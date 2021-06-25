Moody's assigns definitive rating to notes issued by PALATINO SPV S.R.L.

Milan, June 25, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned the following definitive rating to the notes issued by PALATINO SPV S.R.L. (the Issuer):

....EUR 135M Class A Asset Backed Variable Rate Notes due December 2045, Assigned Baa2 (sf)

Moody's has not assigned a rating to the EUR 11,000,000 Class B1 Asset Backed Variable Rate Notes due December 2045, EUR 12,400,000 Class B2 Asset Backed Variable Rate Notes due December 2045 and to EUR 6,280,000 Class J Asset Backed Variable Return Notes due December 2045.

The transaction represents a restructuring of a static cash securitisation of nonperforming loans (NPLs) extended to borrowers in Italy closed in December 2020. The original transaction was backed by EUR 2.4 bn of unsecured and secured NPLs previously acquired by Credito Fondiario S.p.A. mainly from Banca Carige S.p.A. (Caa1, B2 (cr)/NP (cr) (58%) and Credito Valtellinese S.p.A. (Baa2,Baa1(cr)/P-2(cr) (17%). In May 2021, the issuer has sold most of the unsecured NPLs such that the remaining portfolio is backed mainly by secured loans.

The assets supporting the notes are NPLs with a gross book value ("GBV") of EUR 865.271 million as of August 2020 ("cut-off date"), out of which EUR 52 million is related to borrowers for which the recovery process has been completed in the meantime. The available May 2021 gross collections at closing amount to EUR 3.1 million and will be, after deducting the fees, part of the issuer available funds on the first payment date. Loans to corporates make up 73% of the portfolio. The NPL portfolio comprises (i) secured loans mainly backed by residential, industrial or commercial properties in Italy with a GBV (including collections) of around € 852.86 million (on a borrower basis), and (ii) unsecured loans with a GBV (including collections) of around €12.35 million (on a borrower basis). Residential properties represent 59% of the collateral value for secured loans, the remainder being mainly commercial (12.5%) and land (10.6%). The NPLs were extended to 2,188 defaulted borrowers and the top 20 borrowers represent 29% of the total GBV.

The portfolio will be serviced by Credito Fondiario S.p.A ("Credito Fondiario", unrated) assuming the role of master servicer and special servicer. The servicing activities will be monitored by the monitoring agent Banca Finanziaria Internazionale S.p.A. ("FinInt"), which has been appointed also as back-up servicer at closing and will step-in to take over the role of servicer in case the master servicer agreement or the special servicing agreement are terminated.

The transaction documents provide for a company expressly incorporated under the Italian securitisation law and whose main purpose is the acquisition, management, resale, upgrading and development of real estate assets (ReoCo). The ReoCo will be able to intervene in real estate auctions for an aggregated maximum amount of EUR 40 million in terms of debt assumed over the life of the transaction. Once a property is purchased at an auction, the issuer will incur e.g. property maintenance costs and, in case the asset is not regularized, will have to bear the costs of regularizing the asset before being able to sell the property to a third party. Credito Fondiario will also acts as ReoCo servicer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's rating reflects an analysis of the characteristics of the underlying pool of defaulted loans, sector-wide and originator-specific performance data, protection provided by credit enhancement, the roles of external counterparties, and the structural integrity of the transaction.

In order to estimate the cash flows generated by the pool, Moody's used a model that, for each loan, generates an estimate of: (i) the timing of collections, and (ii) the collected amounts, which are then used in the cash flow model that is based on a Monte Carlo simulation.

In Moody's view, the credit positive features of this deal include, among others:

(i) the portfolio composition with secured loans (almost all benefitting from a first lien mortgage) representing 98.6% of the total gross book. In relation to the secured portfolio, residential properties represent around 59% of the total property valuation amount. The properties are mainly located in the North of Italy (53.7%), with 23.7% in Lombardy and 15% in Liguria in terms of GBV;

(ii) the portfolio has been already serviced since at least approximately two years by the special servicer;

(iii) interest on the Class B Notes would be subordinated to Class A Notes outstanding principal, if the cumulative recoveries rate or the present value of recoveries were lower than 100% of what is expected by the servicer in the initial business plan. All overdue interest on the Class B Notes will be paid only once the Class A Note is fully reimbursed;

(iv) the servicing fee structure provides an incentive to the special servicer to maximize recoveries on the loans rather than collecting the very limited base fees. The ReoCo servicer is also incentivized to sell the properties within two years, as otherwise no incentive fees will be paid.

