Moody's assigns definitive rating to Valsabbina SME 3 SPV S.r.l. notes

Madrid, July 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has today assigned the following definitive rating to the debts issued by Valsabbina SME 3 SPV S.r.l. (the Issuer):

....EUR 980M Class A Asset Backed Partly Paid Notes due July 2060, Assigned A2 (sf)

The transaction is the third cash securitisation of secured and unsecured loans (mainly benefitting from a public guarantee) originated by Banca Valsabbina S.C.p.A. ("Banca Valsabbina", not rated) to self-employed individuals and small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) domiciled Italy. The structure features a replenishment period of 8 quarters during which the principal proceeds from the underlying portfolio will be reinvested in additional loans originated by Banca Valsabbina.

The EUR 980M Class A notes and EUR 420M Class J notes have been issued on a partly paid basis. At closing, the aggregate portfolio ("first initial portfolio") outstanding balance is EUR 503.87 million[1], the Class A subscribed amount is EUR 356.82M and the Class J subscribed amount is EUR 152.92M. Subject to the conditions and the terms of the transaction documents, which include (i) maintaining the same credit enhancement than the level as of closing and (ii) satisfying a portfolio eligibility criteria in line with that of the first initial portfolio, on or before 29 November 2021 the noteholders will make an incremental subscription payment in order to fund the purchase of an additional initial portfolio (so-called the "second initial portfolio") from Banca Valsabbina.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings of the notes are primarily based on the analysis of the credit quality of the underlying portfolio, the structural integrity of the transaction, the roles of external counterparties and the protection provided by credit enhancement.

In Moody's view, the strong credit positive features of this deal include, among others:

(i) the granularity of the underlying portfolio supported by the replenishment criteria limiting the top obligor group and top 20 obligor groups, respectively, to 1% and 12% of the portfolio; (ii) the guarantee provided by the Central Guarantee Fund for SMEs, which is funded by the Italian government (Baa3/P-3), available for at least 85% of the unsecured assets with a minimum weighted average coverage of 75% of the loan balance outstanding at the time of activation of the SME guarantee; (iii) Class A benefits from the subordination of Class J notes representing 30% of the securitised portfolio; (iv) an amortizing cash reserve equivalent to 1.41% of the Class A notes amount, fully funded at closing; and (v) the early amortization triggers, which include a 2% cumulated defaults trigger which will stop the revolving period if breached and a 4% cumulative default trigger that would cause an acceleration event.

However, the transaction has several challenging features, such as:

(i) the potential deterioration of the portfolio credit profile during the 8 quarters revolving period, in particular during the replenishment period the servicer has retained some flexibility to increase concentrations in certain sectors (i.e. manufacturing exposure could increase up to 40%, construction concentration could go up to 12% and wholesale and retail trade could go up to 25%); and to extend the weighted average remaining term of the pool (up to 12 years for the mortgage portfolio and 5.5 years for the non-mortgage portfolio); (ii) a high regional concentration, as 82.66% of the first initial portfolio corresponds to borrowers domiciled in the Lombardia and Veneto region; (iii) the servicer can renegotiate several terms and conditions of the loans up to certain limits, such as the loan maturity, the type and interest rates applied to the loans and grant principal payment grace periods up to 12 months; (iv) there is some sector concentration as 32.06% of the first initial portfolio is in the building and real estate sector (according to Moody's industry classification) however during the replenishment period exposures to this sector are significantly limited; (v) exposure to set-off risk could increase up to certain limits throughout the replenishment period due to new loans being added to the portfolio; (vi) the lack of a hedging mechanism to mitigate the fixed-floating mismatch (as currently 19.30% of the assets pay fixed rate and the notes pay floating interest) and the basis risk mismatch on the floating portion of the portfolio (the later somehow mitigated as the interest rate for Class A notes is capped at 4%); and (vii) some exposure to commingling risk.

- Key collateral assumptions:

Mean default rate: Moody's assumed a mean default rate of 17.4% for the initial and subsequent portfolios over a weighted average life (WAL) of 3.6 years (equivalent to a B2 proxy rating as per Moody's Idealized Default Rates). This WAL is considering both the allowed renegotiations affecting the amortization profile and the replenishment criteria. This default assumption is based on: (1) the available historical vintage data; (2) the performance of the previous transactions originated by the originator; (3) the characteristics of the loan-by-loan portfolio information; and (4) the portfolio replenishment criteria. Moody's took also into account the current economic environment and its potential impact on the portfolio's future performance, as well as industry outlooks or past observed cyclicality of sector-specific delinquency and default rates.

Default rate volatility: Moody's assumed a coefficient of variation (i.e. the ratio of standard deviation over the mean default rate explained above) of 39.94%, as a result of the analysis of the portfolio concentrations in terms of single obligors and industry sectors.

