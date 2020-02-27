Moody's assigns definitive rating to Trust Beneficial Interest (202002) backed by condominium investment loans

JPY50 billion in Debt Securities affected
Tokyo, February 27, 2020 -- Moody's SF Japan K.K. has assigned a definitive rating
to Trust Beneficial Interest (202002) backed by condominium investment
loans.
The complete rating action is as follows:
Transaction Name: Trust Beneficial Interest (202002)
Class, Issue Amount, Interest Rate, Rating
Tokkin ABL, JPY50 billion, Floating, Aaa (sf)
Closing Date: February 27, 2020
Final Maturity Date: December 29, 2056
Underlying Asset: Condominium investment loans
First Trustee/Second Trustee: The Norinchukin Trust & Banking
Co., Ltd.
Arranger: The Norinchukin Trust & Banking Co.,
Ltd.
Credit Enhancement: The senior/subordinated structure and excess
spread available.
Subordination: Approx. 15.0%
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Seller entrusts a pool of its condominium investment loans,
all related rights and cash to the First Trustee. In turn,
the Seller receives the Class A Senior Beneficial Interests, the
Class B Beneficial Interests, and the Seller's Beneficial
Interests.
Entrustment of the condominium investment loans is perfected against third
parties via registration pursuant to the Perfection Law. Perfection
against obligors of the receivables is not made unless certain events
occur.
The Seller has established first security interests (mortgages) on the
collateral properties. The First Trustee holds the security interests
in accordance with the entrustment of the loans. Transfer of the
ownership of the security interests is not perfected by registration unless
certain events occur.
The condominium investment loans are guaranteed by a guarantor.
The guarantor makes the payment for defaulted loans on behalf of obligors
for the benefit of the First Trustee. Such payments are first paid
to the Servicer and then is transferred to the First Trustee according
to the servicing agreement.
The Seller's Beneficial Interests are backed by a cash reserve,
which is available to cover liquidity risk, commingling risk,
set-off risk, registration expenses for the transfer of the
ownership of the security interest and fees relating to the start of back-up
servicer operations and so forth.
The Seller retains the Class B Beneficial Interests and the Seller's
Beneficial Interests, and sells the Class A Senior Beneficial Interests
to the Second Trustee. The transfer of the Class A Senior Beneficial
Interests is perfected against relevant obligors and third parties under
Article 94 of Japan's Trust Law.
The Settlor entrusts cash to the Second Trustee and receives the Beneficial
Interests. The Second Trustee receives limited recourse loans,
the Tokkin ABL, from investors. The proceeds are used to
purchase the Class A Senior Beneficial Interests.
The Seller acts as the initial servicer, under the Servicing Agreement
with the First Trustee.
The transaction does not have a third-party Back-up Servicer
in place that can take over actual servicing operations. However,
the First Trustee has the obligation to appoint an eligible Back-up
Servicer by entering into a new servicing agreement if any servicer replacement
preparation events occur.
Principal redemption is made in a sequential manner. After the
Class A Senior Beneficial Interests are fully redeemed, the Seller's
Beneficial Interests and the Class B Beneficial Interests are then redeemed
in this order.
The dividend and principal collections of the Class A Senior Beneficial
Interests are allocated to the interest and principal payments on the
Tokkin ABL.
Interest collections (after paying expenses and dividends) are transferred
to the Principal Account up to the aggregate amount of the net loss of
defaulted loans (net loss trapping mechanism).
If any accelerated amortization events occur, the dividends waterfall
to the Seller's Beneficial Interests and the Class B Beneficial
Interests are suspended, and any excess spread available is used
to redeem the Class A Senior Beneficial Interests. Key accelerated
amortization events include a servicer replacement event occurring and
the accumulated default amount exceeding the trigger.
Although the interest types of the asset side and liability side are floating
rate, their base interest rates are different. The rated
notes are exposed to the basis risk where the spread between the two base
interest rates is shrinking significantly which could lead to negative
carry. The negative carry risk is mitigated by the credit enhancement
provided by the senior/subordinated structure.
The rating is based mainly on the credit quality of the receivables,
the transaction structure, and the servicer's experience.
Moody's has not given any credit, in its rating analysis,
to the guarantee on the condominium loans.
Having analyzed the obligors' attributes, the historical performance
and industry trends, Moody's estimated an expected cumulative
gross loss rate of 4.2%. Moody's also determined
its portfolio Expected Loss (EL) of 1.5% and MILAN Credit
Enhancement (CE) of 9.8%. In addition, Moody's
used the portfolio EL and the MILAN CE to determine a probability loss
distribution and conducted a cash flow analysis with multiple portfolio
loss scenarios of the distribution.
Moody's considers that commingling risk is immaterial and set-off
risk is fully mitigated.
Moody's assumes that, given the structure of the transaction as
well as other factors, the risk of interruption to the cash flow
from the assets in the event of the bankruptcy of the Seller or the First
Trustee is sufficiently minimized to achieve the rating assigned.
Moody's considers the Seller sufficiently capable of servicing the pool,
having taken into account the business experience and the servicing operations
of the Seller.
The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach
to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" (Japanese) published in July
2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the rating:
The primary factor that could lead to a downgrade of the rating is worse
performance of the underlying assets than Moody's expected.
Moody's has also conducted the sensitivity analysis below which
provides the number of notches by which the model-indicated output
of the deal would have varied if different assumptions had been made as
to certain key model parameters. The analysis assumes that the
deal has not aged.
If the expected cumulative gross loss rate and the MILAN CE were changed
from 4.2%/9.8% to 6.3%/14.7%
and 8.4%/19.6% and other assumptions remained
unchanged, the model-indicated output of the Tokkin ABL would
change by 0 and 1 notch respectively.
The analysis results are model-indicated outputs, which are
one of the many quantitative and qualitative factors considered by rating
committees in determining actual ratings. This analysis does not
intend to measure how the rating of the deal might migrate over time,
but rather, how the initial model-indicated output of the
deal might have differed if certain key model parameters had been varied.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's SF Japan K.K. is a registered credit rating agency
under the Financial Instrument and Exchange Act but not a Nationally Recognized
Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore the credit
ratings assigned by Moody's SF Japan K.K. are Registered
Credit Ratings to the FSA, but are not NRSRO Credit Ratings.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Shinichiro Kan
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
Moody's SF Japan K.K.
Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl
2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku
Tokyo 105-6220
Japan
JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4220
Client Service: 81 3 5408 4210
Yusuke Seki
Associate Managing Director
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4220
Client Service: 81 3 5408 4210
Releasing Office:
Moody's SF Japan K.K.
Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl
2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku
Tokyo 105-6220
Japan
JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4220
Client Service: 81 3 5408 4210