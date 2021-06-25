Moody's assigns definitive rating to notes issued by PALATINO SPV S.R.L.

Milan, June 25, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned the following
definitive rating to the notes issued by PALATINO SPV S.R.L.
(the Issuer):
....EUR 135M Class A Asset Backed Variable
Rate Notes due December 2045, Assigned Baa2 (sf)
Moody's has not assigned a rating to the EUR 11,000,000 Class
B1 Asset Backed Variable Rate Notes due December 2045, EUR 12,400,000
Class B2 Asset Backed Variable Rate Notes due December 2045 and to EUR
6,280,000 Class J Asset Backed Variable Return Notes due December
2045.
The transaction represents a restructuring of a static cash securitisation
of nonperforming loans (NPLs) extended to borrowers in Italy closed in
December 2020. The original transaction was backed by EUR 2.4
bn of unsecured and secured NPLs previously acquired by Credito Fondiario
S.p.A. mainly from Banca Carige S.p.A.
(Caa1, B2 (cr)/NP (cr) (58%) and Credito Valtellinese S.p.A.
(Baa2,Baa1(cr)/P-2(cr) (17%). In May 2021,
the issuer has sold most of the unsecured NPLs such that the remaining
portfolio is backed mainly by secured loans.
The assets supporting the notes are NPLs with a gross book value ("GBV")
of EUR 865.271 million as of August 2020 ("cut-off date"),
out of which EUR 52 million is related to borrowers for which the recovery
process has been completed in the meantime. The available May 2021
gross collections at closing amount to EUR 3.1 million and will
be, after deducting the fees, part of the issuer available
funds on the first payment date. Loans to corporates make up 73%
of the portfolio. The NPL portfolio comprises (i) secured loans
mainly backed by residential, industrial or commercial properties
in Italy with a GBV (including collections) of around € 852.86
million (on a borrower basis), and (ii) unsecured loans with a GBV
(including collections) of around €12.35 million (on a borrower
basis). Residential properties represent 59% of the collateral
value for secured loans, the remainder being mainly commercial (12.5%)
and land (10.6%). The NPLs were extended to 2,188
defaulted borrowers and the top 20 borrowers represent 29% of the
total GBV.
The portfolio will be serviced by Credito Fondiario S.p.A
("Credito Fondiario", unrated) assuming the role of master servicer
and special servicer. The servicing activities will be monitored
by the monitoring agent Banca Finanziaria Internazionale S.p.A.
("FinInt"), which has been appointed also as back-up servicer
at closing and will step-in to take over the role of servicer in
case the master servicer agreement or the special servicing agreement
are terminated.
The transaction documents provide for a company expressly incorporated
under the Italian securitisation law and whose main purpose is the acquisition,
management, resale, upgrading and development of real estate
assets (ReoCo). The ReoCo will be able to intervene in real estate
auctions for an aggregated maximum amount of EUR 40 million in terms of
debt assumed over the life of the transaction. Once a property
is purchased at an auction, the issuer will incur e.g.
property maintenance costs and, in case the asset is not regularized,
will have to bear the costs of regularizing the asset before being able
to sell the property to a third party. Credito Fondiario will also
acts as ReoCo servicer.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's rating reflects an analysis of the characteristics of the underlying
pool of defaulted loans, sector-wide and originator-specific
performance data, protection provided by credit enhancement,
the roles of external counterparties, and the structural integrity
of the transaction.
In order to estimate the cash flows generated by the pool, Moody's
used a model that, for each loan, generates an estimate of:
(i) the timing of collections, and (ii) the collected amounts,
which are then used in the cash flow model that is based on a Monte Carlo
simulation.
In Moody's view, the credit positive features of this deal include,
among others:
(i) the portfolio composition with secured loans (almost all benefitting
from a first lien mortgage) representing 98.6% of the total
gross book. In relation to the secured portfolio, residential
properties represent around 59% of the total property valuation
amount. The properties are mainly located in the North of Italy
(53.7%), with 23.7% in Lombardy and
15% in Liguria in terms of GBV;
(ii) the portfolio has been already serviced since at least approximately
two years by the special servicer;
(iii) interest on the Class B Notes would be subordinated to Class A Notes
outstanding principal, if the cumulative recoveries rate or the
present value of recoveries were lower than 100% of what is expected
by the servicer in the initial business plan. All overdue interest
on the Class B Notes will be paid only once the Class A Note is fully
reimbursed;
(iv) the servicing fee structure provides an incentive to the special
servicer to maximize recoveries on the loans rather than collecting the
very limited base fees. The ReoCo servicer is also incentivized
to sell the properties within two years, as otherwise no incentive
fees will be paid.