Recovery rate: Moody's assumed a 53% stochastic mean recovery rate, primarily based on the characteristics of the collateral-specific loan-by-loan portfolio information, complemented by the available historical vintage data, and considering the guarantee provided by the Central Guarantee Fund for SMEs and, hence, the Italian government (rated Baa3).

Portfolio credit enhancement: the aforementioned assumptions correspond to a portfolio credit enhancement of 24.3%, that takes into account the Government of Italy's current local currency country ceiling (LCC) of Aa3.

As of 30 June 2021, the first initial portfolio was composed of a portfolio of 1772 contracts amounting to EUR 503.49 million. Unsecured loans accounts for 82% (vs. a minimum of 75% during revolving) of the total portfolio, 91.6% out of which benefit from a guarantee provided by the Central Guarantee Fund for SMEs (vs. a minimum of 85% during revolving). The weighted average guarantee coverage must be at least 75%. No assets in the pool were disbursed under the Liquidità Decree, so we do not have guarantees covering 100% of the outstanding amounts. The top 2 industry sectors in the pool, in terms of Moody's industry classification, is Construction & Building and Real Estate Developers (32.06%). The top borrower represents 1.21% of the portfolio and the effective number of obligors is 504. The assets were originated between 2006 and 2021 and have a weighted average seasoning of 1.1 years and a weighted average remaining term of 6.50 years. The interest rate is floating for 80.70% of the pool while the remaining part of the pool bears a fixed interest rate. The weighted average spread on the floating portion is 2.15%, while the weighted average interest on the fixed portion is 2.12%. Geographically, the pool is concentrated mostly in Lombardy (67.86%), in particular in the province of Brescia and in Veneto (14.80%). Debtors still benefitting from a debt moratorium accounts for 3.5% in the initial portfolio and 9% once the second portfolio is added, but no loan in debt moratorium can be added during the revolving period.

The second initial portfolio is expected to be added to the initial portfolio on or before 29 November 2021, on the first payment date. After the addition of the second initial portfolio, the total initial portfolio is expected to amount to EUR 1,385.27 million. Given the portfolio eligibility criteria, we expect the characteristics of the resulting total portfolio to be largely in line with those of the first initial portfolio.

- Key transaction structure features:

Reserve fund: The transaction benefits from an amortising cash reserve sized equivalent to 1.41% of the Class A outstanding amount (to be upsized accordingly upon the purchase of the second initial portfolio and payment of the incremental instalment on the notes), and fully funded at closing. The cash reserve is replenished in the waterfall immediately after payment of interest on the Class A Notes, therefore mainly acting as a source of liquidity for the Class A Notes. The cash reserve will be reduced to zero on the maturity date.

Unhedged transactions: we have modelled a stressed yield vector of the portfolio taking into account the partial lack of hedging mechanism as well as the renegotiations possibilities by the servicer (e.g. the ability to decrease the margin on the floating rate loans for up to 13% of the portfolio) and the 1.8% minimum margin ensured during the replenishment period.

- Counterparty risk analysis:

Banca Valsabbina (not rated) acts as servicer of the portfolio. Banca Finanziaria Internazionale S.p.A. is the transaction's back-up servicer facilitator. The BUS facilitator will assist and cooperate with the issuer in order to identify an eligible entity available to be appointed as successor of the Servicer in the event of revocation of the servicing agreement with Banca Valsabbina.

All of the payments under the loans are collected by the servicer and transferred daily into the issuer collection account held at BNP Paribas (Aa3/P-1) acting through BNP Paribas Securities Services, Milan Branch. The account bank has a replacement trigger set at loss of Baa3/P-3. We have modelled a commingling exposure equal to one month of lost collections, following servicer insolvency. In addition, the transaction is exposed to set-off risk, mainly from borrowers holding deposits with the servicer. The documentation limits the gross set-off exposure to 13% of the portfolio initial balance and, hence, the net exposure estimated and considered in the model by Moody's was equivalent to 7.15%.

The current eligible investments definition would limit further upgrades above A1(sf).

- Principal Methodology:

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating SME Balance Sheet Securitizations" published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1264367. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

- Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

The notes rating is sensitive to the performance of the underlying portfolio, which in turn depends on economic and credit conditions that may change. The evolution of the associated counterparties risk, the level of credit enhancement and the Italy's country risk could also impact the notes rating.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATION

[1] Footnote: this balance is in line with the amount disclosed in the Information Memorandum as per the definition of Outstanding Balance in the transaction documents, that is, the sum of the outstanding principal and the interest instalments due but unpaid and any outstanding penalties for accrued and unpaid instalments.

