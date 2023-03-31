Moody's assigns definitive rating to VL Trust Series 17 ABL backed by lease receivables

Approximately JPY1.4 billion in debt securities affected

Tokyo, March 31, 2023 -- Moody's SF Japan K.K. has assigned a definitive rating to the following transaction.

The complete rating action is as follows:

Transaction Name: VL Trust Series 17 ABL

Class, Issue Amount, Interest Rate, Rating

Series 17 ABL, JPY1,399,748,125, Fixed, Aaa (sf)

Closing Date: March 31, 2023

Final Maturity Date: March 30, 2035

Underlying Asset: lease receivables

Total Amount of Receivables (at the master trust level): JPY21,214,521,878 (JPY20,008,732,970 in principal)

Asset Trustee: Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

Arranger: Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Seller, being both originator and initial servicer, entrusts an additional pool of its lease receivables to the Asset Trustee, based on the master trust agreement between both parties, at the additional entrustment date. In turn, the principal amount of the Seller Beneficial Interests is increased and the principal amount of the Subordinated Beneficial Interests is updated. At the same time, the Seller also entrusts cash as appropriate and the principal amount of the Reserve Beneficial Interests is increased.

Entrustment of the lease receivables is perfected against third parties via registration pursuant to the Perfection Law. Perfection against obligors of the receivables is not made unless certain events occur.

The Seller and the Asset Trustee divide the Seller Beneficial Interests, and issue the Series Senior Beneficial Interests and update the principal amount of the Subordinated Beneficial Interests at the closing date. The Asset Trustee receives a limited recourse loan (Series ABL) from lenders and the proceeds are used to redeem the Series Senior Beneficial Interests in full. At the same time, the Seller entrusts cash as appropriate and the principal amount of the Reserve Beneficial Interests is increased.

The Seller retains the Subordinated Beneficial Interests, the Seller Beneficial Interests and the Reserve Beneficial Interests.

Credit enhancement is provided by the senior/subordinated structure at the master trust level and available excess spread. Subordination at the master trust level comprises approximately 16.9% of the total principal balance of all the Series ABL and the Subordinated Beneficial Interests of the master trust.

The Seller acts as the initial servicer, under the Servicing Agreement with the Asset Trustee. The transaction does not have a third-party Back-up Servicer in place required to take over servicing operations.

The underlying assets of the master trust are shared by all the Series ABL.

Each Series ABL is redeemed on a pass-through sequential basis, beginning with the series with the earliest closing date. The redemption of the Subordinated Beneficial Interests is suspended until the full repayment of all the Series ABL.

Defaulted receivables in the underlying pool are used as payment in kind to redeem the Subordinated Beneficial Interests, while cash in an amount, equivalent to the principal balance of the defaulted receivables, is transferred from the interest collection account to the principal collection account (default trapping mechanism).

If any accelerated amortization events occur, all the Series ABL are redeemed on a pro-rata pass-through basis according to the outstanding amount of each Series ABL, and the dividend waterfall to the Subordinated Beneficial Interests is suspended, and the excess spread is used to redeem all the Series ABL. Key accelerated amortization events include a servicer replacement event occurring or an asset performance trigger being reached.

In preparation for servicer replacement, liquidity is provided in the form of a cash reserve. This reserve covers interest payments on the Series ABL, trust fees and servicing fees for four months, and fees relating to the start of back-up servicer operations.

Commingling risk is covered by the Subordinated Beneficial Interests.

The rating is based mainly on the credit quality of the receivables, the transaction structure, and the servicer's experience.

Moody's estimated the annualized expected default rate of the underlying assets at 0.65%, after taking into consideration the receivable attributes, historical data on the Seller's entire pool, performance data on the master trust, and industry trends. The expected default rate is based on the default definition used in Moody's analysis and may not be comparable to other rates.

To determine the rating, Moody's also conducted a cash flow analysis by adding stress consistent with the assigned rating on parameters such as the expected default rate.

Moody's considered how the redemption manner in the master trust will affect the loss allocation between each Series ABL and the borrowing of this Series ABL will not affect the ratings of all the existing Series ABL in the master trust.

Moody's assumes that, given the structure of the transaction as well as other factors, the risk of interruption to the cash flow from the assets in the event of the originator's or the trustee's bankruptcy is sufficiently minimized to achieve the rating assigned.

Moody's considers the Seller sufficiently capable of servicing the pool, after having taken into account its business experience and the servicing operations.

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Equipment Lease and Loan Securitizations Methodology (Japanese)" published in October 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/394070. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

The primary factor that could lead to a downgrade of the rating is worse performance of the underlying assets than Moody's expected.

Moody's has also conducted the sensitivity analysis below which provides the number of notches by which the model-indicated output of the deal would have varied if different assumptions had been made as to certain key model parameters. The analysis assumes that the deal has not aged.

If the expected default rate was changed from 0.65% to 1.95% and 3.90% and other assumptions remained unchanged, the model-indicated output of the rated class would change by 0 and 1 notch respectively.

The analysis results are model-indicated outputs, which are one of the many quantitative and qualitative factors considered by rating committees in determining actual ratings. This analysis does not intend to measure how the rating of the deal might migrate over time, but rather, how the initial model-indicated output of the deal might have differed if certain key model parameters had been varied.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's SF Japan K.K. is a registered credit rating agency under the Financial Instrument and Exchange Act but not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ('NRSRO'). Therefore the credit ratings assigned by Moody's SF Japan K.K. are Registered Credit Ratings to the FSA, but are not NRSRO Credit Ratings. Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Atsushi Karikomi

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

Moody's SF Japan K.K.

Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl

2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku

Tokyo, 105-6220

Japan

JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4220

Client Service: 81 3 5408 4210



Yusuke Seki

Associate Managing Director

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4220

Client Service: 81 3 5408 4210



Releasing Office:

Moody's SF Japan K.K.

Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl

2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku

Tokyo, 105-6220

Japan

JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4220

Client Service: 81 3 5408 4210


