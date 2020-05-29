Moody's assigns definitive rating to Toyota Motor Finance (China) Co., Ltd. auto loan ABS in China: Toyota Glory 2020 Phase II Retail Auto Loan Credit Asset-backed Securities

RMB 4,050 million of securities rated
Hong Kong, May 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned definitive Aa3 (sf) rating to the
Senior Notes issued by Toyota Glory 2020 Phase II Retail Auto Loan Credit
Asset-backed Securities, a domestic transaction backed by
a pool of auto loans originated by Toyota Motor Finance (China) Company
Limited (TMF) in China.
The complete rating action is as follows:
Issuer: Toyota Glory 2020 Phase II Retail Auto Loan Credit Asset-backed
Securities
....RMB 4,050,000,000 Senior
Notes, Assigned Aa3 (sf)
The RMB 449,999,380.41 Subordinated Notes are not rated
by Moody's.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rated notes are supported by the subordination provided by the subordinated
notes. There was no liquidity reserve in this transaction at closing.
When assigning the rating, Moody's analysis focused, among
other factors, on
(1) Characteristics of the securitized pool;
(2) Macroeconomic environment;
(3) Limited availability of historical performance data;
(4) Parental support available to the servicer;
(5) Potential for disruption of the issuer's cash flow in case of a servicer
termination event, and the effectiveness of other structural mechanisms
to support timely payments on the rated notes;
(6) Protection provided by the credit enhancement against defaults and
arrears in the securitized pool; and
(7) Legal and structural integrity of the transaction.
Moody's considered, among other things, the transaction's
following key strengths:
(1) Diversified collateral pool composition: The cut-off
portfolio consists of 54,116 loans across 30 regions in China,
although around 30% of the pool is concentrated in Guangdong region.
(2) Favorable pool characteristics: The pool only includes loans
to purchase new passenger vehicles, majority of the loans have fully
amortizing terms, payments are made by direct debit from the borrowers'
bank accounts, and all loans have a minimum 20% down-payment
at origination. The pool has a weighted average down-payment
rate of about 36.51%. The weighted average initial
loan-to-value ratio of the mortgage loans involved in the
underlying assets of the notes is 63.49%.
(3) Static structure with fast amortization: This is a static deal
with no revolving period. As a result, the transaction is
only exposed to the default risk of the loans in the cut-off pool,
which have a weighted average remaining tenor of about 24.10 months.
Furthermore, the issuer will apply loan repayments to repay the
rated notes from the first monthly payment date until they are repaid
in full.
(4) Strong credit enhancement and interest alignment: The transaction
benefits from several sources of credit enhancement, including (a)
the subordination available to the rated notes; and (b) accelerated
repayment of rated notes from excess spread if the cumulative default
rate exceeds predefined thresholds.
Moody's has also considered the following weaknesses and mitigants:
(1) Untested back-up servicing arrangement: No back-up
servicing arrangement was set up at closing. Servicing of the transaction
may be subject to disruption if the originator/servicer fails to perform
when needed. Any disruption can result in a material impact because
the transaction has over 54,107 obligors located in various parts
of China, and there are limited viable replacement servicers or
collection agents in China capable of covering such a geographic spread
and the sheer number of loans should the originator default. So
far in China, there has been no precedent of actual servicing transfers.
Moody's considers the high likelihood of parental support for the servicer
and the short weighted average life of the rated notes as key mitigants
to this concern.
(2) Limited liquidity buffer: The transaction had no liquidity reserve
fully funded upfront. Moody's considered the following mitigants
in determining the operational risk in this transaction: (a) the
strong parental support available to the servicer; (b) the short
tenor of this transaction; and (c) perfection of the trust's right
over the assigned loans through notification to the underlying borrowers
after a servicer termination event.
(3) Commingling risk with servicer's fund: The servicer will auto-debit
the borrowers' bank accounts on each of the loans' monthly installment
dates, and commingle such collections with its own funds.
This amount will be subject to commingling risk until the servicer transfers
such collections to the issuer's trust account on the 6th business day
after the end of the last calendar month. Moody's has considered
the credit quality of the servicer and the payment mechanism in this transaction
and has modeled for a commingling exposure equal to 1.5 months
of collections and a 45% recovery rate on such exposure.
