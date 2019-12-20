Moody's assigns definitive ratings of Baa3 (sf) / Aaa.br (sf) to the first series of the 26th issuance of Gaia Agro Securitizadora S.A.'s agribusiness certificates, a Brazilian trade receivables securitization

BRL 274.86 million of Senior CRA rated
Sao Paulo, December 20, 2019 -- Moody's America Latina Ltda. (Moody's) has assigned definitive
ratings of Baa3 (sf) (global scale, local currency) and Aaa.br
(sf) (Brazilian national scale) to the first series of the 26th issuance
of agribusiness certificates (certificados de recebíveis do agronegócio,
or Senior CRA) issued by Gaia Agro Securitizadora S.A. (Gaiasec,
not rated). The CRAs are backed by trade receivables originated
by BASF S.A. (BASF Brazil, not rated), subsidiary
of BASF (SE) (BASF, long term rating A2, global scale,
outlook stable), related to the sale of defensives for crop protection
to agricultural producers, distributors and cooperatives.
Issuer: Gaia Agro Securitizadora S.A.
First series, 26th issuance -- Baa3 (sf) (global scale,
local currency) / Aaa.br (sf) (national scale)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The transaction is the third amortizing securitization backed by a static
pool of trade receivables originated by BASF Brazil. The pool of
trade receivables consists of electronic invoices related to BASF Brazil's
sale of defensives for crop protection.
The ratings on the Senior CRA are based on a number of factors,
including:
-Initial credit enhancement of 15% in the form of subordinated
mezzanine and subordinate CRA. The enhancement is based on the
discounted receivables' value and is available to cover for losses
and dilutions on the collateral. The receivables are discounted
at the weighted average interest rate of the CRA plus 126 business days
of interests accrual to cover potential delinquencies.
-Sequential waterfall. The Senior CRA benefits from a sequential
waterfall that will allocate cash collections to amortize the Senior CRA.
No payments will be made to the mezzanine or subordinated CRA before the
Senior CRA are paid down in full.
-Strong and experienced originator. BASF Brazil is a subsidiary
of BASF (SE), one of the world's largest chemical companies
and a one of the leading players in the global agrichemical industry.
BASF Brazil has originated the receivables according to the company's
global credit underwriting policies and will remain ultimately responsible
for the correct formalization of the underlying assets, for potential
dilutions that may arise and to operate as a backup servicer in the transaction.
Finally, BASF Brazil have the obligation, under the transaction
documents, to repurchase the underlying receivables in case of dilutions
or incorrect formalization.
- Diversified pool of trade receivables. The final pool
has a maximum concentration of 3% per obligor, by economic
group, consisting of 75 distributors, 25 agricultural producers
and 6 cooperatives. The initial credit enhancement is sufficient
to cover the 5 largest obligors in the pool. The receivables are
distributed in 15 Brazilian states, with 29% of concentration
in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, 24% in Minas Gerais,
15% in São Paulo and 12% in Paraná.
Approximately 74% of the receivables will mature between March
and May 2020 and 26% between June and September of the respective
year.
- Stable and low historical delinquency levels of BASF Brazil agricultural
trade receivables portfolio.
- Dilution risk. Cumulative monthly dilution events in the
9-month period ended in July 2019 represented approximately 1.12%%
of BASF's total agrichemical sales and 1.51% for the
eligible clients stratification, primarily related to products returned.
The risk of the Senior CRA being impacted by dilutions is mitigated by
the obligation under the transaction documents of BASF Brazil to repurchase
any diluted receivables and by the credit enhancement available in the
transaction.
- Receivables' formalization. The obligors in the pool have
signed an assignment notification informing that: (i) BASF Brazil
has sold the receivables to Gaiasec; (ii) payments should be made
directly to the trust account at the receivables due date and (iii) an
acknowledgment from the obligor that the products have been delivered
in accordance with the descriptions in the invoices. VBSO Agro
Ltda (VBSO Agro, not rated) is a third party that verifies the correct
formalization and the receivables eligibility criteria. Despite
VBSO Agro role, BASF Brazil, as the originator and seller
of the receivables, remains as the ultimate responsible for the
existence and correct formalization of the underlying assets.
