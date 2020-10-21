Moody's assigns definitive ratings to 2 new Italian CDQ ABS Notes issued by ERIDANO II SPV S.R.L.

Milan, October 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned the following definitive
ratings to Notes issued by ERIDANO II SPV S.R.L.:
....EUR 324.70M Class A Asset Backed
Floating Rate Notes due May 2035, Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3
(sf)
....EUR 25.40M Class B Asset Backed
Floating Rate Notes due May 2035, Definitive Rating Assigned A2
(sf)
Moody's has not assigned any rating to the EUR 83.52M Class C Asset
Backed Fixed Rate and Variable Return Notes due May 2035.
RATINGS RATIONALE
ERIDANO II SPV S.R.L. is an existing securitisation
transaction backed by a static pool of Italian Cessione del Quinto (CDQ)
and Delegazione di Pagamento (DP) consumer loans originated by ViViBanca
S.p.A. (NR). As part of today restructuring
ERIDANO II SPV S.R.L. will issue 3 new classes of
notes whose proceeds will be used to early redeem the outstanding classes
of notes issued in November 2018 and to pay the purchase price of additional
assets.
The portfolio consists of approximately EUR 362.8 million of loans
as of 9 October 2020. The Reserve Fund will be funded to 2%
of the Class A and Class B Notes balance and the total credit enhancement
for the Class A Note and Class B Notes, including the reserve balance,
will be 12.43% and 5.43% respectively.
The ratings are primarily based on the credit quality of the portfolio,
the structural features of the transaction and its legal integrity.
According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from credit strengths
such as (i) low historical losses, (ii) strong loan repayment mechanisms
and (iii) significant recoveries from insurance coverage. However,
Moody's notes that the transaction features some credit challenges such
as (i) operational risk due to the limited financial strength of the originator,
servicer and sub-servicer and (ii) some concentrations in insurance
counterparty exposures.
All the loans in the portfolio benefit from life insurance and 52.89%
also benefit from employment insurance. The top three life insurers
represent over 55.20% of the pool: Aviva Life S.p.A.
(NR) 30.56%, Metlife Europe Designated Activity Company
(NR) 18.57% and Net Insurance Life S.p.A (NR)
13.21%. The top three employment insurances are provided
by: Great American International Insurance Ltd. (GAIIL) (NR)
16.95%, Net Insurance S.p.A.
(NR) 12.10% and HDI Assicurazioni S.p.A.
(NR) 8.74%.
The insurance policies will pay off the outstanding loan balance in the
event of, inter alia, borrowers' unemployment, resignation
or death. Since those events would be the typical driver of defaults
in a standard consumer loan transaction, the existence of the insurance
is credit positive. Therefore, the default risk of the insurers
and their correlation to the portfolio are a key aspect in Moody's quantitative
analysis of the transaction.
Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected defaults of 11%,
expected recoveries of 75% (pre-insurance default scenario)
and Aa3 portfolio credit enhancement ("PCE") of 25% related to
borrower receivables. The expected defaults and recoveries capture
our expectations of performance considering the current economic outlook,
while the PCE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the
event of a severe recession scenario prior to giving any benefit to insurance
recoveries. Expected defaults and PCE are parameters used by Moody's
to calibrate its lognormal portfolio loss distribution curve and to associate
a probability with each potential future loss scenario in the ABSROM cash
flow model to rate Consumer ABS.
Portfolio expected defaults of 11% are higher than the EMEA CDQ
Loan ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation
for the pool taking into account (i) historic performance of the loan
book of the originator, (ii) benchmark transactions, and (iii)
other qualitative considerations.
Portfolio expected recoveries of 75% (pre-insurance default
scenario) are in line with the EMEA CDQ Loan ABS average and are based
on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking
into account (i) historic performance of the loan book of the originator,
(ii) benchmark transactions, and (iii) other qualitative considerations.
PCE of 25% is in line with the EMEA CDQ Loan ABS average and is
based on Moody's assessment of the pool which is mainly driven by:
(i) evaluation of the underlying portfolio, complemented by the
historical performance information as provided by the originator,
(ii) the relative ranking to originator peers in the EMEA CDQ loan market
and (iii) the exposure to different insurance companies. The PCE
level of 25% results in an implied coefficient of variation ("CoV")
of 45.7%.
Moody's also considered the insurance company exposure in the transaction
and the impact of one or more insurance companies defaulting on the recovery
figure above, as well as shifts in the concentration to single insurance
companies. These scenarios are weighted by the credit quality of
the insurance companies to derive a joint loss distribution for Moody's
cash-flow model.
The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to
contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt
economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis
has considered the effect on the performance of CDQ and DP consumer loans
from the current weak Italian economic activity and a gradual recovery
for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway,
it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment
of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating Consumer Loan-Backed ABS" published in July 2020 and
available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230138.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an Upgrade or Downgrade of the Ratings:
Factors that may cause an upgrade of the ratings of the notes include
significantly better than expected performance of the pool together with
an increase in credit enhancement of Notes.
Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings include: (i)
increased counterparty risk leading to potential operational risk of (a)
servicing or cash management interruptions and (b) the risk of increased
swap linkage due to a downgrade of a currency swap counterparty ratings;
and (ii) economic conditions being worse than forecast resulting in higher
arrears and losses.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and
Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model
that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and
therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for
Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its
website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and
governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Andrea Corda
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan 20122
Italy
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Barbara Rismondo
Senior Vice President/Manager
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan 20122
Italy
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454