However, the transaction has several credit negative features, amongst others:

(i) the relative poor granularity of the portfolio: Top 1, top 10 and top 20 obligors represent around 3.8%, 19.8% and 29.1%, respectively, of the pool in GBV terms;

(ii) the portion of properties values assessed via an automated valuation or provided by an expert appointed by a court represents, respectively, 44% and 13% of the total valuation amount. Automated valuation, in particular, could show a lower level of accuracy than other valuations methods. Desktop and light desktop valuation represent around 22% and 12%, respectively, of the property valuation amount. Moreover, around 40% of the total property valuation have been valued before the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic crisis (March 2020) and hence such valuations do not reflect the real estate market disruption that took place. In order to address this risk, Moody's has taken into account the potential impact of a sudden decline of real estate prices in the modelling of this transaction;

(iii) with regards to secured loans, 36% in terms of GBV of the portfolio are in their initial legal stage or in the documentation phase. Therefore no court appraiser for these loans has been appointed yet ("Consulente Tecnico d'Ufficio" or "CTU");

(iv) 45% of the total property valuation amount related to the properties with a legal proceeding started are undergoing or we expect to undergone a bankruptcy process, which usually takes significantly longer than a foreclosure; and

(v) loans collateralized by land represent 10.6% of the real estate value, which could be subject to higher price volatility than other asset types.

Key transaction structure features:

Reserve fund: The transaction benefits from a fully funded cash reserve equal to 4.5% of the Class A Notes' balance (corresponding to EUR 6.075 million at closing) that amortises in line with the Class A Notes fully. The cash reserve is replenished immediately after the payment of interest on the Class A Notes and mainly provides liquidity support to the Class A Notes.

Hedging: The transaction is hedged against fluctuations of the sixth-month EURIBOR rate, to which the notes are indexed. In particular, the Class A Notes benefit from an interest rate cap agreement on three-month EURIBOR with Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Banking (Aa2 (cr)/P-1 (cr)). The cap will have a strike level starting at 0% at closing and then moving up to 1.5% at the final maturity date. The notional of the interest rate cap agreement is equal to the outstanding balance of the Class A Notes at closing and decreasing over time at a pre-defined schedule.

ReoCo: An ancillary special purpose entity, Palatino ReoCo S.r.l., has been established in December 2020, whose sole corporate business is the acquisition, management, enhancement and sale of properties for the benefit of the securitization transaction only. The financing of the ReoCo's operating costs will be mainly provided by a replenishable recovery reserve of EUR 2 million fully funded at closing, which will be fully released after 5 years. During the life of the transaction, the reserve will be replenished with collections generated by the assets and external financing, if needed.

Moody's used its NPL cash-flow model as part of its quantitative analysis of the transaction. Moody's NPL model enables users to model various features of a European NPL ABS transaction - recovery rates under different scenarios, yield as well as the specific priority of payments and reserve funds on the liability side of the ABS structure.

Counterparty risk analysis:

Credito Fondiario acts as master servicer, special servicer of the non-performing loans for the Issuer and servicer for the ReoCo, while FinInt (unrated) is the monitoring agent and back-up servicer.

Most of the collections are paid directly into the issuer collection account at Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A., (Baa1 (deposit)) with a transfer requirement if the rating of the account bank falls below Baa2 or P-2 (deposit).

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Non-Performing and Re-Performing Loan Securitizations Methodology" published in April 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1222103. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

The notes' rating is sensitive to the performance of the underlying portfolio, which in turn depends on economic and credit conditions that may change. The evolution of the associated counterparties risk, the level of credit enhancement and Italy's country risk could also impact the notes' rating.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on a Monte Carlo simulation that generates a large number of collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which on average meet key metrics Moody's determines based on its assessment of the collateral characteristics. Moody's then evaluates each simulated scenario using model that replicates the relevant structural features and payment allocation rules of the transaction, to derive losses or payments for each rated instrument. The average loss a rated instrument incurs in all of the simulated collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which Moody's weights based on its assumptions about the likelihood of events in such scenarios actually occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