(4) Historical performance data does not cover economically stressed period:
Performance data of both dynamic and static pool by vintage from May 2011
to February 2020 were provided to Moody's. The period with meaningful
performance data is relatively short compared to other mature ABS markets
and also coincided with strong economic growth in China. Accordingly,
Moody's has increased its default rate assumptions and reduced its recovery
rate assumptions -- from those calculated with the historical
pool performance data in its base case analysis -- to reflect
the prospects of a slowdown in economic growth and rising credit concerns
in China.
(5) Economic uncertainty: Our analysis has considered the effect
of the coronavirus outbreak on the China economy as well as the effects
that the announced government measures, put in place to contain
the virus, will have on the performance of consumer assets.
The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter will be severe
and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual.
However, there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in
the event that the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be
reinstated. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
MAIN MODEL ASSUMPTIONS
Moody's assumed a mean default rate of 1.5% and a portfolio
credit enhancement of 8.0% for the securitized pool.
Portfolio credit enhancement captures the loss that Moody's expects the
auto portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario,
and indicates the required credit enhancement level consistent with the
highest rating achievable in China at Aa3, i.e. local
currency country ceiling for bonds (LCC). A recovery rate of 10%
is used as the other main input for Moody's cash flow model ABSROM.
These assumptions are made according to Moody's analysis of the characteristics
of such pools, their historical performance, and the current
view of China's social and macroeconomic conditions and risks as reflected
in its local currency bond ceiling of Aa3.
RATINGS METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Global Approach
to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in
May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1225845.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING:
Factors that may cause an upgrade of the rating of the Senior Notes include
a raising of the LCC of China.
Factors that may cause a downgrade of the rating include a lowering of
the LCC of China; a decline in the overall performance of the pool;
a significant deterioration in the credit profile of the originator,
or its parent company and the absence of the implementation of any mitigating
actions for the deal.
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range may indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than what Moody's had previously
anticipated.
The Company
TMF is 100% owned by Toyota Financial Services Corporation (A1,
negative), which is in turn 100% owned by Toyota Motor Corporation
(A1/P-1, negative). It is an auto finance company
established in January 2005 in China and is licensed under the supervision
of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC).
TMF has both a retail business and wholesaler floor plan financial services
business. The retail business provides auto loans to consumers
who purchase the vehicles produced or imported by Toyota Motor Corporation
and the loans are originated through its dealership network across China.
The vehicles include brands such as Toyota and Lexus. The issuer
is a newly established special purpose trust incorporated in China.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Moody's took into account one or more third party due diligence
assessment(s) regarding the underlying assets or financial instruments
(the "Due Diligence Assessment(s)") in this credit rating
action and used the Due Diligence Assessment(s) in preparing the rating.
This had a neutral impact on the rating.
The Due Diligence Assessment(s) referenced herein were prepared and produced
solely by parties other than Moody's. While Moody's
uses Due Diligence Assessment(s) only to the extent that Moody's
believes them to be reliable for purposes of the intended use, Moody's
does not independently audit or verify the information or procedures used
by third-party due-diligence providers in the preparation
of the Due Diligence Assessment(s) and makes no representation or warranty,
express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness,
completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose
of the Due Diligence Assessment(s).
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rated entity has not informed Moody's whether the issuer is
publicly disclosing all relevant information about the product.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating
when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless
noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s)
generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of
its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com
for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the
ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's
Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
For PRC only: Neither MCO nor any of its majority-owned affiliates
is a qualified credit rating agency within the PRC. Any rating
assigned by MCO or any of its majority-owned affiliates:
(1) does not constitute a rating as required under any relevant PRC laws
or regulations; (2) cannot be included in any registration statement,
offering circular, prospectus or any other documents submitted to
the PRC regulatory authorities; and (3) cannot be used within the
PRC for any regulatory purpose or for any other purpose which is not permitted
under relevant PRC laws or regulations. For the purposes of this
paragraph, "PRC" refers to the mainland of the People's
Republic of China, excluding Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
Cecilia Chen
Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Jerome Cheng
Associate Managing Director
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077