- Interest rate mismatch risk. The receivables are purchased
at a fixed discount rate and the CRA are indexed to the DI rate (interbank
deposit rate). This risk will be covered through an interest rate
option negotiated with B3 S.A. -- Brasil, Bolsa,
Balcão (B3 S.A., long term rating Ba1,
global scale, outlook stable), with a maturity date as close
as possible to the receivables' maturity date. The senior CRA are
subject to a residual interest rate risk in case delinquencies extend
the duration of the pool beyond the interest rate options expiration dates.
Moody's considers the hedge mechanism, as well as this residual
risk, consistent with the ratings assigned to the senior CRA.
(For more information, see the "Interest Rate Mismatch Risk" ("Risco
de Descasamento de Taxa de Juros") section in the Pre-sale Report.
- Commingling risk. The receivables are serviced by a third
party, GaiaServ Assessoria Financeira Ltda (GaiaServ, NR),
that is responsible for sending payments slips to the obligors registered
with Banco do Brasil S.A. (Banco do Brasil, long term
deposit rating Ba2, global scale, local currency; and
Aa1.br Brazilian national scale), so that payments will flow
directly to the transaction's segregated trust account. In addition,
the obligors signed a notification of assignment to make payments directly
to the trust account. In case the obligors incorrectly pays directly
to the seller, BASF Brazil will have to remit the cash flows to
the trust account within 5 business days.
- Segregated assets. The CRAs benefit from a fiduciary regime
(regime fiduciário) whereby the assets backing the CRAs are segregated.
These segregated assets are destined only for payments on the CRAs and
payment of certain fees and expenses, and are segregated from all
other assets on the issuer's balance sheet. However, the
transaction is subject to residual legal risk because Gaiasec's agribusiness
credits can be affected by the securitization company's tax, labor
and pension creditors. (For more information, see the "Fiduciary
Regime and Segregation of Assets" ("Regime Fiduciário e Patrimônio
Separado") section in the pre-sale report.
The legal final maturity of the senior CRA is on March 30, 2021,
15 months after the transaction's closing. The senior CRA
accrues, on a daily basis, a floating interest rate equivalent
to 105.5% of the DI rate. Principal and accrued interests
to the senior CRA will be paid monthly, on cash basis, starting
on June 2020, according to the amount of collections received in
the previous month.
Moody's analyzed the sellers' receivables pool for the 79-month
period reviewed by PwC starting in January 2013 and ending in July 2019.
During this period, BASF Brazil generated BRL 24.7 billion
of trade receivables related to its agricultural business. As modeling
input assumptions, Moody's used a central mean of 2.26%
monthly dilutions and 0.05% monthly losses over the outstanding
pool balance, and it assumed portfolio turnover of 196 days.
The standard deviation assumptions for dilutions, losses and turnover
were 1.53%, 0.15% and 44.3 days,
respectively. Moody's calculated loss assumptions using as a proxy
delinquencies between 121 to 150 days past due over the total portfolio.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Factors that may lead to a downgrade of the ratings include (i) a deterioration
in the credit quality of the originator and/or its parent, (ii)
an increase on losses or dilution levels beyond the level Moody's assumed
when rating this transaction and (iii) any changes in the ratings of B3
S.A.
Factors that may lead to an upgrade of the ratings include (i) improvement
in the credit quality of the originator and/or its parent and (ii) a significant
decrease on losses or dilution levels beyond the level Moody's assumed
when rating this transaction.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating Trade Receivables-Backed Transactions" published in March
2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.br
for a copy of this methodology.
More information on Moody's analysis of the first series of the 26th issuance
of Gaia Agro Securitizadora S.A.'s agribusiness certificates
is available in the pre-sale report published on Moody's website,
www.moodys.com.br.
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1174796.
