services Corporation (A1, negative), which is in turn 100% owned by Toyota Motor Corporation (A1/P-1, negative). It is an auto finance company established in January 2005 in China and is licensed under the supervision of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC).

TMF has both a retail business and wholesaler floor plan financial services business. The retail business provides auto loans to consumers who purchase the vehicles produced or imported by Toyota Motor Corporation and the loans are originated through its dealership network across China. The vehicles include brands such as Toyota and Lexus. The issuer is a newly established special purpose trust incorporated in China.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Moody's took into account one or more third party due diligence assessment(s) regarding the underlying assets or financial instruments (the "Due Diligence Assessment(s)") in this credit rating action and used the Due Diligence Assessment(s) in preparing the rating. This had a neutral impact on the rating.

The Due Diligence Assessment(s) referenced herein were prepared and produced solely by parties other than Moody's. While Moody's uses Due Diligence Assessment(s) only to the extent that Moody's believes them to be reliable for purposes of the intended use, Moody's does not independently audit or verify the information or procedures used by third-party due-diligence providers in the preparation of the Due Diligence Assessment(s) and makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of the Due Diligence Assessment(s).

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rated entity has not informed Moody's whether the issuer is publicly disclosing all relevant information about the product.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

For PRC only: Neither MCO nor any of its majority-owned affiliates is a qualified credit rating agency within the PRC. Any rating assigned by MCO or any of its majority-owned affiliates: (1) does not constitute a rating as required under any relevant PRC laws or regulations; (2) cannot be included in any registration statement, offering circular, prospectus or any other documents submitted to the PRC regulatory authorities; and (3) cannot be used within the PRC for any regulatory purpose or for any other purpose which is not permitted under relevant PRC laws or regulations. For the purposes of this paragraph, "PRC" refers to the mainland of the People's Republic of China, excluding Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Cecilia Chen

Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

Jerome Cheng

Associate Managing Director

Structured Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

