Moody's assigns definitive ratings to 2 new Italian CDQ ABS Notes issued by ERIDANO II SPV S.R.L.

Milan, October 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned the following definitive ratings to Notes issued by ERIDANO II SPV S.R.L.:

....EUR 324.70M Class A Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due May 2035, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)

....EUR 25.40M Class B Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due May 2035, Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)

Moody's has not assigned any rating to the EUR 83.52M Class C Asset Backed Fixed Rate and Variable Return Notes due May 2035.

RATINGS RATIONALE

ERIDANO II SPV S.R.L. is an existing securitisation transaction backed by a static pool of Italian Cessione del Quinto (CDQ) and Delegazione di Pagamento (DP) consumer loans originated by ViViBanca S.p.A. (NR). As part of today restructuring ERIDANO II SPV S.R.L. will issue 3 new classes of notes whose proceeds will be used to early redeem the outstanding classes of notes issued in November 2018 and to pay the purchase price of additional assets.

The portfolio consists of approximately EUR 362.8 million of loans as of 9 October 2020. The Reserve Fund will be funded to 2% of the Class A and Class B Notes balance and the total credit enhancement for the Class A Note and Class B Notes, including the reserve balance, will be 12.43% and 5.43% respectively.

The ratings are primarily based on the credit quality of the portfolio, the structural features of the transaction and its legal integrity.

According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from credit strengths such as (i) low historical losses, (ii) strong loan repayment mechanisms and (iii) significant recoveries from insurance coverage. However, Moody's notes that the transaction features some credit challenges such as (i) operational risk due to the limited financial strength of the originator, servicer and sub-servicer and (ii) some concentrations in insurance counterparty exposures.

All the loans in the portfolio benefit from life insurance and 52.89% also benefit from employment insurance. The top three life insurers represent over 55.20% of the pool: Aviva Life S.p.A. (NR) 30.56%, Metlife Europe Designated Activity Company (NR) 18.57% and Net Insurance Life S.p.A (NR) 13.21%. The top three employment insurances are provided by: Great American International Insurance Ltd. (GAIIL) (NR) 16.95%, Net Insurance S.p.A. (NR) 12.10% and HDI Assicurazioni S.p.A. (NR) 8.74%.

The insurance policies will pay off the outstanding loan balance in the event of, inter alia, borrowers' unemployment, resignation or death. Since those events would be the typical driver of defaults in a standard consumer loan transaction, the existence of the insurance is credit positive. Therefore, the default risk of the insurers and their correlation to the portfolio are a key aspect in Moody's quantitative analysis of the transaction.

Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected defaults of 11%, expected recoveries of 75% (pre-insurance default scenario) and Aa3 portfolio credit enhancement ("PCE") of 25% related to borrower receivables. The expected defaults and recoveries capture our expectations of performance considering the current economic outlook, while the PCE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario prior to giving any benefit to insurance recoveries. Expected defaults and PCE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio loss distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential future loss scenario in the ABSROM cash flow model to rate Consumer ABS.

Portfolio expected defaults of 11% are higher than the EMEA CDQ Loan ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account (i) historic performance of the loan book of the originator, (ii) benchmark transactions, and (iii) other qualitative considerations.

Portfolio expected recoveries of 75% (pre-insurance default scenario) are in line with the EMEA CDQ Loan ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account (i) historic performance of the loan book of the originator, (ii) benchmark transactions, and (iii) other qualitative considerations.

PCE of 25% is in line with the EMEA CDQ Loan ABS average and is based on Moody's assessment of the pool which is mainly driven by: (i) evaluation of the underlying portfolio, complemented by the historical performance information as provided by the originator, (ii) the relative ranking to originator peers in the EMEA CDQ loan market and (iii) the exposure to different insurance companies. The PCE level of 25% results in an implied coefficient of variation ("CoV") of 45.7%.

Moody's also considered the insurance company exposure in the transaction and the impact of one or more insurance companies defaulting on the recovery figure above, as well as shifts in the concentration to single insurance companies. These scenarios are weighted by the credit quality of the insurance companies to derive a joint loss distribution for Moody's cash-flow model.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of CDQ and DP consumer loans from the current weak Italian economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating Consumer Loan-Backed ABS" published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230138. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an Upgrade or Downgrade of the Ratings:

Factors that may cause an upgrade of the ratings of the notes include significantly better than expected performance of the pool together with an increase in credit enhancement of Notes.

Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings include: (i) increased counterparty risk leading to potential operational risk of (a) servicing or cash management interruptions and (b) the risk of increased swap linkage due to a downgrade of a currency swap counterparty ratings; and (ii) economic conditions being worse than forecast resulting in higher arrears and losses.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