However, the transaction has several credit negative features,
amongst others:
(i) the relative poor granularity of the portfolio: Top 1,
top 10 and top 20 obligors represent around 3.8%,
19.8% and 29.1%, respectively,
of the pool in GBV terms;
(ii) the portion of properties values assessed via an automated valuation
or provided by an expert appointed by a court represents, respectively,
44% and 13% of the total valuation amount. Automated
valuation, in particular, could show a lower level of accuracy
than other valuations methods. Desktop and light desktop valuation
represent around 22% and 12%, respectively,
of the property valuation amount. Moreover, around 40%
of the total property valuation have been valued before the beginning
of the coronavirus pandemic crisis (March 2020) and hence such valuations
do not reflect the real estate market disruption that took place.
In order to address this risk, Moody's has taken into account the
potential impact of a sudden decline of real estate prices in the modelling
of this transaction;
(iii) with regards to secured loans, 36% in terms of GBV
of the portfolio are in their initial legal stage or in the documentation
phase. Therefore no court appraiser for these loans has been appointed
yet ("Consulente Tecnico d'Ufficio" or "CTU");
(iv) 45% of the total property valuation amount related to the
properties with a legal proceeding started are undergoing or we expect
to undergone a bankruptcy process, which usually takes significantly
longer than a foreclosure; and
(v) loans collateralized by land represent 10.6% of the
real estate value, which could be subject to higher price volatility
than other asset types.
Key transaction structure features:
Reserve fund: The transaction benefits from a fully funded cash
reserve equal to 4.5% of the Class A Notes' balance (corresponding
to EUR 6.075 million at closing) that amortises in line with the
Class A Notes fully. The cash reserve is replenished immediately
after the payment of interest on the Class A Notes and mainly provides
liquidity support to the Class A Notes.
Hedging: The transaction is hedged against fluctuations of the sixth-month
EURIBOR rate, to which the notes are indexed. In particular,
the Class A Notes benefit from an interest rate cap agreement on three-month
EURIBOR with Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Banking (Aa2 (cr)/P-1
(cr)). The cap will have a strike level starting at 0% at
closing and then moving up to 1.5% at the final maturity
date. The notional of the interest rate cap agreement is equal
to the outstanding balance of the Class A Notes at closing and decreasing
over time at a pre-defined schedule.
ReoCo: An ancillary special purpose entity, Palatino ReoCo
S.r.l., has been established in December 2020,
whose sole corporate business is the acquisition, management,
enhancement and sale of properties for the benefit of the securitization
transaction only. The financing of the ReoCo's operating costs
will be mainly provided by a replenishable recovery reserve of EUR 2 million
fully funded at closing, which will be fully released after 5 years.
During the life of the transaction, the reserve will be replenished
with collections generated by the assets and external financing,
if needed.
Moody's used its NPL cash-flow model as part of its quantitative
analysis of the transaction. Moody's NPL model enables users to
model various features of a European NPL ABS transaction - recovery
rates under different scenarios, yield as well as the specific priority
of payments and reserve funds on the liability side of the ABS structure.
Counterparty risk analysis:
Credito Fondiario acts as master servicer, special servicer of the
non-performing loans for the Issuer and servicer for the ReoCo,
while FinInt (unrated) is the monitoring agent and back-up servicer.
Most of the collections are paid directly into the issuer collection account
at Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A., (Baa1 (deposit))
with a transfer requirement if the rating of the account bank falls below
Baa2 or P-2 (deposit).
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was "Non-Performing
and Re-Performing Loan Securitizations Methodology" published in
April 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1222103.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:
The notes' rating is sensitive to the performance of the underlying portfolio,
which in turn depends on economic and credit conditions that may change.
The evolution of the associated counterparties risk, the level of
credit enhancement and Italy's country risk could also impact the notes'
rating.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on a Monte Carlo simulation that generates a large
number of collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which on average
meet key metrics Moody's determines based on its assessment of the collateral
characteristics. Moody's then evaluates each simulated scenario
using model that replicates the relevant structural features and payment
allocation rules of the transaction, to derive losses or payments
for each rated instrument. The average loss a rated instrument
incurs in all of the simulated collateral loss or cash flow scenarios,
which Moody's weights based on its assumptions about the likelihood of
events in such scenarios actually occurring, results in the expected
loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
