Moody's assigns definitive ratings to $1.7 Billion of Re-Performing RMBS issued by Towd Point Mortgage Trust

New York, February 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned definitive ratings to 44 notes from 13 RMBS transactions issued by Towd Point Mortgage Trust ("TPMT"). The certificates are backed by seasoned performing and re-performing mortgage loans.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2015-3

Cl. B3, Assigned B2 (sf)

Cl. B4, Assigned C (sf)

Issuer: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2015-4

Cl. B3, Assigned B2 (sf)

Cl. B4, Assigned C (sf)

Issuer: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2015-6

Cl. B3, Assigned Caa1 (sf)

Cl. B4, Assigned C (sf)

Issuer: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2016-3

Cl. B3, Assigned Ba1 (sf)

Cl. B4, Assigned Caa3 (sf)

Issuer: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2016-4

Cl. B3, Assigned Baa3 (sf)

Cl. B4, Assigned B3 (sf)

Cl. B5, Assigned C (sf)

Issuer: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2016-5

Cl. B3, Assigned B1 (sf)

Cl. B4, Assigned Ca (sf)

Issuer: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2017-1

Cl. B2, Assigned Baa3 (sf)

Cl. B3, Assigned B3 (sf)

Issuer: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2017-2

Cl. B2, Assigned Baa3 (sf)

Cl. B3, Assigned Ba3 (sf)

Issuer: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2017-3

Cl. B3, Assigned Caa1 (sf)

Issuer: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2017-5

Cl. B3, Assigned Ba2 (sf)

Issuer: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2018-1

Cl. B3, Assigned Caa1 (sf)

Issuer: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2018-5

Cl. A1, Assigned Aa1 (sf)

Cl. A1B, Assigned Aa2 (sf)

Cl. A2, Assigned A2 (sf)

Cl. A3, Assigned A1 (sf)

Cl. A4, Assigned A3 (sf)

Cl. A5, Assigned Caa2 (sf)

Cl. B1, Assigned Caa1 (sf)

Cl. B2, Assigned Ca (sf)

Cl. B3, Assigned C (sf)

Cl. B4, Assigned C (sf)

Cl. M1, Assigned Baa3 (sf)

Cl. M2, Assigned Ba2 (sf)

Issuer: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2018-6

Cl. A1, Assigned Aa1 (sf)

Cl. A1B, Assigned Aa2 (sf)

Cl. A2, Assigned A3 (sf)

Cl. A3, Assigned A1 (sf)

Cl. A4, Assigned A3 (sf)

Cl. A5, Assigned Caa2 (sf)

Cl. B1, Assigned Caa1 (sf)

Cl. B2, Assigned Ca (sf)

Cl. B3, Assigned C (sf)

Cl. B4, Assigned C (sf)

Cl. M1, Assigned Baa3 (sf)

Cl. M2, Assigned Ba2 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating actions are based on Moody's loss expectations on the underlying pools and reflect the credit enhancement available to the bonds. The loss expectations incorporate our assessment of the representations and warranties frameworks of the transactions, the due diligence findings of the third party review received at the time of issuance, and the strength of the transaction's servicing arrangement. Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc is the primary servicer for the majority of the collateral for transactions issued by Towd Point Mortgage Trust.

In estimating defaults on these pools, we used initial expected annual delinquency rates of 7% to 12% and expected prepayment rates of 5% to 12% based on the collateral characteristics of the individual pools. See link below for our expected losses on the underlying pools.

The methodologies used in these ratings were "Non-Performing and Re-Performing Loan Securitizations Methodology" published in January 2020 and "US RMBS Surveillance Methodology" published in February 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Ratings in the US RMBS sector remain exposed to the high level of macroeconomic uncertainty, and in particular the unemployment rate. The unemployment rate fell to 3.5% in December 2019 from 3.9% in December 2018. Moody's forecasts an unemployment central range of 3.8% to 4.3% for the 2020 year. Deviations from this central scenario could lead to rating actions in the sector. House prices are another key driver of US RMBS performance. Moody's expects house prices to continue to rise in 2020. Lower increases than Moody's expects or decreases could lead to negative rating actions. Finally, performance of RMBS continues to remain highly dependent on servicer procedures. Any change resulting from servicing transfers or other policy or regulatory change can impact the performance of these transactions.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions of the disclosure form.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1209890 for Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2015-3, on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1211416 for Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2015-4, on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1212078 for Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2015-6, on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1211717 for Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2016-3, on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1210010 for Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2016-4, on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1211686 for Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2016-5, on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1211695 for Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2017-1, on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1211705 for Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2017-2, on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1210086 for Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2017-3, on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1210092 for Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2017-5, on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1211902 for Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2018-1, on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1211901 for Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2018-5, and on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1211697 for Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2018-6.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

