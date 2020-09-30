Moody's assigns definitive rating to the Class A Notes issued by ROSENKAVALIER 2020 UG (HAFTUNGSBESCHRAENKT)

EUR 632.0 million ABS notes rated, relating to a portfolio of German consumer loans

London, 30 September 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned definitive long-term credit ratings to Notes issued by ROSENKAVALIER 2020 UG (HAFTUNGSBESCHRAENKT):

....Class A Fixed Rate Notes due September 2035, Assigned Aa1 (sf)

Moody's has not assigned a rating to the Class B Fixed Rate Notes due September 2035.

At closing EUR 632.0M Class A Fixed Rate Notes and EUR 168.0M Class B Fixed Rate Note are issued. During the revolving period additional Class A and Class B Notes can be issued up to a total outstanding Notes' balance of EUR 1.5bn to purchase additional consumer loans. At least 21% of any newly issued Notes have to be Class B Notes

RATINGS RATIONALE

This is a 36 months revolving securitisation of German unsecured consumer loans originated and serviced by UniCredit Bank AG (A2/P-1 deposit rating, A1(cr)/P-1(cr)) ("UniCredit").

As of 31 August 2020 the EUR 800 million securitised portfolio consists of 69,964 loans granted to private obligors in Germany. The average loan balance is EUR 11,434, the weighted average interest rate of the portfolio is 4.5%, and the weighted average seasoning is 1.8 years. During the revolving period additional loans will be sold by UniCredit into the securitisation and with issuance of additional notes the portfolio can increase up to EUR 1.5bn.

Moody's analysis focused, amongst other factors, on, (i) an evaluation of the underlying portfolio of loans at closing and incremental risk due to loans being added during the 36 months revolving period; (ii) the historical performance information of the total book; (iii) the credit enhancement provided by subordination, and excess spread; (iv) the overall legal and structural integrity of the transaction.

There is a high degree of linkage to UniCredit because the entity takes besides the originator and servicer also other roles in the transaction. Potential operational risk is mitigated through the high rating of UniCredit at closing and the appointment of Wilmington Trust SP Services (Frankfurt) GmbH (NR) as substitute servicer facilitator.

The structure provides limited liquidity at closing. The transaction benefits from the principal to pay interest mechanism and excess spread; however at closing there are no other sources of liquidity, unlike in most deals in the market. The servicer, upon the loss of Baa3(cr), will have to fund a liquidity reserve sized at 0.05% of the outstanding portfolio balance, which will be available to cover senior fees and interest on Class A notes. Moody's notes that the non-payment of interest on any notes including Class A notes will not constitute an event of default.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of consumer assets from the current weak German economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

MAIN MODEL ASSUMPTIONS

Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected defaults of 4.0%, expected recoveries of 25% and Aaa portfolio credit enhancement ("PCE") of 15% related to borrower receivables. The expected defaults and recoveries capture our expectations of performance considering the current economic outlook, while the PCE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario. Expected defaults and PCE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio loss distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential future loss scenario in the ABSROM cash flow model to rate Consumer ABS.

Portfolio expected defaults of 4.0% are lower than the EMEA Consumer Loan ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool. We primarily based our analysis on the historical cohort performance data that the originator provided for a portfolio that is representative of the securitised portfolio. We stressed the results from the historical data analysis to account for: (i) the expected outlook for the German economy in the medium term; (ii) the fact that the transaction is revolving for 36 months; and (iii) benchmarks in the EMEA Consumer ABS market.

Portfolio expected recoveries of 25% are in line with the EMEA Consumer Loan ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) historical loss and default data received for this transaction; (ii) benchmark transactions; and (iii) other qualitative considerations.

PCE of 15% is slightly lower than the EMEA Consumer Loan ABS average and is based on Moody's assessment of the pool which is mainly driven by: (i) historical data variability; (ii) quantity, quality and relevance of historical performance data; (iii) originator quality; (iv) servicer quality; and (v) certain pool characteristics, such as the revolving period. The PCE level of 15% results in an implied coefficient of variation ("CoV") of 43.9%.

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to Rating Consumer Loan-Backed ABS" published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230138. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

Factors that may cause an upgrade of the rating of the Notes include: (i) a significantly better than expected performance of the pool; and (ii) an increase in credit enhancement of the Notes.

Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the rating include: (i) increased counterparty risk leading to potential operational risk of servicing or cash management interruptions; or (ii) economic conditions being worse than forecast resulting in higher arrears and portfolio losses.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

